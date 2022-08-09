Madison County Property Transfers: July 25 - 27, 2022

July 25
• Via Vitae Development, LLC., to Nathaniel Emanuel Stanton and Umeka Stanton, 689 Shaker Drive, $432,900
• Marshall Walker and Sondra Shearer Walker, Tony Ray Shearer and Tracey L. Shearer to James I Duerson, Jr., lot 9 Richmond Investment Company (in the vicinity of Short Street, Richmond), $45,000
• Fredrick A. Livingood, II and Paula G. Livingood to Randall Lee Compton and Ruth Compton, lot 224 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $320,000
• Joyce A. Robinette, as Successor Trustee of the Gene C. Robinette, Sr. Revocable Trust under agreement dated October 25, 2010, and Joyce A. Robinette, as Trustee of the Joyce A. Robinette Revocable Trust, dated October 25, 2010, to Claude Byron Tremper, lot 121 Jemimah Drive, Richmond, $350,000
July 26
• Rocket Mortgage, LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc) to Isidro Cornelio Rodriguez, Marcos Cornelio, and Juan Movis Duran, tract A. 21/260, $74,001
• Eckler Properties, LLC to Dolly Holdings, LLC, lot 88 Ash Park Subdivision, $195,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., to Amanda Crossland and Alexander Crossland, 3007b Landstar Drive, Richmond, $271,650
• Cecil Gover and Charlotte A. Gover to Rondle Douglas Simpson, Jr., 120 Knob Lick Road, Waco, $115,000
• Kames R. Keeton and Ellen Kiper Keaton to BKS Properties, Inc., 404 Doubletree Court, Richmond, $60,000
• Brian Dewhurst and Christina Dewhurst to Dylan Hornsby and Sabrina Hornsby, 1003 Park Place Drive, Richmond, $307,500
• Stacey Martinez and Ongris Martinez to Robert Lee Mills and Bonny Jo Mills or Survivor, tract Madison County (in the vicinity of Bobtown Road), $38,000
• Bradley R. Kraemer and. Maria P Kraemer to Keith Talley and Kristy E. Talley, 134 Primrose Circle, Richmond, $305,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Erin L. Murphy, 2049 Partridge Way, Richmond, $263,000
• Kelton James Sinclair to Roy Todd Builders, Inc., lot 131 The Oaks Subdivision, Berea, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Phyllis Smith Gabbard to William Brent Gabbard and Michelle Lee Gabbard, lot 26 Bradford Estates Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection from a parent to children
• Chyrell Bryant to Robert Michael Bryant, lots Rosedale Addition, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Linda Sesta to Kenneth Harold and Robin Harold, lot 2 plat 8/7, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
July 27
• Sandra Cooper Pence to Sampson D. Baker, Jr. and Martha Baker, lot 230 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $322,500
• Travis Mobley and Jamie Mobley and Logan Davis to Rayna S. Tipton 133 E. Walnut Street, Richmond, $161,900
• Tasha M. Hawthorne and Geoffrey Richard Tanner to Lukas Kent Gabbard and Kayla Marie Gabbard, 103 Harrison Court, Berea, $272,500
• DS & JV Properties, LLC to Richmond Realty, LLC< lot c plat 26/139, $200,00
• Justin Huston and Kathryn Gray Curley Huston to JEE Properties, LLC< 1006 Brooklyn Boulevard, Berea, $342,500
• Dana Osburn to Emma Jayne Mikelsoo, 108 Walnut Street, Berea, $163,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Lisa Renee Davis, 150 Patriot Trail, Berea, $296,000
• Robert Scott Hill to Casey Earl and Rachel Diann Earl, 2013 Kentucky River Road, Richmond, $248,900
• Elige Campbell and Linda Q Campbell, by and through her Attorney-In -Fact, Elige Campbell to Dustin Emanuel Damrell, 229 Elkmont Drive, Berea, $264,000
• Dale Jury and Lisa Jury to Kevin Guzman and Lindsey Guzman, 222 Broadway, Richmond, $285,000
• Tamara Denise Riley, Gerald R. Riley and Gary Keith Jones to Gary Keith Jones, 125 South Cumberland Street, Berea, $1.00 and in the settlement of the Estate of Betty M. Jones
• Gary Jones and Charles Jeffrey Johnson, Co Administrations with will annexed of the Estate of Donald L. Combs to New Idea Construciton and Homes, LLC, $160,000
