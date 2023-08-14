Madison County Property Transfers: July 27 - 28, 2023

July 27
• Jean Wilcox to Jerry L. Reynolds and Vivian Reynolds, tracts Madison County, $35,000
• Joyce Harris Thomas to Jacob B. Hancock and Emily G. Hancock, 105 Heather Way, $395,000
•Robert Gregory Atwater to Ashtyn Paige Marcum and Yvette M. Kelley, lot 161, $133,000
• Terrance James Lewis and Amanda Kimberly Lewis, lot 29 Beaumont Subdivision, $320,000
• Houghton Hones, LLC to Nilmon Lee and Kimberly Anne Lee, lot 6 Bentwood Trace, $280,900
• Gary L. Harbour and Tinsley Carter to Raymond E. Weir and Diana M. Weir, tracts Madison County, $405,000
• Salem H. Properties to Golden Iris Rentals, LLC, 4030 and 4043 Ruby Rose Road, $415,000
• John Devere Builder, Inc. to Katherine Robershaw, 1018 Judah Bear Boulevard, $215,000
July 28
• Matthew Allen Ridner and Andrea Ridner (f/k/a Andrea Keeley Webb) 348 Palomino Drive, $250,000
• Benjamin R. Stroup and Whitney J. Stroup to Sierra Brower, tracts Deacon Hills, $385,000
• Lonnie Nixon and Wendy Leigh Nixon to Linda Leach and William J. Leach, 328 Primrose Circle, $345,000
• BGRS Relocation, Inc. to Danny M. Manley and Crystal D. Baker, 819 Muirfield Trail, $564,900
• Nicole English and Jada Dawn English to BGRS Relocation, Inc., 819 Muirfield Trail, $564,000
• Samuel Wayne Kirby and Morgan Wilson Kirby to Kristen Reed Garza and Rogelio Garza Garcia, lot 38 Hidden Point Subdivision, $365,000
• Benjamin P. Messeth to Amanda Cathleen Duke, 113 Moore Drive, $179,900
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., to Greg Anthony George and Brenna Kaleen George, tract A Plat 29/324, $415,000
• Andrea Cashell to Eugina L. Hill and Cameron Jennings, tract Madison County, $257,000
• Judy Masters to Richland Properties and Investments, LLC, 2732 Lancaster Avenue. $162,500
• Judy Masters to David Nicholas and Nancy Nicholas, 2796 Lancaster Road, $162,500
