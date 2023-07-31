Madison County Property Transfers: July 13-14, 2023

July 13
• Carpenter Rental Properties, Inc. to Shaun Wael Realty, LLC, tracts Madison County, $206,000
• DDT Development, LLC to Doll Properties, LLC, lots 25, 16, 41, 42 and 43 Fair Vista Landing Subdivision, Phase 1, $250,000
• Native Bagel Company, LLC to Dreaming Creek Holdings, tract North Broadway, Berea, $325,000
• Kendall Ray Gadd and Susan G. Gadd to Morgan Clay and Darius Clay, tracts Madison County, $210,000
• Virginia Richardson to The Virginia Richardson Irrevocable Trust, dated July 7, 2023, Charlotte Neeley, Trustee, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of effectuating the comprehensive estate plan of the Party of the First Part, the funding of an irrevocable trust and for the love and affection that she has for the beneficiaries thereof
• Two Boys and A Q, LLC to Small Town Ventures, LLC, Tract 1 P10/92, $125,000
July 14
• Chad Lingenfelter and Andrea Lingenfelter to Benjamin K. Adams and Erika J. Adams, lot Castlewood Subdivision, $450,000
• Keith M. Castle, Trustee of the Shirley Mae Castle Declaration of Trust, dated July 28, 1995, with full power to sell to Keith A. Garrett and Diane L. Garrett, 103 Teakwood Drive, $245,000
• Joshua Dane Combs and Allison Combs to Steven Brewer and Carolyn Brewer, Lot 2C Plat 30/247, $1.00
• Jamie Lynn Roaden to Anchored Rentals, LLC, 137 East Walnut Street, Richmond, $55,000
• RCT Rentals, LLC to Braydon Z. Turner, 154 Oliver Drive, $152,000
• Turner Property 3, LLC and Daren Turner, sole member of grantor to Turner Property 2, LLC, tracts Madison County (Duncannon Lane), $1.00
• Mark Patrick Mahoney and Carrie A. Mahoney to Brian Joseph Collier and Melissa Gayle Collier, lot 27 Willow Glen Subdivision, $275,500
• Sharon Kay Reams to Jess Ray Sova and Evelynne R. Sova, tracts Madison County (Barnes Mill Road), $700,000
• William David Prewett, Larry Allen Prewett and Sharlene Evans to Karen Renee Allen (f/k/a Karen Guillette and Karen Rena Prewett, 527, 529, and 543 Maple Grove Road, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection William A. Prewett has for his children
• Stephanie Richmond to Richard Sherburne and Helen Sherburne, lot 10 Sugarville Meadows Subdivision, Berea, $250,000
• Michael D. Wallace and Carolyn Wallace to Daniel Brian Roberts, 432 West Walnut Street, Richmond, $83,500
• Faith Baptist Church Incorporated of Richmond, Kentucky to Stargazer Homes, LLC, lots 1 – 3 Clarksville Subdivision, $250,000
