Jan. 8
• Colleen Aiken to Colleen’s Legacy Trust Colleen Aiken Trustee, lot 80 Grey Oaks Subdivision
• Pace Ramsey, LLC to Doll Properties, tract 13C-3 P29/174
• Richmond Development Company, LLC and Turnberry Partners, LLC to C Cannon Construction, LLC, lot 39 Ashpark Subdivision
• Richmond Development Company, LLC and Turnberry Partners, LLC to C Cannon Construction, LLC, lots 49 and 50 Ashpark Subdivision
• Warrior’s Trace, Inc. to Victory Lane Development, Inc., lots 40 – 48 Warrior’s Trace Subdivision
• William H. Emmons executor of the George Thomas Strunk Estate to Jack G. Marcum, Jr. and Amanda V. Stepp Marcum, lot 9 South Bluegrass Center
• Robert W. Christopher and Renee Christopher to Timothy R. Pelfrey and Susan Pelfrey, lot 75 Highland Park Place Subdivision
• Michael Shepard and Deborah Shepard to Aaron Baker and Rebekah Durham, lot 24 Welchwood Estates Subdivision
• Robert O. Creek and Joyce K. Creek to Christy Lyn Weilage, lot 49 Hickory Hills Subdivision
• Dindel Construction Services, LLC to Michael Wade McGuire and Chasitie Alexis McGuire, lot 20 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision
• Jacob A. Adams and Lonetta Adams to Anthony Bryar Adams, lot 27 Wildflower Estates Subdivision
• Gayle Brennick to Lindsay Ann Layer, lots 160-163 Dixie Highway
• Jessica Woody (a/k/a Jessica Carr) to Nicholas Wayne Beach and Andrea Louise Beach, lot 96 Battlefield Place Subdivision
• Myron Rader and Mary Lee Rader to Russell C. Ruble, tract Madison County
• KJC Properties, LLC to Ronnie Mullins and Joan Mullins, lot 49 Stoney Creek Subdivision
• Glendon Ballard and Carolyn Ballard to Michael W. Ballard and Evelyn Ballard, parcel A P29/227
Eliza B. Compton Estate Greg Shackelford Executor to Richard A. Compton and Carla Compton, tract Madison County
Jan. 11
• Jordan Morgan Properties, LLC to G2 Real Estate, LLC, tracts Madison County
• KJC Properties, LLC to Laura Bell, lot 47 Stoney Creek Subdivision
• Jordan Morgan Properties, LLC to LJS Realty, LLC, tract plat 29/182
• Doll Properties, LLC to Extreme Properties, LLC, lot 93 Grey Oaks Subdivision
• Jerrod Thomas Foley to Jerrod Thomas Foley and Madison Faith McDaniel, lot 26 Brookline Subdivision
• David S. Sharpe, Jr. and Tara Estridge Sharpe to David S. Sharpe, Jr. and Tara Estridge Sharpe, lot 44 Baker Height Subdivision
• Linda Cates and Danny Cates to Stephen M. Berry, lots 6-10 Ronald Lakes Subdivision
• Aaron Issacs, Co-executor and Randall D. Isaacs, Co-executor of the Virgil Isaacs Estate to Prestige Worldwide Expansions, LLC, lots 12-15 Irvin View Subdivision
• Ramsey Pace, LLC to James Ray Keeton and Ellen Kiper Keeton, lot 21 October Glory at Golden Leaf
• James Ray Keeton and Ellen Kiper Keeton to Dan Edgar and Jennifer Edgar, lot 21 October Glory at Golden Leaf
• BLM Investments, LLC to Keith Christian Bowlin and Latisha D.S. Bowlin, tract Madison County
• Lane S. Hensley and Jennifer Rose Hensley to Brett Thomas Congleton, lot 12 Wildwood Acres Subdivision
•Lisa Lynn Wehrle, Mildred Kay Wilmont, and Judy Fay Pingleton to Lisa Lynn Wehrle, Trustee, Anthony Joel Wehrle, Trustee of the Jared Wehrle Irrevocable Trust, tract Madison County
• Judy Faye Pingleton and Harold D. Johnson to Lisa Lynn Wehrle, Trustee and Anthony Joel Weherle, Trustee of the Jared Weherle Irrevocable Trust, tract Madison County
• Lisa Lynn Wehrle, Mildred Kay Wilmont, Judy Faye Pingleton and Harold D. Johnson to Lisa Lynn Wehrle, tract Madison County
