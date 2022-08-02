Madison County Property Transfers: July 14 - 18, 2022

July 14
• ACG BBQ Realty, LLC to Far West Storage, L.P, 1001 Center Drive, Richmond, $2,976,700
• Nita Jean Robinette to David Christian Raleigh and Samantha Raleigh, 109 William Court, $251,000
• Russell C. Ruble and Kristin Ruble to Tony Manuel Layne and Shelby Montana Layne, tract Madison County, $193,000
• Brian Joe Crispin and Kara E. F. Crispin to Melody Ann Lee, 215 Laurel Drive, Berea, $199,900
• Casey Hanes and Jason Hanes to Corrine Sagel and Joshua Howsam, 604 N. Powell Ave., Berea, $167,000
• Joshua D. Lopez to Kristin Renee Simpson and Russell Ruble, lot 1 Pinnacle View Subdivision, Berea, $245,000
• Violet Godwin and Violet Godwin, Executrix of the Estate of Sargon A. Alexander to Jaylyn Gadd, 1020 Idylwild Drive, Richmond, $255,000
• Alford Properties, LLLP to Daniel Richard Czech, 101 Eastway Drive, $292,000
• Timothy Little and Mary Little to Tabitha Lynn Hankins, 457 Apache Drive, Paint Lick, for and in consideration of the love and affection the Grantor has for their daughter, the Grantee
• Kathi Richardson to IKE Homes, LLC, lot 111 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties and a capital contribution to the Grantee
• Michael Shawn Stratton to Kent A. Mason and Sara C. Mason, tract 1A plat 18/361, $58,310.52
• Johnathan Thompson and Lauren Thompson to Danny Thompson and Kathy Jo Thompson, parcel B plat 30/163, $1.00 and for the love and consideration of child to parent
• Danny Thompson and Kathy Jo Thompson to Jonathon Thompson and Lauren Thompson, parcel D plat 30/163, $1.00 and for the love and consideration of parent to child
• Leonard Tudor and Vickie Tudor to Leonard Tudor and Vickie Tudor, tracts Madison County, $1.00
July 15
• Adam Batchelder and Kristy Batchelder to BGRS Relocation, Inc., 307 Brookgreen Drive, Berea, $310,000
• BGRS Relocation, Inc. to Kristin Gaskin, 307 Brookgreen Drive, Berea, $310,000
• Woodlark Capital, LLC to Kevin Guzman and Lindsey Guzman, 960 Villa Drive; 968 Villa Drive; 976 Villa Drive, $305,000
• J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, LLC to Cameron Scott Mullen, 1001 Melbourne Way, Richmond, $269,000
• Joseph Leslie Campbell, II., Lauren Elizabeth Campbell, Jacob Thackston Campbell and Leah K. Campbell to WOW! Real Estate, LLC, 151, 161, and 150 Interstate Drive Subdivision, Richmond, $650,000
• Nada Hoskins to Leonard Franklin Dyer and Billy Eugene Walters, lot 1 plat 30/141, $2,000
• Kimberly White to Kim Love Wilson Realty LLC, 107 Chris Drive, Richmond, $85,000
• Bruce Freeman, et ux, Andrea Freeman to Cherish Montana Ritchie, et vir, Jason Ritchie, 164 Bryson Way, Richmond, $244,900
• George T. Vaske to The Brian E. Charles Living Trust, by Brian E. Charles, Trustee, 3564 Berea Road, Richmond, $69,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 11 Arbor Woods, $45,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 14 Arbor Woods, $45,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 15 Arbor Woods, $45,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 13 Arbor Woods, $45,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 12 Arbor Woods, $45,000
• Kevin Polley and Cole Lewis to Krishna Ghimire and Mahesh Ghimire, 1028 Willis Branch Road, $209,000
July 18
• Timothy York and Kimberly York to Laura McCleary, 917 Scaffold Cane Road, Berea, $191,000
• David Y. Thacker, Joseph B. Thacker, and Katlyn Nicole Rogers to AA&R Sanitation, lot 64 Wil-O-Mac Subdivision, Richmond, $8,000
• Deanna Tyler and Rocky Wane Applegate to Gail A. Reichert and Eric L. Reichert, 108 General Nelson Drive, $314,900
• Michael Sparkman and Shannon Sparkman to Lisa Hutchinson, tract 2C of the Sparkman Farm (tract 2C plat 30/172), $75,000
• Bluegrass Village Partners, a Kentucky General Partnership to Arbor Woods, LLC, lot 4 plat 14/89, $1,400,000
• The Estate of Logan Clyde Coleman to Ismael Cruz Cortez and Lokia Elizabeth Escalante, 305 Brooks Road, Richmond, $145,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Cody Fuson and Autumn Fuson, lot 109 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, Richmond, $379,000
• Jonathan Wayne Wallace and Charlotte Wallace to Alessandra Boisvert Del Brocco, 303 Terri Avenue, Berea, $302,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Hugh Irvine Stroth, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Stroth, 669 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $363,949
• Cain Homes, LLC to Travis Cramer and Cherelle Cramer, 1069 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $216,900
• Foxglove Apartments, LLC to Signature Rentals, LLC, parcel 2 plat 21/205, $2,500,000
• Allen D. Grant to Foxglove Apartments, LLC, tract Madison County, $1.00 and as a capital contribution into party of the second part
• Lester Anthony Lowery and Linda C. Lowery to Jenna F. Ramsey, lot 11 Lackey property on Rosedale Avenue, $130,000
