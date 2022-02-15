Madison County Property Transfers: January 27 - 31, 2022

Jan. 27
• James Wayne Coffey and Carolyn F. Coffey to Julio Rodriguez – Guerrant, 228 or 230 Hallie-Irvine Street, $40,000
• J and F Grant, LLC to Michael Patterson and Rejeanna Patterson, lot 114 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $220,000
• George M. Hillard (a/k/a Matthew Hillard) and Mast Holdings, LLC, Property #1 – lots 136 and 140 Bryant’s Trail; Property #2 – lots 148 and 156 Bryant’s Trail; Property #3 – 856 Ridgewood Drive, for and in consideration of the addition of capital contribution to the LLC
• Wolf Den Properties, LLC to The Allen Company, Inc., tract Madison County, for and in consideration of company interest in The Allen Company and for no other considerations
• Wolf Den Properties, LLC to The Allen Company, property in the vicinity of Combs Ferry Pike, for and in consideration of company interest in The Allen Company and for no other considerations
• Christopher Shane Lurty to David N. Richardson and Ashley L. Richardson, 412 Natalie’s Way, $250,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Lyndsey Lisle, lot 19 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Lyndsey Lisle, lot 18 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $40,000
• Robert M. Mavity, Allyn I. Mavity and Helen S. Mavity, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact Robert M. Mavity under Durable Power of Attorney to Helen S. Mavity, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact Robert M. Mavity, lot 37 Mason Manor Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection First Party, Robert M. Mavity has for Second Party, that relationship being child and parent
Jan. 28
• Southparke Ranch, LLC to Dyan Sheryl Greene and Edward Michael Green, tract in vicinity of West Main Street, $175,000
• The Estate of Wesley Hager, by and through the Executrix Sheila Hager to Kristin L. Hager Hahn, 119 Boggs Lane, for and in consideration of the fulfillment of the terms of the will of Wesley Hager
• Edward Glenmore Jones and Carolyn M. Jones to Gregory E. West, lot 5 Hillcrest (232 Pleasure Drive), $35,000
• Lynetta Chasteen to Kenny Harold and Robin Harold, lots 204, 205 and 206 Dixie Highway Park, $30,000
• Jean Murphy Hogg (a/k/a Jean M. Hogg) to JMH Rentals, LLC, Property #1 – 310 Kaye Street; Property #2 – lot 8 Jefferson Street; Property #3 – lots 61 and 62 Mary Street; Property #4 – 210 Broadway Street, North; Property #5 – 131 Washington Street; Property #6 – 118 Meadowlark Drive; Property #7 – 182 Reed Hill Drive; Property #8 110 and 112 Reed Hill Drive, for and in consideration of a capital contribution from Grantor to grantee
Donald Thomas and Judy Thomas to Bryan D. Thomas and Holly Thomas, tract, or parcel of land Scaffold Cake Pike, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a parent and child
• Thomas Hill and Gloria Hill to Robin Chrisman, Vonda Sipple, and Rhonda Stamper, lot 52 Deacon Hills (129 Frankie Drive), for and in consideration of the love and affection of a parent for a child
• Dwayne Leffler and Pamela Leffler to Jennifer Gabbard and Shane Gabbard, 5126 Walnut Meadow Road, $481,000
• James L. Bicknell, Pearline P. Bicknell, and Blevins Law, PLLC to James L. Bicknell and Pearline Bicknell, tract Madison County, for and in consideration fo the love and affection and in order to serve the existing joint tenancy and immediate reconveyance of the property from Trustee to Grantees
• Parke Brothers Properties, LLC to Moore’s Construction and Excavation, LLC, properties (2 tracts) Hallie-Irvine Street, $150,000
Brittany Vance (f/ki/a Brittany Stewart) and David Vance to Mahesh Ghimire and Krishna Ghimire, lots 14, 15 and ten feet off from the east side of lot 13 Bennet’s Addition, $30,000
• Charles L. Dargavell, with life estate being reserved for Charles L. Dargavell and the remainder in fee to Gregory Dargavell, 518, 520, and 526 Maple Grove/710 Third Street, for and in consideration of $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
• Cynthia M. Miles to Cynthia M. Miles Irrevocable Trust, Jennifer Veal Trustee, lot 21 Seven Oaks Subdivision (124 Seven Oaks Drive), $10.00
Jan. 31
• MBR Properties, LLC to Susan Kaye Albee, lot 1 Plat 30/47, $155,000
• Timothy R. Pelfrey and Susan Pelfrey to Tina French and Christopher French, lot75 Highland Park Place, $312,000
• ina Denise French and Christopher French to Latricia S. Spivey, 163 Shady Oaks Drive, $241,000
• Ricky Carpenter, Alternate Executor of the Estate of Frankie Carpenter to Wyldwood Farms, LLC a certain trat of land located on the northeast corner of the junction of Kingston – Dreyfus Pike and Ogg Lane, $175,000
• Nicholas K. Hon and Sarah D. Hon to Eric White and Brittany White, tract 21 Calloway Creek Farms, Inc., $315,000
• Ross the Realtor, LLC to Cummins Holdings, LLC, tract 6 Raintree Trace @ Goldenleaf, for and in consideration, there being no monetary consideration being exchanged, property is being transferred from one limited liability company to another limited liability company which are owned by the same member
• James R. Brown and Melinda A Brown to Thomas M. Ridge, III and Sara N. Ridge, 321 General Smith Drive, $259,500
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Derrick Labby and Rebecca Labby, lot 84 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $238,900
• Evans and Evans, LLC to Victory 1 Properties, LLC, 1 acre @ 212 Bybee Loop Road, $130,000
• Rose and Caldwell Investments, LLC to Candis Arthur and Eric Arthur, 757 Amanda Court, $355,000
• Zachary Mills (a/k/a Zachary Benjamin Mills) to Tanner Honan, 142 General Cleburne Drive, $224,900
• Tracy L. Tipton and Amber P. Tipton to Kyle Kindred and Kendra Peck, 105 Welch Drive, $284,000
• Curtis Johnson (a/k/a Bruce Johnson) and Kristeena L. Johnson, 419 E Street, $126,000
• Leonard Franklin Dyer and Lee Dyer to Ashley Hodge and Noah Hodge, 647 Fourwinds Drive, $279,000
• Ronnie L. Parker, Sr. and Barbara A. Parker and Jeremiah J. Parker to Jeremiah J. Parker, with rights of survivorship, lot 10 The Gates Planned Unit Development, for and in consideration of the love and affection that parents have for son
