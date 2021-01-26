Jan. 13
• Michelle Lynn Lemmon (a/k/a Michelle L. Lemmon) to Center Cottage, LLC, lot 7 Cantor Acres Subdivision
• Kristin L. Harris and James N. Harris to Megan Smith and Charles Marshal, lot 27 Kings Gate Subdivision
• Miguel Lopez Angel and Jessica L. Angel to Kendall A. Walker and Michael R. Morris, tract Madison County
• Roger Faulkner and Darlene Faulkner to Dawn L. Carlyle and Janet E. Carlyle, lot 2 Jacks Trace Subdivision
• Catherine A. Reiter Estate to James Darby Harmon and Rosemary Harmon, lot 16 Irvine Road Subdivision
• Dallas Vincent McGuire and Brenda L. McGuire to Kodie Mullins, and Brandon Denning, lot 36 Rainbow Acres Subdivision
• Ken A. Calkins and Stella Theresa Bonin Calkins to Kena A. Calkins and Stella Theresa Bonin Calkins, tract Madison County
• Kenneth Bush and Rhonda Yvonne Bush to Alex Jeremiah Dixon and Sidney Alis Dixon, lot 7 Della View Estates
Jan. 14
• Hugh Gabbard, Marilee Gabbard and Tom Harper to BP Construction, LLC, lots 50 and 52 Boones Trace Subdivision
• April Shaw, April Ann Yarber Tomason, Executrix of the John B. Yarber Estate to Ted A. Everman, lot 6 plat 17/135
• Kenneth L. Hayes to GEF Properties, LLC, lots 21 and 22 Robinson and Marcum Addition
• Sarah Lee Horn (a/k/a Sarah Short) to Devan Abraham Scott Horn to Alissa Lucas Burkhardt, lot 25 Burchwood Subdivision
• Salem Habash to Kevin Lee Veatch, lot 40 Ashpark Subdivision
• LP Construction, LLC to Aaron J. Brow and Brittany M. Moore, lot 68 Derby Chase Subdivision
• Mark S. Rosanbalm and Angela Rosanbalm to Tina Royce and Thomas Scott Royce, lot 17 Woodland Country Estates
• The Estate of Oliver Eugene Forsythe, Glenn Forsythe, Tammy Wilson, Donna Gabbard, Donald Gabbard, Phillip Forsythe, David Forsythe, Sharon Forsythe, Michael Wilson, Tamara Wilson, Eliza Satterfield, and Joseph Satterfield to Glenn Forsythe, tracts Madison County
• Sheila Joyce Johnson to Carol C. Siler and William Clark Siler, lot 20 Covington Woods Subdivision
• Patty’s Properties, LLC to Jonathon Alton Cody and Kayla Shelby Bailey, lot 11 Buffalo Trace Subdivision
• Rhonda Lisle and Robert M. Lisle to Melissa An Dillon, lot 81 Orchard Hills Subdivision
• Paul A. Edwards to Michael Allen Walker Kelly and Melissa D. Walker Kelly, tract plat 29/107
• David Rhodus and Donna Rhodus to Susan Hatfield and Paul Hatfield, tract III B plat 23/306
• Jeffrey J. Norwitz and Marguerite M. Norwitz to Jeffrey H. Norwitz Living trust, Jeffery H. Norwitz, trustee and Marguerite M. Norwitz, trustee lot 51 Adams Place Subdivision
