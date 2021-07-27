Madison County Property Transfers: July 11 - 14, 2021

• John I. Mathis and Rhonda G. Mathis to Rhonda G. Mathis, Trustee of the Rhonda G. Mathis Revocable Trust, dated July 7, 2021, tracts Madison County (190 Taylors Fork Road, 360 Duncannon Lane) for the purposes of funding the Rhonda G. Mathis Revocable Trust, dated July 7, 2021
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to DeAnn D. Metcalfe and Daphne L. Crutcher, lot 78 Ashpark Subdivision, $252,500
• Amanda Melton (f/k/a/ Amanda Rogers), Charles Danny Melton, Michael Rogers and Demetria Rogers to Krysta Combs, Pearl Combs and Judith Combs, tract A 3 plat 21/396, $65,000
• Ronnie D. Thomas to Ronnie D. Thomas and Austin Wayne Thomas, lot 2 plat 14/156, for and in consideration of creating a survivorship between father and son
July 12
• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to KY Building Pros, LLC, lot 2 section 2 Ashpark Subdivision Phase I (106 Windward Way), $40,000
• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to KY Building Pros, LLC, lot 135 Heritage Place Subdivision Phase IV (957 Auckland Avenue), $40,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Jacob David Thompson, lot 135 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 4 (228 Page Drive), $234,900
• David Sponcil to Jacob L. Stephens and Courtney Stephens, lot 18 Seven Oaks Phase 1 (136 Seven Oaks Drive), $52,250
• Eckman Management, LLC to Adil Properties, LLC, lot A plat 15/359, $103,500
• Terry Reed Fields and Glenda Sue Fields to Dana L. Hendren and Terry B. Hendren, lot 7 Boone Village Subdivision (325 Jeremiah Drive), $140,000
• Rodny D. Ray to Gustavo Murillo Ayala, lot 1 plat 27/194 (814 W. Main St), $130,000
• Terry L. Bratfish to Paul G. Starks and Deborah E. Starks, as Co-Trustees of the Starks Family Trust, lot 84 Phase I Vineyard Estates, $254,900
• Marcus J. Mason (a/k/a Marcus Mason) and Ornorradee I Mason to Todd Garvin and Tabby Gavin, lot 4 Deer Creek Estates, $275,000
• Josh Barrett Homes, LLC to Samantha Marie Evans, lot 97 Orchard Hills Subdivision (217 Page Drive), $242,000
July 13
• Donald Alcorn and Bonnie Alcorn to Shane Alcorn and Adinna Alcorn, lot 3 and 4 plat 7/364, for and in consideration of the love and affection which parents have for their son
• Tammy Beltz to Mariah A. Calhoun and Justin T. Calhoun, lots 11, 12, 14 of Hays Fork Subdivision, $84,000
• Tudor Holdings, LLC to The Oakmont Group, lot 16 George C. Robbins Subdivision (201 South Robbins Court), $94,000
• Billy E. Walters to Daven T. Freeman, tract Madison County (125 Moberly Road), $90,000
• J. Witt Properties, LLC to Brian Bacchus and Evelyn N. Bacchus, lot 85 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3, $279,900
• Robbie S. Criswell and Cynthia L. Criswell to Jeff Vanzant, Donna Norman and Cynthia Criswell, lot 49 Canyon Grove Subdivision (242 Brittany Circle), $1.00
• Zula Faye Fugate to Andrea Bruhn, Don W. Parnell and Valerie N. Parnell, tract 1A plat 22/157, $510,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Colin M. Corrigan and Bethany Corrigan, lot 10 Phase 2 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $299,900
• The Estate of Joe Wise, by and through his Co-Executors, Linda W. Huff and Cynthia W. Jennings to St. Andrews Place Retirement community, Inc., Unit 12C St. Andrews Place Condominiums (314 Stocker Drive Unit 12 C), $156,000
• DJL Properties, LLC to Terry Brumagen, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of winding up the affairs of DJL Properties, LLC and for the distribution of the assets to the shareholder
• Cathy Hobbs and Mikes Hobbs to Buy Lexington Houses, LLC, tract Madison County, $270,000
• Timothy R. Hadden and Tonya K. Hadden to Gregory Nelson, lot 74 Phase III Mockingbird Hill Estates Subdivision (5028 Bob White Drive), $235,000
• Anglin Building and Design, LLC to Kevin Christopher Sharp, lot 35 Ashford County Estates, $314,900
• William H. Hartman and Sherry Hartman to Billy Hartman, tracts Madison County (208 Glades Road), $146,700
• Edwin Alvin Matthews and Tammy Jane Matthews to Kristina Ritter, lot 10 Battlefield Place, $215,000
July 14
•Peggy J. Carpenter (f/k/a Peggy J. Wilson) and Henry Lee Carpenter to Eric Scott McIntosh and Tina Louise McIntosh, lot 12 Lunsford Estates, $70,000
• Bradley Montgomery and Brenda J. Huser to 4 B Investments, LLC, lot 8 Robinson Marcum Addition, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties, Grantors being members of Grantee
• Southparke Ranch, LLC to Laura E. Parke, lots 2 and 3 Merrick Place, for and in consideration of the sum of $1.00 and pursuant to the separation agreement and decree as found in Madison Circuit Court, civil action #21-CI-5-135
• Southparke Ranch, LLC to Laura E. Parke, tract Madison County (420 Fifth Street), for and in consideration of the sum of $1.00 and pursuant to the separation agreement and decree as found in Madison Circuit Court, civil action #21-CI-5-135
• Southparke Ranch, LLC to Laura E. Parke, tract Madison County (333 Fifth Street), for and in consideration of the sum of $1.00 and pursuant to the separation agreement and decree as found in Madison Circuit Court, civil action #21-CI-5-135
• Christopher D. Barnes, a married man joined by his spouse, Crystal Barnes to Christopher Barnes and Crystal Barnes, lot 188 block 3 (1120 Winesap Drive), for valuable consideration in the total amount of nominal consideration paid in cash to the Grantor by the Grantee
