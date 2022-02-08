Madison County Property Transfers: January 20 - 21, 2022

Jan. 20
• Jamie Smith, Trustee of the Carroll and Beverly Tyndall Irrevocable Trust, dated January 28, 2020, to Roy M. Toler and Teresa Lynn Toler, lot 10 King’s Trace Subdivision (336 King’s Trace Drive), $230,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Oakmont Group, LLC, lot 83 Ash Park Subdivision, $53,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to J and F Grant, LLC, lots 69, 71, 73, 75 and 85 Ash Park Subdivision, $265,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to C. Cannon Construction, LLC, lot 7 Ash Park Subdivision, $53,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to KRB Property Holdings, LLC, lots 5-6 Ash Park Subdivision, $106,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to John Devere Builder, Inc., lots 9-15 Ash Park Subdivision, $371,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Culver S. Tefft and Patrick K. Tefft, lot 87 Stoney Creek (428 Middle Creek Way), $217,900
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Nathan Mitchell and Daniel Scott Moore, lot 22 Orchard Hills Subdivision (192 Page Drive), $238,900
• MB Property Group, LLC to Sherry Hacker and Jackie Hacker, lot 62 Brocklyn Subdivision (119 Hager Drive), $170,000
• James Patrick Webb and Stephanie Webb, Jamie Davis and Jay Davis, Amanda Owens and Jeremy Owens, Kelli Bauer and Daniel Bauer to Alford Properties, LLLP, lots 54-56 Block “D” Norwood Subdivision (202 Norwood Drive – formerly North Street), $168,000
• Raymond John Mueller and Dorothy Lou Mueller to Larry Lee Morgan, lot 37 Executive Park Subdivision, $140,000
Jan. 21
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Darrell Carey and Sandra L. Carey, lot 20 Orchard Hills (184 Page Drive), $238,900
• Seth T. Newton and Toni L. Newton, to Josh Daughtery and Leslie Ann Daughtery, lot 82 Creekside Subdivision (307 Reynolds Drive)
• Victory Lane Development, Inc to Childers Custom Homes, LLC, lot 9 Tahoe Way @ Seven Oaks Subdivision (240 Tahoe Way), $48,500
• Eric Arthur and Candis Arthur to Vanessa Lominac Haste and Tony Allen Haste, lot 124 Oaks Subdivision (411 Koa Court), $344,000
• George G. Gow and Nancy J. Gow to Gregory Francis II, lot 4 Hagans Mill Estates, $210,000
• Michael J. Gerwagen to Clarence Christopher Booker and Jasmine L. Booker, small tract or lot in Berea situated on the west side of the L and N Railroad Company right of way being on a line of Jefferson Street hence south with the Standard Oil Company’s line, $198,500
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Larry B. Lee and Wendy L. Lee, lot 28 Indigo Run Subdivision (2027 Indigo Drive), $18,000
• The Estate of Robert Lee Conner, by Letha Mae Masters, Administratix and Letha Mae Masters to Andrew Thomas Allen Masters, a certain lot or parcel located on the north side of Muddy Creek Road about one mile north of Union City, for and in consideration of the love and affection between mother and son.
• Andrew Thomas Allen Masters to Brian Knutson, a certain lot or parcel located on the north side of Muddy Creek Road about one mile north of Union City, $1.00
• FTM Construction, Inc to Clyde Bentley and Sandra Bentley, lot 48 Diamond Brook Subdivision (1998 Emerald Drive), $339,000
• Mike Friend and Ann Friend to Lisa Owen and Paul Moge, plot of land and improvements located in Round Hill, $75,000
