Madison County Property Transfers: January 19 -20, 2023

Jan. 19
• Indigo Run, Inc. to James Austin Newton and Amy Brooke Newton, lot 15 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $50,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Kevin Dwayne Brown and Susan M. Brown, lot 275 Phase 7 Indigo Run Subdivision, $45,000
• Rebecca E. Helton, Trustee of the Helton Family Trust, dated September 27, 2001, to Helton Properties, LLC, tract U.S. Highway 25, for the purposes of making a capital contribution to Helton Properties, LLC
• Jeremy T. Lakes to Thomas E. Lane and Deborah S. Lane, 512 E. Irvine Street, Richmond, $28,000
• Charles G. Chambers and Donna Chambers to Amann Sowell, lot 5 Hillcrest No. 5, $223,500
• James L. (Jay Simmons, as trustee of the Testamentary Trust for the benefit of Vicki L. Simmons to Cristi Simmons, parcel A p 30/322, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties to align property line to conform with existing driveway
• M & T Property Management, LLC to Christopher L. Short and Christine L. Sort, Unit 19 Atwood Place Condominiums, $110,000
• Madison County Farm Bureau, Inc. of Madison County, Kentucky to EXCEL ABA, LLC, lot 65A plat 30/305, $142,500
Jan. 20
• James C. Renfro, Jr. to Monica Hernandez, lot 2 George C. Robbins Subdivision, $80,000
• Betsy C. Rogers to Gerson A. Perez Luna, tract Madison County, $133,000
• John Devere Builder, Inc. to J Flynn Properties, LLC, Lot 9 Phase IV-A Ash Park Subdivision, $60,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Charles T. Helfrich and Mary A. Helfrich, 5004 Dundee Drive, Unit 188, $195,000
• Grace B. Berry to Bobby W. Casey, tract Madison County, $1.00 and in consideration of the love and affection the grantor has for grantee, who is her son in-law
• Richard A. Stone and Carla Stone to Corey Smith and Breanna Smith, Lot 8 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $450,000
• Melvin Douglas Smith, Jr. and Nettie Bell Smith to Denny Siding and Continuous Guttering, Inc. 257 Stamper Lane, Waco, $40,000
• The Estate of Roy Thomas Quinn to Milynda Quinn Ewing and Alan Carroll Ewing, Lot 29 Ridgehaven Subdivision Phase 2, for no cash as a gift between parent and child
• Greta L. Adams (f/k/a Gretta L. Royalty) and David N. Royalty to Greta L. Adams, tract 1 p 27/01, $1.00 and pursuant to the Decree of Dissolution in Madison Circuit Court case 22-CI-50342
• Kevin J. Newell and Kristy Newell to Donald Taulbee and Amy Taulbee, 262 Crooksville Road, Berea, $110,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.