Jan. 23
• Marvin Wade Feldpausch to Okey Ray Mills and Debra A. Mills, lot 10 Jacks Creek Homes Subdivision, $90,000
• Victor Arvaneh and Derbra Arvaneh to Victor Arvaneh, Trustee or his successor in trust, under The Arvaneh Family Trust, dated November 21, 2022, Lot 22 Edgewood Subdivision, for and in consideration of the establishment of a living trust by the parties of the first part for their own benefit
• Clifford Casteel to Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, lot Jackson Addition, $33,000
Jan. 23
• Timothy Keebortz to Sarah C. Williams, 240 Savannah Drive, Richmond, $276,500
• Zachary Reed Lakes to Tyler R. Glover, lot 15 Boone Village Subdivision, $220,000
• Kevin Lee Payne and Lola Jane Payne to Cassandra Dowling and Lenzi Alsup, 119 Hager Drive, Richmond, $165,000
• Ivie Mae Evans, Melanie Hymer, Steven Randall Evans and Kim Evans, Gragory Allen Evans, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Suzanne D. Lewis to Steven Randal Evans and Kim Evans, tract Madison County, for consideration of love and affection
Jan. 24
• David Thomas Ott, Sr., and Diane Cecilia Ott to Sheldon Sharpe (a/k/a Sheldon Thomas Sharpe) and Jane Condon, 2017 Lucille Drive, Richmond, $263,000
• Kim Love Wilson Realty LLC to Dominique Beard (a/k/a Dominique Daniele Beard) and Dominique Webb, 107 Chris Drive, Richmond, $172,500
• Doll Properties, LLC to Ruby Rose Rentals, LLC, tract 13A Pavilion at Golden Leaf, for and in consideration of capital contribution by Julius Doll, sole Member of Grantor to Grantee
• William Luke Alexander to Harold Kelley, by and through his Power-of-Attorney, Angela Dickerson, lot 36 Tuscany Development, $17,000
• James Joseph Lillis and Nancy Kaye Lillis to Tara Siders, 103 General Cleburne Drive, Richmond, $251,000
• Samantha Alexander to William Scott Alexander, tract Madison County, $20,000
• Karen Sue Foster and Robert Franklin Foster to James Earl French, lot 18 Fincastle Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a parent and child
• Karen McGeorge (f/k/a Karen Clontz) and James McGeorge to Caleb Rice, 625 Mataline’s Way, Berea, $135,000
Jan. 25
• Small Town Housing, LC to Jessica A. Jones and Walter H. Jones, Jr., lot 1 Burchwood Subdivision, $158,000
• Russell Barry Adams, Debbie Saylor and Jim Saylor to Maria D. Quintana Sepulveda and Edwin Valadez, parce A plat 29/284, $185,000
