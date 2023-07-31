Madison County Property Transfers: July 17 - 19, 2023

July 17
• Tony W. Temple and Elizabeth Temple to Jacob Bonta and Kari Carr-Bonta, 110 Highland Drive, $372,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Wayne King and Tammy King, lot 195 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $62,500
• Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC to Robert Stinson and Angel Stinson, 122 Oak Street, Berea, $134,000
• Betty T Brown to Lauren McKenzie Brown, Tract 2A Plat 31/48, for and in consideration First Party has for her granddaughter
• Vickie Alexander McIntyre Charles H. McIntyre to John C. Rose and Susan Elaine Rose, 900 Gumbottom Road, Waco, $124,636.71
• Joshua A. Nittle and Abigail A. Nittle to John Fitzwater and Jamie Fitzwater, Lot 9 1 Plat 26/96, $299,000
• Matthew Meadows to MDM Investments, LLC, lot 211 Dove’s Landing, Phase IV, for and in consideration of a capital contribution of Grantee of which Grantor is its sole member
• John G. Carey and Renee Carey, Karen C. Fallon and Michael Fallon to Geneva Mullins, 320 Bocote Drive, Berea, $270,000
• Tiffany C. Sparks to Randall Winkler, Jr. and Rebecca Winkler, Lot 1 Plat 30/218, $30,000
July 18
• Saundra B. Taylor and David R. Taylor to Kaitlyn Pearson, Lot 41 Moreland Estates Subdivision, $235,000
• Angela K. Burns (f/k/a Angela K. Lamb) and Thomas Burns, Pamela R. Himes (f/k/a Pamela R. Lamb) and Christopher Pruitt to Darrin Chasteen and Cheryl Chasteen, Tract 3A Plat 31/47, $125,000
• The Estate of Iva Cowan Adams, by and through Julia Katherine Adams, Executrix to Snapp Property Group, LLC, Lot Greenway Heights Subdivision, $165,000
• Craft Masonry, Inc. to James Antis and Lynnann Antis, Lot 3 Shiloh Cove Subdivision, $391,900
• Preston Williams and Bridgette Williams to Sherry L. Dillon and Brian D. Dillon, Lot 7 East Point Estates, $275,000
July 19
• Susan Mc Queen to IKE Homes, LLC, Tract 6 Plat 10/3, $45,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Kyle Houghton and Allison Houghton, 612 Persimmon Ridge Trail, for and in consideration of conveying the property to Grantees who are sole members of Grantor
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Kristi Richardson, 5017 Bentwood Court, $279,900
• Larry McDonald as Executor of the Estate of Charles McDonald, Jr. (a/k/a Charles McDonald), Larry McDonald and Deborah McDonald and Gary McDonald to Spillman Properties, LLC, 108 Begley Drive, $50,000
• James E. Hamilton to James D. Knopp, tracts Plat 1/104, $165,000
• Marsha G. Baker (a/k/a Marsha G. Stidham to Donald Wayne House and Betty Louise House, Tract Plat 5/329, $159,000
• Jimmy Tinsley, Jr. and Crystal Gail Tinsley to Mark A. Rogers, 106 Rainbow Road, Berea, $279,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Aaron Mustain and Geneva Mustain, lot 7 Ashpark Subdivision, $173,000
• Ken Clark and Emily Clark to Jeffrey Blake McQueen, tract Madison County, $49,500
• Carpenter Rental Properties, Inc. to Shaun Wael Realty, LLC, tracts Madison County, $206,000
• DDT Development, LLC to Doll Properties, LLC, lots 25, 16, 41, 42 and 43 Fair Vista Landing Subdivision, Phase 1, $250,000
• Native Bagel Company, LLC to Dreaming Creek Holdings, tract North Broadway, Berea, $325,000
• Kendall Ray Gadd and Susan G. Gadd to Morgan Clay and Darius Clay, tracts Madison County, $210,000
• Virginia Richardson to The Virginia Richardson Irrevocable Trust, dated July 7, 2023, Charlotte Neeley, Trustee, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of effectuating the comprehensive estate plan of the Party of the First Part, the funding of an irrevocable trust and for the love and affection that she has for the beneficiaries thereof
• Two Boys and A Q, LLC to Small Town Ventures, LLC, Tract 1 P10/92, $125,000
