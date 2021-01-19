Property Transfers Berea
Jan. 4

• Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Cathie Witt Pyle, lot 146 Boone’s Trace Subdivision

• Stanley L. Wylie Sr. Properties, LLC to SLWSR, LLC, tract University Shopping Center

• Derek Ryan Bray and Kierra Alexis Daughtery to Kimberly Ann Satterfield and Kathryn Elizabeth Trapp, lot 4 Sycamore Park at Goldenleaf

• 25 South Properties, LLC to Donald Duncan and Sarah R. Duncan, lot 5 Crossings Subdivision

• Rainwood Properties, LLC to Ross the Realtor, LLC, lots 13 – 15 Plat 29/28

Jan. 5

• Raymond Scott Wall to Cathy Lee Wall, tract A Plat 13/118

• Lindsay Brandenburg Wiley and Casey Allen Wiley to Daniel Patrick Blouin and Jamie Joanne Blouin, lot 7 Bay Colony Subdivision

• Amy Plank and Brendan Plank to Kevin Michael Mitchell, lot 7 Stateland

• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc to Kendall Nicole Lamb and Benjamin Gaines House, lot 41 Stoney Creek Subdivision

• Laura E. Jones to William R. Smith and Sharon G. Smith, lot 46A Deer Creek Estates Subdivision

• Deborah Hall to Justin Ray Jones and Sarah Lynn Jones, lot 18 Rolling Acres Subdivision

• Craig Lakes and Cherie A. Lakes to Isaiah Partin and Destiny Partin, lot 18 Jergee Place

