Madison County Property Transfers: July 20 - 21, 2023

July 21
• Joel Yates to Drury Land Company, LLC, lot 36 Persimmon Trace @ Golden Leaf Subdivision, Richmond, $310,000
• Tommy R. Brown to Tommy R. Brown, Roger Shane Brown and Michael Jerome Ponder, lots Lakewood Estates Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parent and children
• Darla Wells and Bryan Meredith Porterfield to Darla Wells, tract Madison County, $75,000
• Samantha Marie Evans to Kimberly Lynn Mayes, 217 Page Drive, Richmond, $287,500
• Katherine Sue Ramsey to Christopher Michael Ramsey, Trustee of the Katherine Ramsey Irrevocable Trust, dated July 19, 2023, lots plat 5/306, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Katherine Sue Ramsey to Christopher Michael Ramsey, Trustee of the Katherine Sue Ramsey Irrevocable Trust, dated July 19, 2023, lot 30 Monticello Acres, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Brandon Britton and Dwayne Britton to Kelsey Janae Hamilton, 29 Parke Drive, Richmond, $269,000
• Johnathan Gross (a/k/a Johnathan Gross) and Kathryn Gross to Covenant Community Church – Richmond, Inc., 1 Wellington Court, $286,000
• Isaac Zimmerman and Ellen Zimmerman, Levi Showalter and Darlene Showalter to Stephen Hochstetler and Daisy Hochstetler, tract two plat 31/39, $90,000
• Isaac Zimmerman and Ellen Zimmerman, Levi Showalter and Darlene Showalter to Levi Showalter and Darlene Showalter, tract three 31/39
• DSL Partners, LLC to Gwyn P. Coleman, Trustee for and on behalf of the Price Family Irrevocable Trust, dated 11, 2016, 916 Paddock Court (condominium), $298,000
July 24
• Allison L. Murray to Jacob Berry and Madison Berry, 102 Allen Douglas Drive, Richmond, $275,000
• WG and T Builders, Inc to Edward Chenault, Jr. and Becky Chenault, 96 Punkin Run Road, Richmond, $212,500
• WG and T Builders, Inc to Richmond Development Company, LLC, 96 Punkin Run Road, Richmond, $21,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, 1093 Mission Drive, Richmond, $65,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, 1001 Mission Drive, Richmond, $65,000
• Brandon McLaren and Courtney McLaren to Brock F. Swentzel and Ariana K. Swentzel, 344 Prestwick Circle, $849,900
• Zachary Marshall, as Administrator of Douglas Marshall, Sr., to Katherine Marshall, 182 Walter Lane, in completion of settlement of an estate, pursuant to Order of the Madison District Court approving this settlement and by agreement of beneficiaries
• Zachary Marshall, as Administrator of Douglas Marshall, Sr., to Katherine Marshall, 183 Walter Lane, in completion of settlement of an estate, pursuant to Order of the Madison District Court approving this settlement and by agreement of beneficiaries
• Zachary Marshall, as Administrator of Douglas Marshall, Sr., to Katherine Marshall, 194 Walter Lane, in completion of settlement of an estate, pursuant to Order of the Madison District Court approving this settlement and by agreement of beneficiaries
• The Estate of William J. Warren, by Kory Odell Isaacs, as Public Administrator and Kathleena Warren to Denise L. Jones, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Hoang Le to Nuzhat Naqvi, lot 15 Block 2 Dogwood Heights Subdivision, $150,000
• Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7, who erroneously took title as Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7 Alternative Holdings, LLC to T.W.N.S. Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $171,000
• LD Jury Renovations and Investments, LLC to Elder Law Practices of Scott E. Collins, PLLC, 416 North Second Street, Richmond, $259,000
• Darick H. Brown and Denise W. Brown to Katherine T. Maher and Laura A. Maher, lots 19 and 20 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $820,000
• The Banyans, LLC to Stephanie Jamison and Corey Stevenson, 240 Banyan Boulevard, Richmond, $362,500
