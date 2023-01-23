Madison County Property Transfers: January 5 - 9, 2023

Jan. 5
• Robert Wayne Short and Linda Carol Short to Gregory Dale Short and Norma Jean Short, 713 Opossum Kingdom Road, Berea, $100,000
• Marion Taulbee and Susan Rae Taulbee to Richmond Rentals, LLC, 1057 Merrick Drive, Richmond, $265,500
• David G. Wright and Jacqueline Michelle Wright to Tommy Cope Properties, LLC, tract U.S. 25, $120,000
• Mircea Enciu and Billie Joe Enciu to George E. Riley and Jessica Riley, 3535 Berea Road, Richmond, $100,000
• Milton L. Ward, by and through his Power-of Attorney, Rick Newman to David R. Baird and Constance Mulligan Baird, lot 3 Rockledge Subdivision, $8,500
Jan. 6
• Robert E. Cook and Lisa Hallmark-Cook (a/k/a Lisa Hallmark – Fleenor), Jeffrey Fleenor, Keith A. Williams (a/k/a Keith Williams), Sarah J. Klaser (a/k/a Sarah Jane Klaser-Williams), Tomas E. Horvath and Kimberly Horvath (a/k/a Kimberly Sullivan) and Roger Sullivan to Rebecca Williams (a/k/a Rebecca L. Noyola), 625 Greens Crossing Road, $124,900
Jan. 9
• Jerry T. Hockensmith and Bethany Hockensmith to Jason Scott Griffith and Melissa Michelle Griffith, 524 Greathouse Drive, Richmond, $286,000
• Kit Man Law to Tiffany Harvey, 205 Hollywood Court, $290,000
The Estate of Imogene Cates (a/k/a Imojean Cates a/k/a Imogean Cates), by and through Saundra Richardson, in her capacity as Executor to Saundra Richardson, tract Madison County, for and in considerations of the provisions of and as a distribution of Item IV of the Last Will and Testament of Imogene Cates (a/k/a Imojean Cates, a/k/a Imogean Cates), Saundra Richardson, being a daughter and heir-at-law of the descendent
• Shannon Snapp and Danna W. Snapp to Snapp Property Group, LLC, lot 37 Southern Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of an Agreement between the parties, Grantor Shannon Snapp being a Member of Grantee, a Kentucky LLC
• Jonathon B. Myers and Alicia D. Myers to Michael Sikes and Amanda Sikes, lot 36 Berkley Hall, Phase 2, $40,000
• Creative Renovations, LLC and Haley Investments, LLC to Julie Ann Fouts and Madison Taylor Hicks, lot 27 Rose Trace Subdivision, Phase 3, $232,000
• Thomas R. Land and Melba A. Land to Thomas R. Land and Melba A. Land and Tia M. Land, tracts Forest Lane, $for and inconsideration of the love and affection which Grantors have for Grantee, Tia Land, being daughter of Grantors
• Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Chirag R. Patel, 3220 Old Irvine Road, Richmond, $55,000
• Paul Sherbet to Ramesh Patel, lot 1 Estill – Hayes Subdivision, Moberly Road, Richmond, $70,000
