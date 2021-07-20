Madison County Property Transfers: July 1 - 2, 2021

July 1
• Bradley J. Naegle and Alissa Naegle to Tiffany Ann Clonch and Jeff Clonch, lot 60 Deer Creek Estates, $315,000
• Integrity Termite Pest Control, LLC to Stephen Delbert Robbins, lot 109 The Woods Subdivision (1010 Cherry Court), $17,000
• Danielle Capillo and Joshua D. Bills to Faye E. Adams – Eaton and Jacob Mudd, lot 5 plat 8/42, $50,000
• Chris M. Ramsey (a/k/a Chris Ramsey) to Real Estate Daily, LLC, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Christopher Michael Ramsey (a/k/a Chris Ramsey) to Real Estate Daily, LLC, lot Rosedale Addition (334 Kentucky Avenue), for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Chris Michael Ramsey (a/k/a Chris Ramsey) to Real Estate Daily, LLC, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Taylor Newsome and Hannah Newsome to Bryce D. Howard, lot 117 Hidden Hills Subdivision Phase IIA (639 Jennifer Drive), $189,900
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc to Jill H. Allgier, Unit 7A St. Andrews Place Condominiums (103 Aberdeen Unit 7A), $206,000
• Evelyn Pearl Williams, Sole Acting and Surviving Trustee of the Charles Elra Williams and Evelyn Pear Williams Revocable Living Trust, dated December 12, 2013, to Linda Gail Coulter, Trustee of the Williams Family Irrevocable Trust, dated September 28, 2018, Unit 210 of Clairmont at Grey Oaks, for and in consideration of premise and to conform to the intention of the parties
• The Robin and Sheila McBride Irrevocable Trust, dated November 21, 2013, by Keith J. McBride, Initial Co-Trustee and Deborah M. Murphy, Initial Co-Trustee to Robin S. McBride and Sheila McBride, tracts 23/280, for and in consideration of their estate plan administration and to correct a legal description in the previous deed
• Cody Alan Johnson and Taylor Faith Johnson to Matthew Goode, lot 53 of the Banyans @ Goldenleaf, $217,000
• James E. Lewis and Lavena Lewis to Helen Vogel, lot 82 Madison Village Subdivision (129 Lee Drive), $160,000
• John David Long II to Mahendrakumar B. Patel, tracts Madison County, $800,000
• Nicholas L. Vanover and Molly Vanover to Hiroshi Tanaka, lot 36 Section 1 Covington Woods (252 Palm Hills Drive), $207,900
July 2
• David Frazier and Debby Frazier to Michael B. Northern and Andrea R. Northern, lot 89 Deer Creek Estates, $200,000
• Johnny F. Adkins to Mildred Miller, Toby I Miller and Adriana M. Miller, tract 4 plat 22/65 (1908 Jack’s Creek Road)
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to William Harold Demarcus, III, lot 10 Phase 1-A Boone’s Trace Subdivision (217 Briar Hill Drive), $52,500
• Brian Anthony Fischer and Amanda Kristine Fischer to Ricky James Blair and Melinda Lee Blair, lot 55 Section 3 Boone’s Trace Subdivision (326 Avawam Drive), $710,000
• The Burt L. Watkins III and/or Lillie Marlene Watkins Revocable Trust, dated January 16, 2010, by Bert L. Watkins II and Lillie Marlene Watkins, Trustees to Aaron Lee Watkins and Andrea Renee Watkins, tract U.S. Highway 227, for and in consideration of the love and affection of the party of the second part
