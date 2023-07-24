Madison County Property Transfers: July 10 - 11, 2023

July 11
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Tabitha Aker Rector, 5025 Bentwood Court, Richmond, $284,900
• John Devere Builder, Inc. James Delaney, II and Sarah Delaney, 1028 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $218,500
• Edwin Gibson Million, Jr., Patricia Million, Edwin Gibson Million, III and Eric Peyton Million to Benton Family, LLC, lot Madison County, $400,000
• Brandon Carter to Kayla Jane Smith and LaDonna Joe Smith, 188 Crossing View Drive, Berea, $254,600
July 12
• Jeffrey N. Clements and Cheyenne N Clements to Robert Leroy Mumaw and Marilyn Mumaw, 248 Page Drive, $292,000
• Diane L. Garrett (f/k/a Diane L. Smith, f/k/a Diane L. Spivey) and Keith A. Garrett to Joseph Robert Tobias and Kristen Tobias, 223 Martin Drive, $225,000
• Julia B. Rivchin to Anne French and Joseph French, 505 Elleigh Way, $270,000
• Joshua Taylor to Daniel Parke, 5032 Barbaro Court, $260,000
• Jeffrey A. Whitford and Addie G. Whitford to Anthony James Chojnaki, 136 Hickory Meadows Drive, Richmond, $555,000
• Christopher Jarvis to Mike Hayes and Cortney Hayes, tract 5A Plat 20/120, $45,000
• Paula S. Adelfio to Karla D. Brewer and Deborah Brewer, 101 Bull Run Trail, Richmond, $55,000
• Micah S. Ferrell and Maykon Ferrell to Nicola Michelle Young and Shane Michael Young, 316 Bowerwood Drive, $359,900
• Aaron S. Thompson and Erica D. Madden to Cam Dacci (a/k/a Cambridge M. Dacci), tract Madison County, $152,000
• Anna L. Goins, with life estate being reserved for Anna L. Goins and the remainder in fee to Billy Ray Goins to Joanna Arrowood, 121 Circle Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a mother and her children
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Spenser Allen Paddock, lot67 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, Phase 4, $504,304
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.