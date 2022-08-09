Madison County Property Transfers: July 21 -22, 2022

July 21
• Danielle B. Davis to Kyle Robert Perrault, 74 Reed Hill, Berea, $187,000
• Chelsea Kemp and David Hudson Kemp to Mercy Cannon and Paul Stansel, lot 56 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision, Berea, $299,999
• Steven Jody Rickards and Sandy Ruth Rickards to Clayton W. Tucker and Kinsey A. Tucker, 324 Oxford Circle, Richmond, $276,600
• Hayley Cheyenne Hunt to David Estes and Diana Estes, 286 Waco Heights, Waco, $45,000
• Vickie Moore, Guardian and Conservator of the state of Donald Lane to Bramer Rental, LLC< 422 N. 3rd Street, Richmond, $25,000
• Whitney S. Hale to WG&T Builders, Inc., 96 Punkin Road, Richmond, $425,000
• David W. Mattingly, Inc. to Kimberly Ann Hash and Christopher Todd Hash, lot 16 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $222,400
• TP Rentals, LLC to Brandon Allen Jones, 1046 Raintree Drive, Richmond, $140,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Benjamin A. Rollins and Victoria B. Rollins, 684 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $412,550
• Donna Carol Jones to David Alexander and Debbie Alexander, tract Madison County (off of Scaffold Cane Road in the Lester Hollow, Berea), $30,000
• Gilberto Jude Estrada and Laura Lynne Estrada to Bella Haven, LLC, Tract 1 of the Issie D. Million Estate property at Mule Shed Lane and Crutcher Pike, $1.00
• Nicholas Glynn Curtis to William Meade, tract Madison County (located in the vicinity of College Hill Pike, Waco), $155,000
• Christopher A. Miller and Mary K. Miller to Realty World – Adams and Associates, Inc., tracts Madison County (in the vicinity of Adams Street, Berea), $197,000
• Richmond Development Co., LLC. To Shaddie Habash, lot 33 Ash Park Subdivision, $53,000
• Richmond Development Co., LLC., to C. Cannon Construction, LLC, lots 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, and 44 Ash Park Subdivision, $318,000
• Richmond Development Co., LLC. to Clint Taylor Construction, LLC< lots 45 and 47 Ash Park Subdivision, $106,000
• Richmond Development Co., LLC to Wiley Real Estate, LLC., lots 48 and 49 Ash Park Subdivision, $106,000
• Richmond Development Co., LLC. to Salem H. Properties, LLC., lots 32, 34, 35, 36, and 37 of Ash Park Subdivision, $265,000
• Edwin Matthews and Tammy Matthews to Susan L. Reed, 115 Patriot Trail, Berea, $299,000
• Susan L. Reed to Rachel Reed, 340 Ridgeview Subdivision, Berea, $299,000
• Jason Storm and Rui Storm to Michael Blankenship and Sara Blankenship, lot 105 Deer Creek Estates, $349,900
July 22
• Daniel M. Esslinger and Karen Esslinger to Nathan Adam Johnson and April Jasmine Babcock, lots 11 – 13 Rolling Hills Subdivision, $299,900
• Ralph E. Napier and Tina F. Napier to Michael Napier and Melonie Napier, 903 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $124,000
• James Patrick Webb and Stephanie Webb, Jamie Davis and Jay Davis, Amanda Owens and Jeremy Owens, Kellie Bauer and Daniel Bauer and James Patrick Webb, tracts Madison County (in the vicinity of Fifth Street, Richmond), Grantor, for and in consideration of the settlement of the Estate of James Webb, Madison County Court, Probate File No. 21-P-32
• James Patrick Webb to PJJ, LLC., tracts Madison County (in the vicinity of 5th Street, Richmond), for and in consideration of a capital contribution to Grantee
• Jason D. Webster and Linda M. Webster to Truman McGeorge, 276 Clairmont Drive, Unit 276 of Clairmont at Grey Oaks, Richmond, $264,900
• Reece Rentals, LLC to Kenny Hobbs and Patty Hobbs, lot 1 plat 15/365, $160,000
• William Steven Mounts and Pamela P. Rorrer-Mounts, Harold Scott Mounts and Adelina Rojas, Jeffery D. Mounts and Lisa Mounts to Zachary S. Mounts and Natasha Mounts, 118 Whispering Hills Drive, Berea, $286,700
• Edwin Matthews and Tammy Matthews to Lana Dawley-Mediak and Zachary Mediak, 131 Patriot Drive, Berea, $280,000
• Landon Clay New to Arleena Gale Sergent, 5004 Barbaro Court, Richmond, $225,000
• Larry Michael Puckett to Dorsielan Puckett to Randolph T. Hopkins, lot 1 Lakewood Estates, $299,900
• Oakmont Group, LLC. To Elite Land Co., LLC., 911 Linden Street, Richmond, $50,000
• Kayla Marie Gabbard (f/k/a Kayla M. Wall) and Lukas Kent Gabbard to PWG Industries, LLC, 625 Jennifer Drive, Richmond, $213,500
