Jan. 6
• Lauren Elizabeth Campbell to Samuel R. Masters, lot 108 Richwood Subdivision
• CLS Construction, LLC to Melissa Boyken, lot 7 Lexington Heights Subdivision
• Scott Braden Smith and Ladonna Sue Smith to Aaron Wesley Ridener and Kaitlyn Noelle Ridener, tract 5 plat 23/121
• Aaron Ira Heatherly to Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc., lot 8 Highway 25
• Weichart Workforce Mobility, Inc. to Joyce Dickerson, lot 8 High Meadows Subdivision
• Daniel W. Howard, Trustee of the John B. Howard Irrevocable Trust to Marilyn Sue Gullett, tract Tate’s Creek Pike
• Frazier Realty Company tp Frazoer Realty Company II, LLC, tracts Madison County
• Chuck Dwayne Alexander and Michelle Alexander to Dewey Bradley and Jamie Bradley, tract plat 23/54
• Bruce Begley to Kayla L. Robinson, lot 148 Hidden Hills Subdivision
• Solina Cole and Delmer D. Cole to Robert Blake Saylor and Bristlyn Saylor, tracts Madison County
• Regina Lynn Hoover (a/k/a Regina L. Welp) to Stephen L. Welp Trustee, Regina L. Welp, Turstee of the Welp Revocable Living Trust, tract Highway 25
• Willie F. Senter and Dorothy Jean Senter to Gary McDonald and Cindy Fisher McDonald, lot 3 Stevie’s Way Subdivision
• City Rentals, LLC to Mitchell Anson Tedeschi, lot Church Street
• Antonio T. Dodd and Marison Dodd to Jamie Lee Schroeder and Daniel Lee Schroeder, lot 51 Richwood Subdivision
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to James Patrick Rigdon and Angela Michelle Rigdon, lot 22 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision
Jan. 7
• Sundae S. Park to Charles Griffith and Anna Griffith, unit 34 Highlands Townhomes
• Jennifer O. Pruitt and David Pruitt to Jose L. Espinosa, lot 23 Welchwood Estates Subdivision
• Jeremy D. Witt and Michelle Witt to Mark C. Petersen and Rosanne W. Petersen, parcel 12-A River Bend Farms
• Carrie Lane Lepore and Stephen Lepore to Chase Dillon Freeman, lot 46 Bay Colony Subdivision
• Kentucky Properties Ventures, LLC to Jordan Meza and Teresa Steuart, lot 114 Madison Village Subdivision
• Dale Marie Hellard to Perry Gregory Coyle and Patricia M. Coyle, tracts Madison County
• Mildret Kay Wilmont and Edward Wilmont to Leonard Bratcher and Kathy Bratcher, tract 2 plat 16/146
• Robert Kinnard and Sherry Kinnard to Christopher A. Wood and Monyka Wood, lot 67 Shiloh Pointe Subdivison
• Doll Properties, LLC to William Hill and Melissa Hill, lot 75 Ashpark Subdivision
Austin Gregory Smith, Hayley Smith, Gregory E. Smith and Yolanda S. Smith to Morgan Osbourn, Mitchell Todd Branham, lot 48 High Meadows Subdivision
