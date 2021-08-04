July 26
• Jason Lee Wade (a/k/a Jason Wade) and Latisha Morgan Wade a/k/a Latisha Wade) to Gretchen Boehm and Robert Boehm, lot 104 Gleneagles at Boone Trace Subdivision (272 Inverness Trail), $555,000
• Lester G. Stewart to Leland Earl Stewart and Elizabeth Stewart, tract plat 28/3 (being all of lots 1 and 28 in Fincastle Subdivision, $36,000• Jennifer Suffridge (n/k/a Jennifer King) and Stevie King to Jennifer King (f/k/a Jennifer Suffridge) and Stevie King, tract 10A Plat 2D/24, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties and in order to create a survivorship provision
• Risa Mori (a/k/a Risa Inoue) to Annabel Maria Dean, lot 45 Southpointe Subdivision, $215,000
• Kathy Hahn Zimmermann and Charles John Zimmermann to Andrea Yonel and Maroln Yonel, lot b19, section 2 Barnes Mill Estates, $28,000
• Lester G. Stewart to Leland Earl Stewart and Elizabeth Stewart, being all of lots 1 and 28 in Fincastle Subdivision, Phase 1 (107 and 259 Patriot Trail), $90,000• BCB Rentals, LLC to Billie French, lot 27 A plat 29/183, $159,900
• Morgan M. Taylor and Dakota S. Taylor to Christy Houston and Dylan Houston, lot 4 Battlefield Place subdivision, $210,000
• Travis Jackson and Connie Jackson to Jennifer Goscienski Bentley and Daniel Bentley, lot 1 C plat 25/80, $310,000
• Richard Olson and Cheyenne Olson to Sarah Buckley, tract Madison County (126 Adams Street), $121,000
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Kyle Houghton, lot 1 plat 29/350 (2000 Hidden Falls Trail), $44,900
• LP Construction, LLC to Shawn Morman and Sarah Morman, lot 174 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision (921 Falling Waters Lane), $457,255
• Mark A. Hill and Annette T. Hill to Michael P. Estes II and Dianne C. Estes, lot 59, Phase 1, Block 1 Indigo Run Subdivision, $438.000
• Virgil A. Brown and Christina Brown to Michael McMahan and Ellen H. McMahan, Parcel A plat 29/359, $5,000
July 27
• J. Mark Moody (a/ka/ John Mark Moody) to John Mark Moody and Jessica Moody, tract 2 p25/193 (322 Elliston Road), for a valuable consideration in the amount of zero ($0.00) dollars
• Randall Fox and Elizabeth Fox to Jason D. Brandenburg and Tracy Brandenburg, tracts Madison County (2498 Union City Road), $18,000
• Larry D. Day and Pamela S. Day to Jennifer Leeann Smith, lots 27 – 29 Norwood Subdivision, $40,804.88)
• Vivian Lynn Gibson and Kent Gibson to Realty World Adams and Associates, Inc., tract Madison County (209 Adams Street), $45,000
• William L. Hamilton and Denise L. Hamilton to Charles John Zimmerman and Kathy Michelle Zimmerman, lot 73 Adams Place Subdivision $445,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Collin Ellis Bell, lot 129 of the Final Subdivision Plat for Orchard Hills, Phase 4, $214,900
• James E. Worley and Jamie L. Worley to J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC, tract Madison County, $425,000
• Kent G. Turpin and Haley Turpin to Ryan O’Quinn, lot 47 Estonia Estates Subdivision, $157,000
• Nathan B. Elkins and Helena Kaye Elkins to Sandro Hernandez Ramirez and Gladys Elizabeth Hernandez Guevara, lot 29 Wellington Subdivision, Phase 2 (200 Caywood Court), $298,000
• KBS Rentals, LLC to Keith Edward Smith and Nancy-Jo Smith, lot 6 Bay Colony Subdivision of Highland Park, $360,000
• John Devere Builder, Inc to Ronald Craig King and Christina Luisa King, lot 77 Final Plat of Ashpark Subdivision, Phase 2, Section 2, $239,500
• Robert Lee Lair and Angela Lair to Karla Smith and Mark Smith, lot 63 The Crossings subdivision (216 Andover drive), $199,900
• Charles R. Smith and Dedra Smith, with a life estate being reserved for Charles R. Smith and Dedra Smith and the remainder in fee to Alisha Michele Smith, tracts Madison County (1017 Speedwell Road), for and in consideration of one ($1.00) dollar and love and affection between parent and child
