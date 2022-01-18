Madison County Property Transfers: January 4 - 5, 2022

Jan. 4
• Mark A. Wilds and Patti Wilds to Berea Apartments, LLC, Property 1: lot 135 in The Beaumont (1103 Blackberry Lane), Property 2: 41-a and 43-A Central Park West Block 4 (1011 Brooklyn Boulevard; lot 43 – 47 Central Park West Block 4 (1015 and 1019 Brooklyn Boulevard; lot 48 Central Park West Block 4 (1021 Brooklyn Boulevard; Property 3: lots 1 – 7 Kayla View (lot 1: 101 Kayla Drive); lots 2,3,4 (105 – 106 Kayla Drive); lot 5 (lot 106 Kayla Drive); lot 6 (104 Kayla Drive); lot 7 (102 Kayla Drive), $5,875,000
• Vickie L. Jones to William Francis Schlosser, 49 Baker Heights (101 Deepwood Drive); $219,000
• Jami Leigh Nichols and Graham Martin Nichols to Joseph C. Van Fleet, lot located on the south side of Lancaster Avenue, $240,000
• Steven S. Ayres and Andrea H. Ayres to Anthony J. Headley and Shalerie D. Headley, 123 Brookline Subdivision (121 Welch Drive), $340,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Paul Mrock and Anna Mrock, lot 121 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (783 Copley Pointe Drive), $343,605
• SP Properties, LLC to Raiza Mae Serioza Ragiundin, lot 36 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $180,000
• Andrew Warron Bristow, Jr., and Miranda Hayden Bristow to Jon David Lucas and Laura J. Lucas, tract 1B plat 23/384 (2616 Tate’s Creek Road), $210,000
• Robert Brown and Sue Brown to Kari Lyn Manuel and Shawn Anthony Manuel, lot 55t Southpointe Subdivision (192 Bryson Way), $243,000
• Wesley Allen McCarty and Sara Suzanne McCarty to Brandon Gale Hamm and Heather Hamm, lot 43 Bush Bottom Estates (525 Ashley Court), $192,000
• Landon Clay New to Mike Galvan and Connie Marie Galvan, tract 3C plat 29/237, $62,000
• Brittany Lynn Phelps and Michael Phelps to William Paul Price, lot 92 The Beginnings @ Fourmile Subdivision (9025 Beginnings Way), $230,000
• James Demar and Susan Demar to Brian Rogers and Christa Abney, tract A plat 28/380 (1100 Barker Lane West), $210,000
• Travis Ryan Miller and Hattie R. D. Miller to Tabitha S. Mack, lot 42 Breezy Point Estates, (1324 Twin Brook Drive), $265,000
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Keys Homes, LLC, lots 23, 24, and 25 The Reserve at Boone’s Trace (tract 1: 2045 Hidden Falls Trail; tract 2: 2049 Hidden Falls Trail; tract 3: 2049 Hidden Falls Trail), $75,000
• Alena Beckham (f/k/a Alena M. Hitz) and Patrick Beckham to Carl David Zepniewski and Jessica Renee Zepniewski, lots 50 and 51 Hill Top Acres (107 Cornelison Drive), $269,000
• Jacqueline Burkhead (f/k/a Jacqueline Lou Burkhead) to Crystal Rhodus and James Teague, tract 1: lot 42 Rosemont Subdivision (Hanover Avenue); tract 2: 43 Rosemont Subdivision (Hanover Avenue), $195,000
• Capital Planning, LLC to Sharon Sanford Perry, lots 53 and 54 Central Park West (1031 – 1 Brooklyn Boulevard), $116,900
• Chance S. Mailloux and Korin V. Mailloux to Cameron Shepherd, tract plat 8/134 (109 Washington Avenue, $160,000
• Patrick Ryan and Alyssa Ryan to Wanda Smith and Richard Smith, Jr., a tract of land located on the east side of Kentucky Highway 21 and on the banks of Paint Lick Creek, $300,000
