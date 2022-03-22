Madison County Property Transfers: January 6 - 7, 2022

Jan. 6
• Tammy Harkleroad to Rittco, LLC, lot T.S. Bronston Addition (319 Moberly Avenue), $50,000
• Innovative Property Investments, LLC to Colbrown, LLC, Tract 1 Plat 24/333, $650,000
• Lester Stewart to Tommy Cope Properties, LLC, Lots 26, 27, 35 – 40 Fincastle Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Peggy Jane McKinney (a/k/a Peggy Click) and Larry McKinney to Martha Jo Rudd, Property 1: property lying on the west side of Kennedy Lane, Property 2: a certain parcel of land located on the east side of Forest Lane, for and in consideration of the love and affection between Grantor and Grantee
• Wallace D. Hunter and Glenna Hunter to Jayne Polivach, tract or parcel of land situated west of Hunter Road, east of Otter Creek and north of Four Mile Road, approximately four miles northeast of Richmond, $218,500
• Houghton Homes, LLC to SGN Property Management, LLC, Property 1: lot 16 Rainwood Trace @ Golden Leaf; Property 2: lot 2 Rainwood Trace @ Golden Leaf, $964,285.71
• James T. Ray and Ashley Ray to Nicole Van Emmerik and Jesse Callihan, lot 26, Beaumont Subdivision, $239,900
• Moore Construction and Excavating, LLC to Jacob McWilliams and Stacie Marie McWilliams, lot 8 Laineybrooke Subdivision, $276,500
Jan. 7
• Vanessa Darlene Phillips and Brad Phillips to Janet Lynn Watkins and Gearl E Watkins, tracts Bobtown Acres, $273,250
• Susan Young to Tabitha C. Humphrey and Clint Humphrey, lot 86 Plat 24/369, $270,000
• D.J. 21 Properties, LLC to Kyle Degroot and Ingrid Rocio Lopez, lot 106 South Bluegrass Junction, $305,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Saleem S. Habash, lots 24 – 30 Ashpark Subdivision, $371,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Wiley Real Estate, LLC, lots 51 – 53 Ashpark Subdivision, $212,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Clint Taylor Construction, LLC, lots 54 – 57, Ashpark Subdivision, $212,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to AASHMI, LLC, lots 76, 77 and 87, Ashpark Subdivision, $159,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Cain Homes, LLC, lot 86 Ashpark Subdivision, $53,000
• David Lawson Builders, LLC (a/k/a David Lawson Builder, LLC), to Fortress Realty, LLC, lot 15 The Meadows Subdivision, $15,000
• Alfonso Moore and Maria Moore to Charles Short and Denise Short, lot 21 plat 30/26 (4080 Loblolly Lane), $360,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Kimmie Cornelius, lot 1 Morgan Ross Properties (2000 Hidden Falls Trail, $331,900
• Todd Builders, LLC to Christopher Scott Sweet and Dawn Marie Sweet, lot 11 Stoney Creek Subdivision (425 Middle Creek Way), $219,900
• 4B Investments, LLC to Scott Anthony Coleman, tract AB P15/162 (357 Logston Lane), $165,000
