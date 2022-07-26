Madison County Property Transfers: July 11 - 13, 2022

July 11
• Barbara Stone (a/k/a Barbara W. Stone), by her Attorney-In-Fact, Karen Whalen Staggs, to Catherine Ann Sikora, 978 Auckland Avenue, Richmond, $265,000
• Salem H. Properties, LLC to Shawn Eric Robinette, 1132 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $2119,900
• Rameshchandra Patel and Vasanti Patel to Ashland Avenue Investors, LLC, 480 Eastern Avenue, Richmond, $650,000
• KRB Property Holdings, LLC to Peyton Homes, LLC, lot 6 Ash Park Subdivision, Richmond, $60,000
• Jason c. Petrey and Alyssa McNabb Petrey to Jason c. Petrey and Alyssa McNabb, Petrey, 1430 Lancaster Road, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties and to create survivorship interests in described property
• Timothy W. Miller and Toni S. Miller to G and A Property, LLC, tract Madison County, $400,000
• Jerry Lee Lewis and Rechelle Lewis (a/k/a Ruby Lewis) to Barbara Ann Foley and John James Foley, 509 Elleigh Way, Richmond, $232,000
• Toni Gaines and Dejon L. Gaines to G and A Property, LLC, 375 Michelle Drive, Richmond, $for and in consideration of a capital contribution to Grantee of which Grantors are the sole member and which is wholly owned by Grantors
• Don Wiles and Gina Wiles to Estes Elite Property Investments, LLC, 117 Lester Street, Richmond, $1,330,000
• Fred Khayat and Brandy Khayat to Glyndon Partners, LLC, 188 – 122 East Main Street, $265,000
• Kelsey Mullins and Nathan Alcorn to Brandon Stapleton and Sarah Stapleton, 3007 Bell Court, Richmond, $202,000
• Lauren Schwenk to Leathan Properties, LLC, tract Madison County (vicinity of North Third Street), $225,000
July 12
• Rocky Anglin and Christen Anglin to Jeffery Derossett and Linda Derossett, tract plat 26/179, $325,000
• Gilbert R. Mullins to AJB Housing, LLC, lot 16 Frank Taylor Addition, Berea, $89,000
• The Estate of Ralph J. Oliver, Sr., by Lonnie Oliver, Co-Executor and Limuel Oliver, Co-Executor, to RPO, LLC, 122 Chris Drive, 113 Chris Drive, 124 Dennis Street and 310 Overland Drive, Richmond, $295,000
• Malinda Jane Alexander and Carl Douglas Alexander to Malinda Mills and Ronald Mills, tracts Madison County (in the vicinity of Red Lick), for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantors have for Grantee, Grantee, Malinda Mills being the daughter of Grantees
• William Dale Adams Sandy Adams to Allyson Sizemore, 191 Baldwin Street, Berea, $165,000
• Burnell’s Homestead Estates, Inc. to Courtney Brown, Tract A – Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $161,831.41
• Burnell’s Homestead Estates, Inc., to Phillip Karsner and Kellee Karsner, tract B lot 177 and 178 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $144,338.29
• Burnell’s Homestead Estates, Inc., to Phillip Karsner and Kellee Karsner, lots 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $19,330.30
• Michael J. Hale and Kimberly J. Hale to Bernardo Scarabone and Desiree Scarabone, 128 Smith Ballard Street, Richmond, $110,000
• Ida Green by and through her Attorney- In – Fact, William Kenneth Green to Joe Lawson (a/k/a Bobby Joe Lawson) and Marsha Lawson, tracts Madison County, $5,000
• The Estate of Helen Bernice Smith, by and through Joyce Webb and Carolyn Bicknell to James Lovins and Virginia Lovins, tracts Madison County, $322,300
• Henrietta Andrew to Add Four Properties, LLC, 380 Opossum Kingdom Road, Berea, $72,790.79
July 13
• Alan Grainger and Sherba Nelson to Connie Mulcahy and Paul Mulcahy, tract plat 9/117 (Smith Lane, Berea), $269,000
• Elizabeth Pike to Ernie Campbell and Leslie Campbell, 101 Whispering Hills Drive, Berea, $295,000
• Christopher Ashley Thompson and Courtney Adele Thompson to Ryan Szabo and Clifford Szabo, 128 Shermans Lane, Richmond, $400,000
• KBS Rentals, LLC to Autumn Place Property Investments, LLC< 2000 Willow Drive, 2004 Willow Drive and 1009 Autumn Leaf Drive, $3,115,180
• Kenny Hobbs and Patty Hobbs to Maria Poenaru, 3.441 acres Menelaus Road, Berea, $57,000
• Anne L. Bruder and Joshua A. Guthman to Scott L. Thomas and Mary K. Thomas, 117 Holly Hills Drive, Berea, $346,000
• Donna L. Reed, Lillian Reed and Nathan Hisle, by and through his Attorney – In- Fact, Lillian Reed to Emily Harrison, tract plat 8/369 (vicinity of Cedar Cliff Road), $100,000
