July 19
• Eric L. Reichert and Gail A. Reichert, to Donald A. Fitzpatrick, 1152 Red Lick Road, Berea, $450,000
• Paula D. Kopacz to Dixie Lee Cook, 457 Tobiano Drive, Richmond, $240,000
• Travis Coleman and Emily Lauren Coleman to Justin Hill, 356 Southern Aster Trail, Richmond, $235,000
• Timothy D. Wilson and Kimberly L. Wilson (a/k/a Kim Wilson) to Zachary Toomey and Hannah Toomey, 119 Freybrook Drive, Richmond, $637,000
• Eipert-Nicely Development, LLC to A&R Contractors, lot 77 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, Berea, $42,500
• Eipert-Nicely Development, LLC to A&R Contractors, lot 75 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, Berea, $42,500
• Jerry Barger, Gloria Lynn Crabtree, Eva Curry, Walker Lewis Curry, Teresa Ramsey, William David Ramsey, Pamela B. Foerderer, Phillip Barger, Keith Barger, Crystal Barger, David Barer, Kimberly Haydon, Hugh Haydon, Mark Barger, and Renee Barger to Rickie Barger, tracts Madison County (in the vicinity of Brookstown Road), for and in consideration of Releasing the Land Contract between Taylor Barger, deceased, and Rickey Barger
• Rebuilt Realty, LLC to Maria D. Grimaldo Arredondo, Lusero Belen Alverez Grimaldo, 10260 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Berea, $260,000
• Tommy Saylor and Donna Saylor to Adam Douglas Holmes and Kayla Danielle Holmes, 136 Ridge Avenue, Berea, $180,000
• David Clark Chaney and Olivia Nicole Chaney to Tanner Dunaway, 653 Jennifer Drive, Richmond, $216,000
• Samantha Ramos and Charles Ramos to Andrea Hunt Gilliam, 107 Cherry Road, Berea, $168,000
• Travis Gilliam and Andrea H. Gilliam to Kamleshbhai Patel and Sonalben Patel, 175 General Cleburne Drive, Richmond, $334,000
• Betty Tipton Brown, LLC to Lauren McKenzie Brown, 712 Cimmaron Road, $75,000
• Denise Carter, Administratrix of the Estate of Jeffrey Dwayne Carter, and Christine A. Carter to Adam Miller, tracts Hickory Hills Subdivision, Richmond, $1,000
• Denise Carter, Administratrix of the Estate of Jeffrey Dwayne Carter, and Christine A. Carter to Adam Miller, tracts Hickory Hills Subdivision, Richmond, $40,000
• Denise Carter, Administratrix of the Estate of Jeffrey Dwayne Carter to WW Investments, LLC, lot 6 Adams Subdivision, $45,000
• Denise Carter, Administratrix of the Estate of Jeffrey Dwayne Carter to WW Investments, LLC, lot 56 Hickory Hills Subdivision, Richmond, $150,000
• Earl McCreary, Jr., Emily Ashton McCreary ARP and Michael, ARP to Earl Tyler McCreary, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between family members
• Richard Dirk Everidge and Andrea Leigh Everidge to Chad Lingenfelter and Andrea R. Lingenfelter, lor 88 Quail West, Richmond, $122,500
• Adam J. Rhodus and Elizabeth Kelly Rhodus to Pamela Fay Devers and Miguel Dwayne Devers, 1019 Heathcliff Drive, $378,000
July 20
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Leslie Yvonne Cobb, lot 27 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, Richmond, $264,900
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Jason Allan Foster and Tara Lee Foster, lot 87 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, Richmond, $270,000
• Fritz Investments, LLC to Joshua Lee Singleton, 108 Hickory Hills Drive, $251,000
• Dalton Estes to Mary Aileen Tate, 300 Martin Drive, Richmond, $247,000
• Spring House Commercial, LLC to Spring House Land, LLC, tracts Madison County, the Grantor and Grantee, both being Kentucky LLC’s having and sharing identical ownership/membership, and wishing to transfer the herein property
• Wade H. Coyle and Martha F. Coyle to Josh Mills Holdings, LLC, tracts Madison County, $139,000
• Paul H. Bradley and Kathryn A. Bradley, Trustees under the Paul H. Bradley and Kathryn A. Bradley Revocable Trust, tract plat 8/15, $500,000
• Cheyenne Amon to Chimera Properties, LLC, lot 3B plat 18/340 (in vicinity of Red Lick Road), $198,000
• William Eric Hillard and Brooke Danyelle Bentley to Meagan Komondoreas and Justin Komondoreas, $437,000
• Laura A. Maher and Katherine T. Maher to Eric Brandon Peters and Brittany Peters, 115 Gleneagles Boulevard, Richmond, $12,400
• Chelsea Richelle Bullard and Zachary Reid Bullard to Kathryn Spaulding, 740 Opossum Kingdom Road, Berea, $228,000
• ICEE Investments, LLLP to Amanda Wyatt and Darren Durham, lot 84 Ash Park Subdivision, $209,900
• Anna Lafferty, with life estate being reserved for Anna Lafferty to Brian Keith Lafferty, lot 166 Indigo Run Subdivision, $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
• James Michael Hoover and Donna Gayle Hoover to Charles E. Riley and Rebecca A. Riley, 3040 Silver Charm Court, Richmond, $320,000
• Joel K. Foley and Joanne R. Foley to Damon L. Simpkinson and Laura L. Simpkinson, 100 Plantation Drive, Richmond, $575,000
• Kay Himes to Joe Carpenter and Valerie Carpenter, 674 Alexander Road, Berea, $35,0000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.