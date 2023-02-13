Madison County Property Transfers: January 30 - February 1, 2023

Jan 30
• Justin D. Hammons and Brittany M. Hammons to Michael Dolan and Maniah Dolan, 313 Wilshire Way, $296,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Cody Marcus Dotson and Caitlin D. Dotson, 6000 Arbor Woods Way, $309,900
• Donald T. Nunamaker and Susanne M. Nunamaker to Donald T. Nunamaker and Susanne M. Nunamaker, 120 General Nelson Drive, for the love and affection as a gift between spouses
• Martha M. Soward to Kristen Greer and Meredith Lynn Mullins, lot 18 Boone Village Subdivision, $290,000
Jan. 31
• Cheryl R. Haddix to Brian Keith Simpkins, tract Madison County, $353,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Brandon Ray Gentry, 2061 Partridge Way, $263,000
• Jeffrey L. Tolar to David Thomas Ott and Diane Cecilia Ott, 102 Lakeshore Drive, $270,000
• Joseph White and Laurie H. White to David Alexander and Debbie Alexander or survivor, tracts Madison County, $80,000
• Jeffery Mounts and Lisa Mounts to Linville Rentals, LLC, lots 7, 8, 9, and 10 Walter Lakes Addition, $70,000
Feb. 1
• Sheila Casey and Robert M. Casey to Patrick Lee Mumaw and Kimberly Dawn Mumaw, 140 Northridge Way, $385,000
• Sam W. Holmes, Jr. to Richard Stone and Carla Stone, 155 Avawam Drive, $735,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.