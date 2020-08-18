Property Transfers Berea
M104

July 30

• Demita Gordon Kubala and Frank Kubala JR. to Clay and Shirley Bishop , Lot 62 Woods Subdivision, $25,000

• Richmond Development CO. LLC to Aashmi LLC, Lots 73 & 74 Ashpark Subdivision, $74,000

• Jayson and Courtney Langfels to Lauren Cheslick, Lot 76 Fieldstone Subdivision, $189,500

• Ismail Ouhassi to David and Joseph Thacker, Lot 64 Wil O Mac Subdivision, $5,000

• Carrie Dolen and Shawn Conn to John and Deborah EckelBarger, Lot 8 Rose Trace Subdivision, $202,500

• Charles and Christine Rose, and Zayda and James Flannery to Mamie Rose, Tract Madison County, $1

• Troy and Rebecca Foster to Brian and Rachel Putty, Lot 88 Waterford Place Subdivision, $349,000

• Kenneth Taishoff (Trustee of The Taishoff Irrevocable Residence Trust) to Gregory and Tamatha McCain, Lot 39 Traditions at Parkey Falls, $473,000

• MGM Incorporated Inc. to Donald French and Robert Foster, Lot 50 Vineyard Subdivsion, $15,000

• Fortress Realty LLC to Kim Love Wilson Realty LLC, Tract U S Highway 25, in fee simple

• Meridian Partners LLC (successor by merger with 876 Development LLC) to Shiyer Construction LLC, Lot 161 Heritage Place Subdivision, $38,000

• Walker Branch Estates Inc. to Susan Doring-Zook, Lot 63 Walker Branch Estates, $31,500

• Susan Doring-Zook and Melissa Lienay Zook to Susan-Doring Zook and Melissa Lienay Zook, Lot 63 Walker Branch Estates, with love and affection

July 31

• Richmond Development Company LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Houghton Homes, LLC, Lots 28 & 29 Ashpark Subdivision, $74,000

• JP Investments of KY LLC to DS & JV Properties LLC, Lot C Plat 26/139, assigns

• Advanced Roofing & Construction Inc. to Michael Haeberle, Lot 32 Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf, $245,500

• Wendell and Diana Combs, and Dale and Sara Combs to Darin and Mary Flynn, Tract 1 Plat 29/119, $305,000

• Andrew and Sheena Rhorer to Mary Walton and William Herald, Lots 109-116 Meadow View Subdivision, $228,000

• Ginny Rife to Aarika Neal, Lot 21 Dillingham Addition, $93,500

• John and Lynn Long and John Long II to John Long II, Tract Madison County, with love and affection

• Lee Rook to Jordan Nicoulin and Chelsea Story, Lots 1 & 3 Lakewood Estates Subdivision, $206,000

• Haddix Contracting & Excavation Inc. to Stephen and Katelyn Lyczkowski, Tract 2 Plat 28/313, $511, 534.35

• Dale and Sara Combs to Sara Combs and Casey Combs, Tracts Madison County, with love and affection

• Dale and Sara Combs to Tamara Combs King, Carlee King Leach, and Ashtyn King, Tract Boggs Lane, with love and affection

• Dale and Sara Combs to Sara Combs and Trenton Combs, Tract Madison County, with love and affection

Aug. 3

• K & L Developers LLC to KOS Property LLC, Tract P29/120, $1,800,000

• William and Lauren Reno to Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lots Boone Trace Subdivision, $485,000

• Brad Hylton Builders LLC to Jerrod Foley, Lot 26 Brookline Subdivision, $175, 000

• CPC Holdings LLC to Michael and Carol Tencza, Tract 8 Serenity Acres Subdivison, $30,000

• Sara and Homer Jr. Couch to Holly Smith, Lot 2 Bush Bottom Estates, $147,000

• Danny and Laura Conrad to Glen and Michele Reichel, and Connor Reichel, Lot 31 Estonia Estates, $140,000

• James and Kourtney Martin to Nada Stewart, Lot 50 Dreamland Subdivision, $180,000

• Spring House Development Company LLC to Spring House Commercial LLC, Tracts Madison County, identical ownership transfer

• Steven Brandenburg to Joshua Fertig and Brookelyn Townsend, Tract Flint Road, $55,000

Aug. 4

• Chris and Valerie Hurd to New Idea Construction LLC, Lots 1 & 2 P24/217, $10,500

• James and Kimberly Caywood to Bison Properties LLC, Lot 13 Killarney Heights Subdivision, $1

• The Estate of Daniel Brewer (by and through Cindel Mason), to Cindel Mason, Tract Madison County, heirs and assigns

• Peggy McIntosh to Walton Properties LLC, New Tract 1-C P26/395, $205,000

• Zachary and Danielle Martini to Charlotte Stewart, Lot 27 Creekside Village Subdivision, $156,000

• Jerrod Foley to Amanda Johnson, Lot 60 Madison Village Subdivision, $155,000

• Julie Bondra to Starbright Voyage LLC, Lot 122 Boones Trace Subdivision, $655,000

• Brian and Lynne Brinkley, Brent Brinkley, and Bruce and Debra Brinkley to Katie and Robert Wiles, Tract Madison County, $15,000

• Charles and Melissa Miller to Adam and Kristy Batchelder, Lot 1 Fox Run Subdivision, $249,000.

