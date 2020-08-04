July 16
• Timothy and Toni Miller to EW TODD, LLC, Tract U S Highway 25, $455,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC, successor by merger to Turnberry Partners LLC, to Spyglass Construction Co. LLC, Lots 105-109 Ashpark Subdivision, in fee simple
• Spyglass Construction Co. LLC to Victor and Judy Sinatra (trustees of the Sinatra Family Trust), Lot 106 Ashpark Subdivision, $231,500
• Spyglass Construction Co. LLC to Victor and Judy Sinatra (trustees of the Sinatra Family Trust), Lot 109 Ashpark Subdivision, $231,500
• Kulkriwes & Gibbons Enterprise LLC to MA Conley Construction LLC, Lot 204 Heritage Place Subdivision, $36,000
• Reeves Property Group LLC to Terry and Tori Justice, Lot 149 Heritage Place Subdivision, $249,900
• Foley’s Landing Inc. to Christopher Piper and Brittany Webb, Lot 113 Madison Village North Subdivision, $142,000
July 17
• Charles Eckler (Trustee of Charles M. Eckler Revocable Trust) to Jeremy and Tiffany Ray, Lot 104B Battlefield Estates, $215,000
• Sandra Adams (Trustee of Sandra S. Adams Revocable Trust) and James Adams (Trustee of James O. Adams Revocable Trust) to Brandon Howard and Morgan Jones, Tract Madison County, $190,000
• Clint Taylor Construction LLC to Katrina and David Fife, Lot 93 Ashpark Subdivision, $205,000
• Michael and Kathie Bradley to Daniel and Suzanne Bethurum, Tracts Deacon Hills Subdivision, $324,900
• Dearl and Elva Rose, Teresa Dodds and Robert Dodds II, to Bobby Combs, Tracts Scaffold Cane Rd., heirs and assigns
• E & E Real Estate, LLC to Jonathan Marcum and Shandale Thomas, Lot 8 Arlington View Addition, $163,000
• Phoebe Noland to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Unit 5B St. Andrews Places Condominiums, $71,000
• Sarah Decker to Robert and Melanie Brewer, Lot 2 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $329,500
• Ann Webb to Amanda Smith, Tract Flint Road, $145,000
• Jennifer Bryant to Brenda Spradlin and William Phillips Jr., Tracts P28/16, $29,900
July 20
• Sunny Desert Corp to Kings Rentals LLC, Lots Burchwood Subdivision, $245,000
• Indigo Run Inc. to JC Carr Builders LLC, Lot 226 Indigo Run Subdivision, $40,000
• Brandon McGuire to Dallas and Brenda McGuire, Tracts Madison County, heirs and assigns
• Dallas and Brenda McGuire, and Brandon McGuire to Brandon McGuire, Tract 1A P29/47, $57,800
• Leroy Caudill to Deborah Watson, Tract P9/160, $115,000
• Bedford Holding Company LLC to Benjamin Eipert, Lot 27-28P1/125, $22,000
• Roy Todd Builders Inc. to Lillian Carpenter, Lot 30 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $169,900
• Bertha and Herman Stamper to Mason and Rose Isaacs, Tract East Haiti Road, $155,000
• Vada Wright to David and Briana Dake, Lot 3 Brooks and Evans Subdivision, $155,500
• Janet Peel to Joseph and Sigrun Hacker, Lot 57 Western Hills Subdivision, $219,900
• Richard and Sharleen Bolton, and Martha Brown to Jessi Campbell, Lot 4 Traditions at Parkey Falls Subdivision, $342,000
• Rebecca and Edward Chenault Jr. to Christina Chenault Pennington (Trustee of the Christina Chenault Pennington Revocable Living Trust), Tract H P9/283, $406,250
• John Devere Builder Inc. to Patricia Gault, Lot 94 Lower South Point Subdivision, $189,500
• Pace/Ramsey LLC to James and Ellen Keeton, Lot 20 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000
• James and Ellen Keeton to Manley Wilson and Stephanie Boley, Lot 20 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to C. Cannon Construction LLC, Lot 86 Ashpark Subdivision, $37,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC to Habash Properties LLC, Lot 66-67 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $60,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Clint Taylor Construction, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $370,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to John Devere Builder Inc., Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $370,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Habash Properties LLC, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $222,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Extreme Properties LLC, Lot 72 Ashpark Subdivision, $37,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Salem Habash, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $111,000
July 21
• Katherine Weston to masters Properties, LLC, Tract Highway 52, $50,000
• Linda Gail Shouse, and David and Nichole Todd to Shaunna Fitzpatrick, Lot B Plat 23/78, $128,000
• Douglas Lakes to Amanda and Michael Witt, Tract B Plat 12/191, $89,900
• Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings LLC to John and Kathy Ruston, Lot 15 Boones Trace Subdivision, $39,500
• Edd and Rebekah Easton-Hogg to Ruth Meyers, Lot 5 Holly Hill Addition, $$138,000
• Larky and Raymond Crawford to John and Katrina Walker, Lot 117 Brookline Subdivision, $250,000
• Tommy and Venessa Cromer, Blevins Law PLLC as Trustee, to Tammy and Venessa Cromer, Lot 20 Spring Hurst Estates, assigns forever
• James and Oreda Combs to Hershel and Abby Anglin, Lot 35 Ashford Country Estates, $27,000
• Charles and Roanna Wells to Mark and Esther Douglas, Tract A-1 Plat 28/392, $89,000
• Jerry and Kerrilynne Mcfadden, Lot 36 Rose Trace Subdivision, $179,900
• Kathy and Orville Shanks to Beverly Moore, Lot 23 Hays Fork Heights Subdivision, $135,000
• Charles and Eva Haynes to Michael and Sarah Gabbard, Lot 78 Wellington Subdivision, $259,000
• William and Ellen Tierney, Lot 21 A Woods Subdivision, $480,000
• Houghton Homes LLC to Mark LeBlanc, Lot 66 Doves Landing, $175,000
• Kimberly Seale to Clarence and Jane Seale, Lot 56 East Pointe Estates, heirs and assigns
