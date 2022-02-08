Madison County Property Transfers: January 24 - 26, 2022

Jan. 24
• Cathy M. Begley and Bruce B. Begley to Katherine Maher and Laura Maher, lot 14 Wandaland Subdivision (208 Longview Drive), $200,000
• Larry A. Lawson and Janice Fay Lawson to Jaleesa Wells and Peter Morphew, lot 215 Homestead Estates, $250,000
• Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs, an Officer of the United States of America to Robert Ripley and Jan Ripley, 165 Bratcher Lane, $175,000
• TCP Merrick, LLC to Merrick Crossing Investments, LLC, lot 34A Merchant Drive (2008 Merchant Drive), $2,525,000
• WK Realty, LLC to Matthew J. Warren, lots 5 – 9 in block 3 shown by Plat of JH Powell Addition to Valley View, $170,000
• Richard B. Price and Kristen Price to Jacob Tyler McNulty and Rachel McNulty, lot 35 Park Hills Subdivision of Richmond Business Center (1124 Southern Hills Drive), $225,000
• Ramsey and Ramsey Rentals, LLC to J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, LLC, a certain lot (1B) or parcel in Southern Hills Subdivision Addition 1 on Highway 25 one-half mile south of Richmond, $2,100,000
• Ramsey and Ramsey Rentals, LLC to J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, Inc. a certain tract or parcel of land located on Big Hill Avenue, $1,100,000
• Ransom A. Dotson and Margaret L. Dotson to East Ridge Properties, LLC, 324 Center Street, the grantor for no monetary consideration but as a contribution to the capital of their limited liability company
•Ransom A. Dotson and Margaret L. Dotson to East Ridge Properties, LLC, 304 Jackson Street, the grantor for no monetary consideration but as a contribution to the capital of their limited liability company
• Marion W. Hodge, Jr. and Patricia D. Hodge to Marion W. Hodge, Jr. and Patricia D. Hodge, lot 5 Fountain Park Subdivision (207 Riva Ridge), in order to carry out such desire of the grantors and in consideration of the Grantors’ mutual desire that such be done, the Grantors hereby grant and convey unto Grantees as tenants in common without the right to survivorship
• Benjamin C. Wade and Ashley Wade to Kathryn L. Power, lot 3 Southland Subdivision (111 Southland drive), $168,000
Jan. 25
• Raymond W. Turner, III. And Tammy L. Turner to Eileen M. Reep, lot 3 Berkley Hall (800 Coleton Court), $316,000
• Owen Patterson and Pat B. Patterson to Dreama Southern and Gary Buford Pack, lot 2 The Oaks Subdivision (203 Oaks Branch Drive), $243,900
• Lester G. Stewart to Edwin Matthews, lot 6 Fincastle Subdivision (127 Patriot Trail), $40,000
• Lester G. Stewart to Edwin Matthews, lot 2 Fincastle Subdivision (111 Patriot Trail), $40,000
• Lester G. Stewart to Edwin Matthews, lot 3 Fincastle Subdivision (115 Patriot Trail), $40,000
• Lester G. Stewart to Edwin Matthews, lot 7 Fincastle Subdivision (131 Patriot Trail), $40,000
Farson Properties, Inc. to David Allan Farson and Karen Lynn Farson, 423 Laurel Street; 427 Laurel Street and 429 Laurel Street, for and in consideration of winding up affairs of the Grantor
• Steven D. Norris and Roberta Lynn Norris to John Parkhurst and Ann Kelly Parkhurst, lot 106 Miller’s Landing Subdivision (316 Teakwood drive), $294,000
• FTM Construction, Inc to Christopher C. Rawlins and Susan Alane Rawlins, lot 39 Dove’s Landing, $270,000
• Colt Combs, LLC to Brandon Lee Thomas, lot 82 Stoney Creek Subdivision (623 Boulder Court), $215,000
• Classic Homes, LLC to Sophia Herald, lot 19 Hampton Ridge, $220,000
• Robert Curtis Sewell, Jr., and Melissa Ann Mason Sewell to Dylan Simpson and Taylor Simpson, lot 28 King’s Trace Subdivision (644 King Luke Court), $235,000
• Donald Cutlip, Jr. and Linda M. Cutlip to Joshua Mallow, lot 58 Deacon Hills Subdivision, (113 Walnut Hill Drive), $187,000
• William J. Davis to Tulip Poplar Capital, LLC, lot 48 Brocklyn Subdivision, $65,000
• Melanie Green and the Estate of Richard Layton Green by Melanie Green, Executrix to Robert Samuel Bell IV and Samantha Bell, lot 31 Willow Ridge Subdivision (907 Turnberry Drive), $459,900
• Ida Green, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact William Kenneth Green to Chuck Dewayne Alexander and Michelle Alexander, tract 1 (25 acres) vicinity of Bear Wallow; tract 2 (approximately 15 acres) vicinity of Gravel Lick; tract 3 (67 acres) vicinity of Bear Wallow, $165,000
• Crystal F. Totten and Murielle Brohez to Gerard Brohez and Michelle Moutschen, lot 23 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision (200 Upper Hines Creek), $517,607.97
• The Estate of Peggy Barrett, by and through Mitch Barrett, personal representative of the Estate of Peggy Barrett to Mitch Barrett and Autumn Barrett, tracts Madison County, the Grantor for no monetary consideration but rather to complete the administration of the Estate of Peggy and to implement the terms of her last will
Jan. 26
• Carl David Benge and Latanya Renee Hager to Katherine Irene Jones, Steven Shawn Ballard and Donna Gail Farmer, lot 5t5 Heritage Place Subdivision (616 Fairfax Lane), $257,000
• Samantha S. Chenault and Shawn Ballard to Jackson Clay Davenport, lot II D 16 Plat 26/61m $310,000
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. to James Matthew Whittenberg and Shelly Whittenberg, lot 41 Twin Lakes Subdivision (228 Trillium Loop), $369,750
