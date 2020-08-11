July 23
• Matthew and Ashlee Young to Mark Absher, Lot 294 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $187,000
• Matthew Shepherd to Michael Eason, Lot 82 Battlefield Estates, $343,000
• Nicholas and Lauren Ray to Lauren Pierce, Lot 108 Wildlife Acres, $162,500
• Jeremy Raines to Laurel and Carrington Conley, Lot 58 Beginnings @ Fourmile, $188,000
• Shafer and Sons Investments LLC to Corey Blackman, Lot 196 Heritage Place Subdivision, $210,000
• Stacked Properties LLC to Ted and Elizabeth Server, Lot 43 Boones Trace Subdivision, $424,000
• Johnnie and Shelby Reed to Linda and Mark Cox, Tract 1 Plat 7/185, $1
• Julie Bashore to Kanine Properties LLC, Tracts Madison County, $26,000
• Elvin and Judy Bowman to Garrett and Laressa Barber, Lots Flint Acres Subdivision, $20,000
• Patricia Baldwin and Asonia Cornelison (Both Co-Executors of the Estate of Dovie Cornelison, and both Co-Executors of the Estate of Earl Cornelison) to Asonia Cornelison and E. Cornelison FLP #III, Ltd., a Kentucky limited Partnership, Tracts Madison County, heirs and assigns
• Asonia Cornelison and E. Cornelison FLP #III, Ltd., a Kentucky Limited Partnership to Bluegrass Stockyards of Richmond, LLC, Tracts Madison County, $25,000
• Stacy and Cristy Quinley to William and Sandy Adams, Lot Dixie Park Addition, $115,000
• Daniel and Jamie Fowler to William and Sandy Adams, Tract 1B P23/214, $65,000
• Jack and Donna Bentley to Adam Gardner, Lots 161-164 Battlefield Subdivision, $183,500
• Wendell and Diana Combs, and Dale and Sara Combs to Mircea and Billie Enciu, Lots 91-94 Dorisland, $50,000
July 24
• Zachary and Brittany Wray to Edwina Robinson, Lot 52 Creekside Village, $165,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to Gilroy Group LLC, Lot 79 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• New Idea Construction LLC to Gilroy Group LLC, Lot 77 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• New Idea Construction LLC to Gilroy Group LLC, Lot 78 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• Foley Development Inc. to Qualex Machining LLC, Tract Plat 8/171, $335,000
• Lee Rock to Jordan Nicoulin and Chelsea Story, Lot 2 Lakewood Estates Subdivision, $1
• John and Nancy Green to J.T. Barrett Land Holding LLC, Lot 7 Greenway Heights Subdivision, $156,000
• Cheryl Flack to TJW Enterprises Inc., Lot 21 Brookline Subdivision, $178,000
• J. Flynn Inc. to Spencer Cobb, Lot 185 Heritage Place Subdivision, $223,175
• Rose and Caldwell Investments LLC to Trevor Farnstrom, Lot 168 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $211,500
• Jerry and Elizabeth Jeffers to Jerry and Elizabeth Jeffers, Trustees of the Jeffers Trust, Lot 94 Boones Trace Subdivision, $1
• Douglas House (trustee of the Mary Kate House Testamentary Trust D Under the Last Will and Testament of Mary Kate House) to Justin and Lauren Raymer, Lot 130 Richwood Subdivision, $205,000
• Payne Homes LLC to Brett and Micah Hunsucker, Lot 15 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $302,000
• Christina Chenault Pennington to Jeremy and Katherine Meade, Lot 1 Fincastle Subdivision, $354,000
• Adam and Neloudith Shelton to Tyler and Natalie Strader, Lot 11 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $286,500
• Doll Properties LLC to Dalton Wiles, Lot 14 Ashpark Subdivision, $210,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to Josh Barrett Homes LLC and Davis Development LLC, Lot 74 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to Josh Barrett Homes LLC and Davis Development LLC, Lot 73 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• Patsy Wells to Richard and Cathy Harrington, Unit 215 Clairmont at Grey Oaks, $228,000
