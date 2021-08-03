Madison County Property Transfers: July 19 - 21

July 19
• Jessica Drew Ashley and David Bradley Bowles to Cameron Tyler Fehr and McKenzie Brooke Pruitt, lot 50 Double D Meadows Subdivision (612 Emma Mae Way), $233,000
Donna S. Crawford (f/k/a Donna S Cooper) to Donna S. Crawford and Jerry S. Crawford, Jr., lot 12 – 13 p25/274 (148 Banyan Boulevard, $10
• Elizabeth Denny to William Short, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between the parties, grantor being the aunt of the grantee
• Robert W. Shaffer, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Stephen P. Shaffer, and Carol D. Shaffer, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Stephen Shaffer to James W. Oliver and Barbara J. Oliver, lots 124 and 125 Mountain View Subdivision, $315,000
• Indigo Run, Inc to Joshua Osborne and Jennifer Osborne, lot 273 Indigo Run, $45,000
• Lawrence R. Jordan and Penelope Jordan to Jennifer Winkler, lot 14 Burchwood Subdivision (109 Henry Drive), $155,000
• Ronald C. Hunter and Patricia Hunter to Tammy Townsend, lots Highland View Subdivision, $85,000
• Chris Hanson Parke and Laura Parke to Chris Hanson Parke, for and in consideration of the sum of $1.00 and pursuant to the separation agreement and decree as found in Madison County Circuit Court, civil action #21-50135
• Robert G. Moats and Kathleen D. Moats to Jason B. Moats, Trustee of the Robert and Kathleen Moats Irrevocable Trust, dated May 20, 2021, lot 2 Idylwild Subdivision, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
July 20
• Jack D. Morrow, Jr. and Jennifer L. Morrow to Jack D Morrow, Jr. and Jennifer L. Morrow, lot 11 Burnamwood, for and in consideration of the love and affection the parties have for each other, and the desire to hold title to the property with rights of survivorship to them
• Essmer Collins, Jr., and Clara Collins to Emily C. Marshall, new tract 1 plat 29/356, for and in consideration of love and affection, Grantor being the parents of Grantee
• Ronald L Matta and Marybeth Matta to Casey Haynes and Jason Haynes, lots 243-245 Dixie Highway Park, $144,000
• Tom Snyder and Irene Snyder to eastern Imaging and Estates Development, LLC, lot 2 plat 6/113, $270,000
• Kathryn Ann Turnbull (a/k/a Kathryn Turnbull) to Jordan N. Evans, lot 69 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision, $259,000
• James C. Parsons and Jennifer L. Parsons to Casey Allen Dorn, lot 1 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $415,000
• Timothy Mark Cornett and Nikki L. Cornett to August Moreau, III, lot 90 Covington Woods, $270,000
• Derrick H. Mitchell and Barbara J. Mitchell to Crystal F. Totten, lot 23 Shiloh Point Subdivision, $499,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Timothy James Hamblin, lot 2 Garfield’s Place Subdivision, $124,900
• William Kittoe, III and Amber Kittoe to Daniel Travis Bevins and Meagan Bevins, lot 49 Creekside Subdivision (1125 Jamestown Drive), $196,000
• Anola G. Davis to Jordan Smith and Timothy Smith, III, lot 1 plat 13/95 (213 Haiti Road), $168,000
July 21
• BP Rental Homes, LLC to Aaron Milton, lot 53 Double D Meadows Subdivision, $229,900
• Florence McHone to Juanita McHone Hounshell, lot 2 Cedar Ridge Subdivision, for and in consideration of love and affection, the Grantee being the daughter of the Grantor
• Carolyn A. Williams to Carolyn A. Williams, Trustee of the Carolyn A. Williams Revocable Trust, 520 Avawam Drive, 524 Avawam Drive, parcel A section 5 (512 and 516 Avawam Drive), for purposes of funding the Carolyn A. Williams Revocable Trust, dated July 16, 2021
• William Haden Harris and Rossana Wilson, Successor Trustees of the Evelyn Harris Trust Under Trust of Harold Harris, dated January 18, 2005, and William Haden Harris and Rosana Wilson, Successor Co-Trustees of Evelyn P. Harris Trust Under Trust of Evelyn P Harris, dated January 18, 2005, to William Haden Harris, tracts Madison County, for purposes of distributing Trust assets to its beneficiary
• William Haden Harris and Rossana Wilson, Successor Trustees of the Evelyn Harris Trust Under Trust of Harold Harris, dated January 18, 2005, and William Haden Harris and Rosana Wilson, Successor Co-Trustees of Evelyn P. Harris Trust Under Trust of Evelyn P Harris, dated January 18, 2005, to Rosana Wilson, tracts Madison County (775 Peacock Road and Peacock Road), for purposes of distributing Trust assets to its beneficiary
• The Estate of Earl Absalom Jackson, by and through the Executor, James Michael Jackson to Matthew Earl Jackson, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the fulfillment of the terms of the will of earl Absalom Jackson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.