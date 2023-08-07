Madison County Property Transfers: July 24 - 25, 2023

July 24
• Allison L. Murray to Jacob Berry and Madison Berry, 102 Allen Douglas Drive, Richmond, $275,000
• WG and T Builders, Inc to Edward Chenault, Jr. and Becky Chenault, 96 Punkin Run Road, Richmond, $212,500
• WG and T Builders, Inc to Richmond Development Company, LLC, 96 Punkin Run Road, Richmond, $21,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, 1093 Mission Drive, Richmond, $65,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, 1001 Mission Drive, Richmond, $65,000
• Brandon McLaren and Courtney McLaren to Brock F. Swentzel and Ariana K. Swentzel, 344 Prestwick Circle, $849,900
• Zachary Marshall, as Administrator of Douglas Marshall, Sr., to Katherine Marshall, 182 Walter Lane, in completion of settlement of an estate, pursuant to Order of the Madison District Court approving this settlement and by agreement of beneficiaries
• Zachary Marshall, as Administrator of Douglas Marshall, Sr., to Katherine Marshall, 183 Walter Lane, in completion of settlement of an estate, pursuant to Order of the Madison District Court approving this settlement and by agreement of beneficiaries
• Zachary Marshall, as Administrator of Douglas Marshall, Sr., to Katherine Marshall, 194 Walter Lane, in completion of settlement of an estate, pursuant to Order of the Madison District Court approving this settlement and by agreement of beneficiaries
• The Estate of William J. Warren, by Kory Odell Isaacs, as Public Administrator and Kathleena Warren to Denise L. Jones, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Hoang Le to Nuzhat Naqvi, lot 15 Block 2 Dogwood Heights Subdivision, $150,000
• Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7, who erroneously took title as Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7 Alternative Holdings, LLC to T.W.N.S. Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $171,000
• LD Jury Renovations and Investments, LLC to Elder Law Practices of Scott E. Collins, PLLC, 416 North Second Street, Richmond, $259,000
• Darick H. Brown and Denise W. Brown to Katherine T. Maher and Laura A. Maher, lots 19 and 20 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $820,000
• The Banyans, LLC to Stephanie Jamison and Corey Stevenson, 240 Banyan Boulevard, Richmond, $362,500
July 25
• Shaddie Habash to Jesmin Rabbani and Golam Rabbani, lot 33A of Phase IV-B of Ash Park Subdivision, $210,000
• Wesley Cummins to Holly Maidens – Bradley and Don Bradley, Erin Foust and Alexander Foust, lot 84 Crossings Subdivision, $259,900
• Board of Education Madison County Kentucky to The Madison County School District Finance Corporation, tracts Madison County, in accordance with the provisions of KRS 162.120 through 162.300 and 162.385
• H. Wayne Perkins and H. Wayne Perkins Trust, by H. Wayne Perkins, Trustee to Kacey Nikole Riddle, tracts Madison County, $60,000
Mary Susan Goins to Delbert Milton Goins and Dawn La-Rae Skeans, lot 21 Block III Sugarville Meadows Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a parent has for their child
• Junior Parrett and Mary E. Parrett to David Boothe and Carol Duncan, lot 25 Ridgeview Subdivision, $349, 900
• Oneida Joyce Dooley and William Dooley to Jennifer Henson, tract Slate Lick Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a parent has for their child
• Ellen F. Hallahan to Tara Rose Hallahan, lot 199 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, Phase VII-C, for and in consideration of the love and affection from a parent to a child
• Mid-South Capital Partners, LP to John F. Marshall Memorial Holiness Church, Inc., 3491 Boonesboro Road, $18,000
• George W. Powell and Margaret A. Powell to Russell W. Powell, II, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection first parties have for second parent, that relationship being parents and child
• Margaret L. Pride to Margaret L. Pride, Trustee of the Margaret L. Pride Revocable Trust, dated June 8, 2023, lot 8 Berea College Van Winkle Grove vicinity, for the purposes of funding the Margaret L. Pride Revocable Trust
• Darryel A. Weaver and Cindy B. Weaver to Eric Payne, lot 6 Tate’s Creek Estates Subdivision, Block A, $230,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to James C. Monroe and Martha M. Monroe, 920 Camden Court, 924 Camden Court, 928 Camden Court, 932 Camden Court and 771 Copley Drive, $1.00
• James C. Monroe and Martha M. Monroe to JCM2, LLC, lots Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $1.00
July 26
• Denver Gilbert and Brandi N. Gilbert to Jason Albert and Kelli Albert, lot Madison County, $$325,000
• Janice F. Abshear to Randall Rawlings and Janice Rawlings, tract 3-A (4) P15/40, $120,000
• Nicholas Todd Middleton and Erika Leigh Middleton to Nicholas Todd Middleton and Ericka Leigh Middleton, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection the parties have for each other
• Jason E. Heflin and Amy L. Heflin to Collette Redmond and Brian Redmond, 2026 Hidden Falls Trail, Richmond, $638,777
• LP Construction, LLC to Deborah Gail Martin and Eric Gene Dodson, 661 Shaker Drive, $482,042
Edward C. York and Brittaney K. York to Kaitlyn Black, 350 Village Drive, Berea, $192,000
• HB Howell Investment Properties, LLC to Robert E. Howell, 904 Paddock Court, for and in consideration the agreement of the agreement of the parties and winding up affairs of the grantor
• AS Thomas Enterprises, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, LLC, lot 6 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $ 26,000
• Spyglass Construction, Co., LLC to Sheila Boyd, lot 37 final subdivision plat Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, Phase II, $336,000
• Shelby Joe Burgin, Executor of the Estate of Jo Day to Shelby Joe Burgin, tracts Madison County, For and in consideration of the completion of the Estate of Jo Day
• Sinda Helen Purkey Revocable Living Trust u/t/a dated September 10, 2010, John Purkey, Trustee to John Purkey, lot 3 Heath Addition (Big Hill Avenue), $15,000
• Amanda Arnold to Diversified Investments, LLC, 108 Jack Marie Drive, $120,000