• Charles R. Smith and Dedra Smith, with a life estate being reserved for Charles R. Smith and Dedra Smith and the remainder in fee to Alisha Michele Smith, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of one ($1.00) dollar and love and affection between parent and child
• Wanda E. Bailey (a/k/a Wanda E. Bailey, n/k/a Wanda E. Hensley) and James Hensley to Maruti Investments, LLC, lot 48 South Bluegrass Junction Center, Phase 4, $250,000
• Richard D. Howard and Stephanie L. Howard to Steve Joseph Kuss and Kim C. Kuss, lots 28 and 2 Woods View Estates, Phase 2, (378 Forest Trail Drive)
• Robert W. Kuntz to Glen Owen Taylor II and Crystal Lynn Taylor, lot 49 Battlefield Subdivision (128 General Cleburne Drive), $265,000
• Jenny Stokes to Erma Sue Schultz and Andrew Ball, tract Madison County (413 Newby Road), $200,000
July 28
• Steven Glenn Miller and Barbara Miller to Marshall S. Clifton, lot 07, Phase 4, Welchwood Subdivision (360 Brandon Court), $186,900
• Powersport Parts, LLC to Rebecca A. Bourne and Mason A. Bourne, 518 Moberly Avenue, $117,500
• Juan C. Charry to Ellen B. Fredrick, lot 3 Saddlebrook Subdivision, $232,000
• William L. Lannum and Margie D. Lannum to Albert N. Bortolon and Shirley Bortolon, condominium of Clairmont at Grey Oaks, Phase 1, Horizontal Condominium Regime (217 Clairmont Drive), $329,000
• Nancy K. Morgan to Tanya Morgan – Huff and Larry W. Huff, tract plat 8/25, for and in consideration of the love and affection between the parties, the Grantor, Nancy K. Morgan, being the mother of the Grantee, Tanya Morgan – Huff
• JMA, Construction, LLC to Michael Paul Allen and Tia Rae Allen, 2023 Lucille Drive, to have and to hold the same to the above – named Grantee(s) in the manner aforesaid, and the Grantor(s) herby covenanting with the Grantee(s) their heirs, and assigns that the title is free, clear and unencumbered
• Thomas L. Fields and Jackie M. Fields to Kara N. Davies, lot 19 Shiloh Point Subdivision, Phase One (932 Country Oaks Drive), $425,000
• Burnam L. Robertson, Jr. Jessica Robertson to Vincent Longhany and Connie Longhany, lot 16, Block #, Unit 1-C Burchwood Subdivision, $192,000
• Double D. Meadows, LLC, to Mark A. Redding, lot 22 of the Final Plat for the Double D Meadows, Phase IV, $264,000
• Jeffrey T. Lakes and Amanda B. Lakes to Robert Patterson, lot 38 of the residential development identified as Country Estates, $250,000
• KT & D, LLC to Mark Walters and Ines M. Walters, 245 Jolly Road, $190,000
• Marvin McIntosh and Mossie McIntosh to Diversified Investments, LLC, tract Madison County
• David E. Ridings and Jaroline N. Ridings to Kenneth G. Holden and Hannah L. Holden, tract Madison County, $549,900
• Keith Edward Smith and Nancy Jo Beth Smith (f/k/a Nancy Jo Morgan) to Joel Franklin Bowling, Jr., lot 25 Phase 1 of Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (533 Ryan Drive), $287,5—
• Bret Bodary to Jacob Brewer, tracts Madison County, $152,900
• Jereme Zimmerman and Jenna L. Zimmerman to Robert Michael Bryant, lots 4 and 5 and a northern ½ (12.5 feet) of lot 6 in Block B in the East Berea Addition (42 Central Avenue), $28,000
• William T. Wolfe and Dorothy A. Wolfe to Davis Home Inspection, LLC, 124 Bluebird Avenue, $130,000
• Larry D. Lee and Ashley N. Lee to Sarah Nicole McDaniel, lot 110 Block 3, Richwood Subdivision, (556 Leverton Place), $190,000
• Nicole L. Niece and Stanley W. Niece to Justin S. Wells and Morgan D. Walls, lot 33 Highland Park Place (1304 Parkview Ct), $355,000
• Edward L. McIntosh, III to Amber Lynn Sheffer, lot 8 and 9 Block 1 Fountain Park (4990 Goggins Lane), $205,000
• Brandon Dale Johnson to Adam Beatty and Ashley Beatty, lot 18 Merrick Place, $198,000
• Shannon Boyd, by and through his Power of Attorney, Rhonda A. Barnett to Edward William Holland and Sandy Holland, lot 33 King’s Trace Subdivision Please 1, $264,900
• Jarred Johnson to Nature’s Construction, Inc., lot 2 Warrior’s Trace Subdivision (2007 Powhatan Trail), $27,000
• Douglas Glen Sandlin and Tammy Sandlin to Tyler Douglas Sandlin, lot 77 Phase III, $200,000
