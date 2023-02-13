Madison County Property Transfers: January 26 - 27, 2023

Jan. 26
• Kelly Gore and Jonathan Gore to Lee Barnwell and Allison Barnwell, tract 2 p24/234, $595,700
• Kevin Maurice Keene and Jamie Lee Keene, Trustees of the Keene Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement, dated June 9, 2009, to Kevin Maurice Keene and Jamie Lee Keene, lot 22 Hillcrest Subdivision, for and in consideration of the compliance with terms and conditions of the Keene Family Irrevocable Trust, dated June 9, 2002
• Cecil Bishop and Janey Bishop (a/k/a Janey M. Bishop) to Bishops’ Properties, LLC, 105, 107 and 115 North Estill Avenue, for and in consideration of and as a capital contribution to Grantee of which the Grantors are the sole members
• Cindy R. Holman to George W. Baker, III and Mary Jo Baker, 3500 Lancaster Road, $215,0000
• Joseph William Suttman, Lisa Suttman and Joseph Ray Suttman to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lot 173 Indigo Run Subdivision, $40,000
Jan. 27
• Kazuko Embree (a/k/a Kazubo Embree), by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Eddie Embree to Eddie Embree, Trustee of the Kazuko Embree Irrevocable Trust, dated January 24, 2023, 668 Leverton Place, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Fannie Mae (a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association organized and existing under the laws of the United States) to Arron Sipple, 304 Crooksville Road, $228,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.