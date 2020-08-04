Property Transfers Berea
M104

July 16

• Timothy and Toni Miller to EW TODD, LLC, Tract U S Highway 25, $455,000

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC, successor by merger to Turnberry Partners LLC, to Spyglass Construction Co. LLC, Lots 105-109 Ashpark Subdivision, in fee simple

• Spyglass Construction Co. LLC to Victor and Judy Sinatra (trustees of the Sinatra Family Trust), Lot 106 Ashpark Subdivision, $231,500

• Spyglass Construction Co. LLC to Victor and Judy Sinatra (trustees of the Sinatra Family Trust), Lot 109 Ashpark Subdivision, $231,500

• Kulkriwes & Gibbons Enterprise LLC to MA Conley Construction LLC, Lot 204 Heritage Place Subdivision, $36,000

• Reeves Property Group LLC to Terry and Tori Justice, Lot 149 Heritage Place Subdivision, $249,900

• Foley’s Landing Inc. to Christopher Piper and Brittany Webb, Lot 113 Madison Village North Subdivision, $142,000

July 17

• Charles Eckler (Trustee of Charles M. Eckler Revocable Trust) to Jeremy and Tiffany Ray, Lot 104B Battlefield Estates, $215,000

• Sandra Adams (Trustee of Sandra S. Adams Revocable Trust) and James Adams (Trustee of James O. Adams Revocable Trust) to Brandon Howard and Morgan Jones, Tract Madison County, $190,000

• Clint Taylor Construction LLC to Katrina and David Fife, Lot 93 Ashpark Subdivision, $205,000

• Michael and Kathie Bradley to Daniel and Suzanne Bethurum, Tracts Deacon Hills Subdivision, $324,900

• Dearl and Elva Rose, Teresa Dodds and Robert Dodds II, to Bobby Combs, Tracts Scaffold Cane Rd., heirs and assigns

• E & E Real Estate, LLC to Jonathan Marcum and Shandale Thomas, Lot 8 Arlington View Addition, $163,000

• Phoebe Noland to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Unit 5B St. Andrews Places Condominiums, $71,000

• Sarah Decker to Robert and Melanie Brewer, Lot 2 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $329,500

• Ann Webb to Amanda Smith, Tract Flint Road, $145,000

• Jennifer Bryant to Brenda Spradlin and William Phillips Jr., Tracts P28/16, $29,900

July 20

• Sunny Desert Corp to Kings Rentals LLC, Lots Burchwood Subdivision, $245,000

• Indigo Run Inc. to JC Carr Builders LLC, Lot 226 Indigo Run Subdivision, $40,000

• Brandon McGuire to Dallas and Brenda McGuire, Tracts Madison County, heirs and assigns

• Dallas and Brenda McGuire, and Brandon McGuire to Brandon McGuire, Tract 1A P29/47, $57,800

• Leroy Caudill to Deborah Watson, Tract P9/160, $115,000

• Bedford Holding Company LLC to Benjamin Eipert, Lot 27-28P1/125, $22,000

• Roy Todd Builders Inc. to Lillian Carpenter, Lot 30 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $169,900

• Bertha and Herman Stamper to Mason and Rose Isaacs, Tract East Haiti Road, $155,000

• Vada Wright to David and Briana Dake, Lot 3 Brooks and Evans Subdivision, $155,500

• Janet Peel to Joseph and Sigrun Hacker, Lot 57 Western Hills Subdivision, $219,900

• Richard and Sharleen Bolton, and Martha Brown to Jessi Campbell, Lot 4 Traditions at Parkey Falls Subdivision, $342,000

• Rebecca and Edward Chenault Jr. to Christina Chenault Pennington (Trustee of the Christina Chenault Pennington Revocable Living Trust), Tract H P9/283, $406,250

• John Devere Builder Inc. to Patricia Gault, Lot 94 Lower South Point Subdivision, $189,500

• Pace/Ramsey LLC to James and Ellen Keeton, Lot 20 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000

• James and Ellen Keeton to Manley Wilson and Stephanie Boley, Lot 20 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to C. Cannon Construction LLC, Lot 86 Ashpark Subdivision, $37,000

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC to Habash Properties LLC, Lot 66-67 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $60,000

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Clint Taylor Construction, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $370,000

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to John Devere Builder Inc., Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $370,000

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Habash Properties LLC, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $222,000

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Extreme Properties LLC, Lot 72 Ashpark Subdivision, $37,000

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Salem Habash, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $111,000

July 21

• Katherine Weston to masters Properties, LLC, Tract Highway 52, $50,000

• Linda Gail Shouse, and David and Nichole Todd to Shaunna Fitzpatrick, Lot B Plat 23/78, $128,000

• Douglas Lakes to Amanda and Michael Witt, Tract B Plat 12/191, $89,900

• Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings LLC to John and Kathy Ruston, Lot 15 Boones Trace Subdivision, $39,500

• Edd and Rebekah Easton-Hogg to Ruth Meyers, Lot 5 Holly Hill Addition, $$138,000

• Larky and Raymond Crawford to John and Katrina Walker, Lot 117 Brookline Subdivision, $250,000

• Tommy and Venessa Cromer, Blevins Law PLLC as Trustee, to Tammy and Venessa Cromer, Lot 20 Spring Hurst Estates, assigns forever

• James and Oreda Combs to Hershel and Abby Anglin, Lot 35 Ashford Country Estates, $27,000

• Charles and Roanna Wells to Mark and Esther Douglas, Tract A-1 Plat 28/392, $89,000

• Jerry and Kerrilynne Mcfadden, Lot 36 Rose Trace Subdivision, $179,900

• Kathy and Orville Shanks to Beverly Moore, Lot 23 Hays Fork Heights Subdivision, $135,000

• Charles and Eva Haynes to Michael and Sarah Gabbard, Lot 78 Wellington Subdivision, $259,000

• William and Ellen Tierney, Lot 21 A Woods Subdivision, $480,000

• Houghton Homes LLC to Mark LeBlanc, Lot 66 Doves Landing, $175,000

• Kimberly Seale to Clarence and Jane Seale, Lot 56 East Pointe Estates, heirs and assigns

Support Local Journalism

We are there for you

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you