Madison County Property Transfers: July 15 - 16, 2021

July 15
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 26 Orchard Hills, $34,000
• The Estate of Bobbie J. Warren (f/k/a Bobby J. Young), deceased, by and through
• Dorian Yeager, Executor, Betty Sowers, Gilbert Sowers, Dorian Yeager, Margaret Carol Yeager, Lowell Duane Yeager (a/k/a Dwayne Yeager), to Derek Lynn Samples (a/k/a Derek Samples and Lisa G. Samples (a/k/a Lisa Samples), tract Madison County, $145,000
• Shiloh Pointe Properties, LLC, to LP Construction, LLC, lot 200 Shiloh Point, (616 Falcon Crest Court), $38,000
• Payne Homes, Inc. to LP Construction, lot 18 Boone’s Trace Subdivision (115 St. Ann’s Court), $38,000
• John Devere Builders, Inc. to Virgil Shannon Renfro and Charla Kay Renfro, lot 81 Ashpark Subdivision (238 Winward Way), $237,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Anthony M. Davis and Tabatha M. Davis, lot 56 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $210,000
• Christopher J. Sebastian and Karley Jade Sebastian to Kathleen Dennis, lot 27 Madison Hills Subdivision, $176,000
• Tony Mink and Nancy Mink to KY Home Investors, LLC, lot 71 Rainbow Acres Subdivision (100 Rainbow Court), $138,800
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Zephyr B. Johnson and Michele L. Johnson, tract 71 Rainbow Acres Subdivision (100 Rainbow Court) and lot 24 Silver Meadows Subdivision (401 Meadow Drive), $155.000
• James A. Green and Karen Oaks to Victor Cody Anderson-Williams and Timothy Verl Anderson-Williams, tract 1A plat 24/391, $157,750
• RJ Lake Enterprises, LLC to Matthew Ty Beard, lot 131 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $230,000
• J. Witt Properties, LLC to Lawrence Clifford Roy and Carol Lee Roy, lot 86 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $279,900
• Larry Clifford and Carol Clifford to Toney Conn and Jo Ann Conn, lot 30 Castlewood Subdivision, $295,000
•Christopher M. Sieradzki to MMLK, Inc to Christopher M. Sieradzki and Taylor Schwarz, lot 30 Reserve At Boone’s Trace (2017 Hidden Falls Drive), in consideration of the promise and agreement of the party of the second part as Trustee to immediately reconvey all the said property to the party of the third part and during their joint lives with remainder in simple fee
• Virgil Parsons to Kenneth D. Wood and Farrah F. Wood, lot 29 Oak Ridge Farms Subdivision, $69,900
• Roy Kidd and Susan Kidd to Keith W. Flowers and Sarah P. Flowers, lot 124A Battlefield Estates, $397,000
• Katherine S. Gardner and Christopher D. Smith to Richard Olson and Cheyenne Olson, 126 Adams Street, $120,000
• Verna Pigg to Joshua Brent Ball, tract A plat 29/236, the grantor, for no monetary consideration but as a gift from a great-aunt to a great-nephew
July 16
• Dustin Anglin and Jennifer Anglin, Clint Anglin, and Logan Richardson to Dustin Anglin and Jennifer Anglin, tract Madison County, $12,000
• Charles Doak VanWinkle to Kent Glenn Turpin and Hayley Turpin, lots 14, 15, 16 Rosedale, $225,000
• Stephen L. Slabaugh and Marcia M. Slabaugh to Masters Properties, LLC, lot 112 Creekside Subdivision, $194,000
• C Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Kevin Spiller and Stacy Spiller, tract 16 Woodlands, $35,000
• JBRO Holdings, LLC to Gemstone Apartments, LLC, 133 Smith Ballard Street and 166 Smith Ballard Street, $440,000
• PDL Properties, LLC to Christopher L. Hager and Gracie A. Hager, lots 11 and 12 South Bluegrass Junction, $240,000
• PDL Properties, LLC to Christopher L. Hager and Gracie A. Hager, lot 57 South Bluegrass Junction (238 Keystone Drive), $130,000
• Dennis Forish and Amy Forish to Tonya Hadden and Timothy Hadden, lot 15 Willow Ridge Subdivision (928 Turnberry Drive), $379,900
• The Renovation Group, LLC to Bryan K. Hayes and Wilailak Songin, lot 140 Grey Oak Subdivision (657 Fourwinds Drive), $269,900
• Christine Anglin to Lucas R. Proffitt, lot 62 Frazwood, (604 Powderhorn Drive), $150,000
William L. Wells and Janice Deon Wells to Gary Wayne Reed and Julie S. Reed, lot 45 Hidden Hills Subdivision (208 Rachel Court), $206,000
• Garry B. Cottrell and Marla D. Cottrell to Lavern Wood Hill, lot 69 Tremont Subdivision (204 Elkmont Drive), $250,000
• Alicia Myers and Johnathon Myers to Bryan W. Drury and Lindsey Roberts Drury, lot 21 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $391,000
• Shiyer Construction, LLC to Frances Marnie Smith and Bryne Andrew Smith, lot 89 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $315,000