• DPR Investments, LLC to Splash ‘N Dash Car Wash, LLC, lot 1 A plat 16/103 (214 South Porter Drive), $270,000
• Thomas Eugene White and Apryl D. White to Caudill Capital, LLC, tract Madison County, $564,900
• Frank Joseph Zook and Maryan Andrusiian Zook to Melissa Llnay Zook and Peter Joseph Zook and Marcy Elizabeth Zook Zern, lot 46 The Vineyard (1010 Vineyard Way), for and in consideration of the love and affection of a parent for a child
M. A. Conley Construction LLC to Logan D. Durham and Katelyn E. Durham, lot 3 Seven Oaks Subdivision (109 Seven Oaks Drive), $432,650
Jan. 5
• Jessie L. Lainhart and Thelma Lainhart to Brenda Faye Fain, lot 9 Blue Grass Acres (102 Overland Drive), $165,000
• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lot 59 Ash Park Subdivision, $38,000
• Vicheata Group Properties, LLC, Jennifer Ke, James Broen, Alexander Ke, and Delia Ke to Aaron Curse Pingleton, lot 106 Hidden Hills Subdivision
• Genaro Albert Luna, Jr., and Kimberly Dawn Luna to Edward Ellington, lot 56 South Bluegrass Junction Subdivision (2114 Mercer Drive), $185,000
• Christopher Dean to Randall S. Risner, 2510 Oakley Wells Road, $225,000
• Roger Thomas Rentals, LLC to Kellie Smith and Patsey Owens, 102 Lassiter Street, $145,000
• Norma J. Hill to Emery Hill and Krystin Brooke Arnold, tract 19B plat 23/305, $127,599
• Garrett Edward mason and Sharon Sue Mason to Eric Otis and Catrina King, lot 28 A.W. Estridge Subdivision, $25,000
• Douglas R. Amburgey (a/k/a Doug Amburgey), by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Bobby Jean Lin to Sandra S. Brown and Jose S. Corsino, Jr., lot 229 Madison Village Subdivision (101 Jonathan Drive), $124,00
• George E. Riley and Jessica Riley to Cameron Douglas Martin, lot 2 Southland Edition (266 E. Haiti Road), $195,000
C. Cannon Construction, LLC to William Harold DeMarcus and Taylor Gauthier Demarcus, lot 21 Richmond Investment Company Addition (1016 Race Street), $158,000
• Kulkriwes and Gibbons Enterprise, LLC to Michael Murphy and Carolyne Murphy, lot 2020 Heritage Place Subdivision (1008 Melbourne Way), $299,999
• Benjamin Tyler Hall, Zachary Thompson Hall, and Jennifer M. Hall to Kendra G. Cummings, lot 60 D. Meadows Subdivision (144 Rayanne’s Way), $222,900
• Shawn D. Williams and Chase E. Williams to Ashely Ray and James Ray, lot 36 Roaring Creek Estates (122 Lynne Drive), $395,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Keri Jo Bray and Jessie David Ray, lot 66 Stoney Creek Subdivision (424 Middle Creek Way), $217,900
• Janice Abshear, Billy Daniel, Billie Jo King to Paul Cameron and Kellie Cameron, tract 3B plat 10/172, $185,00
• Kevin Newell and Jennifer Newell to Jillian Boden, lot D and E1 Hickory Hills (1393 Goggins Lane), $250,000
• Patricia A. Mikulec to Richard Tate, lot 23 Berkley Hall (201 Hampton Hall Drive), $325,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Brittany Phelps and Michael DeWayne Phelps, II, lot 119 Orchard Hills Subdivision (745 Tower Drive), $$360,000
• Steve Rosenberg, Studio 27 Disco Shoes, Inc and Classmates, U.S.A. ( d/b/a Studio 27 Disco Shoes, Inc.) to Mitnesser Rentals, LLC, lot 4 South Bluegrass Junction, $325,218.46
• Steve Rosenberg, Studio 27 Disco Shoes, Inc and Classmates, U.S.A. to Mitnesser Rentals, LLC, lot 3 and 5 South Bluegrass Junction, $520,349.54