• Clint Taylor Construction LLC to Rudolph Vas III, Lot 91 Ashpark Subdivision, $204,900
• Debra Dean to Stevie and Brenda Stapleton, Lot 97 Creekside, $155,000
• Nathan and Linette Daughdrill to Tina Rumler and Jacob Wierzbicki, Lot 23 Kings Trace Subdivision, $190,500
July 28
• Magnolia Development LLC to Ron Durham Builders LLC, Lot 129 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $40,000
• Paul and Patricia Sword, and John and Tammy Marks to Thermal Equipment Service Properties LLC, Lots 1-B & 1-C Plat 28/338, $241,500
• Jevon and Lee Gibbons to Justin Long and Monica Evans, Lot 23 Hartland Subdivision, $150,000
• Doll Properties LLC to Jordan Martin, Lot 6 Ashpark Subdivision, $186,900
• Dale and Sarah Combs to LM3 Investments LLC, Lots 1 & 2 Greenhills Subdivision, $400,000
• Robert and Heather Jacobs to Kentucky Property Ventures LLC, Lot 114 Madison Village North Subdivision, $75,000
• John Caldwell to Michael Hamilton, Lots Belaire Subdivision, $162,000
• Christian Lattermann and Janey Whalen to Dannie and Renee Moore, Lots 73 & 74 Boones Trace Subdivision, $600,000
• C. Beach III Enterprises LLC to Taylor Ritchie, Lot 36 Woodlands, $22,000
• Leslie and Cassandra Harrison to Carrie Dolen and Shawn Conn, Lot 116 Battlefield, $278,000
• Ernest and Tammy Long to Larry and Katrina Coyle, Tract 1 Plat 25/331, heirs and assigns
• Wendell and Diana Combs, and Dale and Sara Combs to Sara Combs, Tracts Madison County, heirs and assigns
• Thomas and Cynthia Fryer to Amy and Robert Rose, Lots 32 & 33 Vineyard Subdivision, $348,500
• Aaron Wheeler to Cory Wallace, Lot 2 Lower South Pointe, $185,000
• Napier Building and Contracting LLC to Austin and Amber Risk, Lot 33 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $190,000
• Christy Murray to Robert Powell, Lot 94 Central Park Subdivision, $217,000
• Mary Benton to John and Patricia Adkins, Tract Madison County, $191,500
• Darwin and Stacey Korson to Steven and Gillian Leerentveld, Lot 60 Western Hills Subdivision, $290,000
• Richmond Co. LLC to Gary Peters, Lots 17 & 18 Highland View Subdivision, $96,615
July 29
• Bill and Kathy Bowling to Thomas and Michael Crowe-Nance, tract Madison County, $299,900
• LP Construction LLC to Gary and Brenda Fisher, Lot 125 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $248,000
• Brian Evans on behalf of BT Investment Group Inc. (trustee of 948 Fieldstone Way Family Trust) to Jennifer and Christopher Bolton, Lot 274 Phase II Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $204,900
• Tommy and Victoria LeLand to Alicia and Matthew Coburn, Lot Madison County PB 11/36, $262,000
• Gurtie and Barbara Pearson to William Slone, Tract Madison County, $110,000
• Craig and Teresa Williams to Andrileigh Kukas, Lot 1B Plat 29/115, $1
• KRV Enterprises LLC to BRL Properties LLC, Lot 23 Richmond Business, Center, $0
• KRV Enterprises LLC to BRL Properties LLC, Lots 21-24 Bluegrass Addition, $0
• Daniel and Kristen McDonough to Corey and Mary Crouch, Lot 19 Plat 24/217, $390,000
• Everett Ballard Jr. to Katie Cody and Jasmine Johnson, Lots 11 & 12 Adams Addition, $94,500
• Jayden and Hannah Hudson to Jacob and Autumn Able, Lot 48 Madison Village Subdivision, $149,900
• Mark and Loraine Condrey to Christopher and Olivia Chandler, Tract A Plat 18/313, $290,000
• Allen Grant to Timothy and Sherri Grant, Lot 54 Kings Gate Subdivision, $450,000
• Gwen Vice (executrix of the Estate of Fred G. Williams deceased, and Trustee of the Fred G. Williams Trust) to Edna Maupin, Tract Madison County D299/621, $100
• John and Janice Coburn to Jaqueline Combs, Lot 61 Bush Bottom Subdivision, $157,000
• Kentucky Elite Builders LLC to RayLynn Lee, Lot 9 Brocklyn Subdivision, $120,000
