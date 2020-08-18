July 30
• Demita Gordon Kubala and Frank Kubala JR. to Clay and Shirley Bishop , Lot 62 Woods Subdivision, $25,000
• Richmond Development CO. LLC to Aashmi LLC, Lots 73 & 74 Ashpark Subdivision, $74,000
• Jayson and Courtney Langfels to Lauren Cheslick, Lot 76 Fieldstone Subdivision, $189,500
• Ismail Ouhassi to David and Joseph Thacker, Lot 64 Wil O Mac Subdivision, $5,000
• Carrie Dolen and Shawn Conn to John and Deborah EckelBarger, Lot 8 Rose Trace Subdivision, $202,500
• Charles and Christine Rose, and Zayda and James Flannery to Mamie Rose, Tract Madison County, $1
• Troy and Rebecca Foster to Brian and Rachel Putty, Lot 88 Waterford Place Subdivision, $349,000
• Kenneth Taishoff (Trustee of The Taishoff Irrevocable Residence Trust) to Gregory and Tamatha McCain, Lot 39 Traditions at Parkey Falls, $473,000
• MGM Incorporated Inc. to Donald French and Robert Foster, Lot 50 Vineyard Subdivsion, $15,000
• Fortress Realty LLC to Kim Love Wilson Realty LLC, Tract U S Highway 25, in fee simple
• Meridian Partners LLC (successor by merger with 876 Development LLC) to Shiyer Construction LLC, Lot 161 Heritage Place Subdivision, $38,000
• Walker Branch Estates Inc. to Susan Doring-Zook, Lot 63 Walker Branch Estates, $31,500
• Susan Doring-Zook and Melissa Lienay Zook to Susan-Doring Zook and Melissa Lienay Zook, Lot 63 Walker Branch Estates, with love and affection
July 31
• Richmond Development Company LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Houghton Homes, LLC, Lots 28 & 29 Ashpark Subdivision, $74,000
• JP Investments of KY LLC to DS & JV Properties LLC, Lot C Plat 26/139, assigns
• Advanced Roofing & Construction Inc. to Michael Haeberle, Lot 32 Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf, $245,500
• Wendell and Diana Combs, and Dale and Sara Combs to Darin and Mary Flynn, Tract 1 Plat 29/119, $305,000
• Andrew and Sheena Rhorer to Mary Walton and William Herald, Lots 109-116 Meadow View Subdivision, $228,000
• Ginny Rife to Aarika Neal, Lot 21 Dillingham Addition, $93,500
• John and Lynn Long and John Long II to John Long II, Tract Madison County, with love and affection
• Lee Rook to Jordan Nicoulin and Chelsea Story, Lots 1 & 3 Lakewood Estates Subdivision, $206,000
• Haddix Contracting & Excavation Inc. to Stephen and Katelyn Lyczkowski, Tract 2 Plat 28/313, $511, 534.35
• Dale and Sara Combs to Sara Combs and Casey Combs, Tracts Madison County, with love and affection
• Dale and Sara Combs to Tamara Combs King, Carlee King Leach, and Ashtyn King, Tract Boggs Lane, with love and affection
• Dale and Sara Combs to Sara Combs and Trenton Combs, Tract Madison County, with love and affection
Aug. 3
• K & L Developers LLC to KOS Property LLC, Tract P29/120, $1,800,000
• William and Lauren Reno to Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lots Boone Trace Subdivision, $485,000
• Brad Hylton Builders LLC to Jerrod Foley, Lot 26 Brookline Subdivision, $175, 000
• CPC Holdings LLC to Michael and Carol Tencza, Tract 8 Serenity Acres Subdivison, $30,000
• Sara and Homer Jr. Couch to Holly Smith, Lot 2 Bush Bottom Estates, $147,000
• Danny and Laura Conrad to Glen and Michele Reichel, and Connor Reichel, Lot 31 Estonia Estates, $140,000
• James and Kourtney Martin to Nada Stewart, Lot 50 Dreamland Subdivision, $180,000
• Spring House Development Company LLC to Spring House Commercial LLC, Tracts Madison County, identical ownership transfer
• Steven Brandenburg to Joshua Fertig and Brookelyn Townsend, Tract Flint Road, $55,000
Aug. 4
• Chris and Valerie Hurd to New Idea Construction LLC, Lots 1 & 2 P24/217, $10,500
• James and Kimberly Caywood to Bison Properties LLC, Lot 13 Killarney Heights Subdivision, $1
• The Estate of Daniel Brewer (by and through Cindel Mason), to Cindel Mason, Tract Madison County, heirs and assigns
• Peggy McIntosh to Walton Properties LLC, New Tract 1-C P26/395, $205,000
• Zachary and Danielle Martini to Charlotte Stewart, Lot 27 Creekside Village Subdivision, $156,000
• Jerrod Foley to Amanda Johnson, Lot 60 Madison Village Subdivision, $155,000
• Julie Bondra to Starbright Voyage LLC, Lot 122 Boones Trace Subdivision, $655,000
• Brian and Lynne Brinkley, Brent Brinkley, and Bruce and Debra Brinkley to Katie and Robert Wiles, Tract Madison County, $15,000
• Charles and Melissa Miller to Adam and Kristy Batchelder, Lot 1 Fox Run Subdivision, $249,000.
