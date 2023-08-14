Madison County Property Transfers: July 31 - August 2, 2023

July 31

• Marsha W. Colley and Andrea Colley to Jessica J. Brown, tract Madison County, $102,500

• Bryne Andrew Smith and Frances Marnie Smith to Jeffrey Conkwright and Sherry Conkwright, lot 89 Grey Oaks Subdivision, #330,000

• Vivian Loraine Rose to Pamela Preston and James Preston, tracts Madison County, $22,950

• British Bob, LLC to Blue Heaven Realty, LLC, 421 West Main Street, $1,249,000

• Jane G. Lynch (a/k/a Lucy Jane Lynch) and Joseph B. Lynch, III to John Heward Henning, III and Catherine Ann Monzingo, lot 15 Riverhill Farms, $125,000

Aug. 1

• Ashley Duluca and Ever A. Reyes to Morgan Hanson and Jennifer Hanson, 636 Fairfax Lane, $355,000

• Nicholas E. Rawlins and Danielle P. Spicer Rawlins to Alexandria Todd and Lucas Todd, 103 Rose Court, $199,800

• Carol L. Westerfield and Everett Gary Westerfield to Ronald Ginter and Mary Jane Ginter, Unit 22 Highlands Townhomes, $285,000

• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Harold R. Blythe and Marsha J. Blythe, Unit 6D St. Andrews Place Condominiums, $218,000

Aug. 2

• Robin Mendel Montoya, Trustee of the Meta Mendel-Reyes Irrevocable Trust, dated August 15, 2022, tract Madison County, $135,000

• Caroline Baugh (a/k/a Carolyn Baugh to Jeff’s Hearth and Gas Products, LLC, lots 7 and 8 Plat 12/3, $193,000

• Katherine T. Maher and Laura Maher to Randall Gray, lot 14 Wandaland Land, $200,000

• William Edwin Luxon, Jr. and Karen A. Luxon to Townplace Properties, LLC, lot 12 Section 1 Holiday Heights Subdivision, $290,000

• Kendall A. Walker and Michael R. Morris to Laurier A. Beard, Jr. and Terri Lynn Beard, tract Madison County, $300,000

• Doll Properties, LLC to WW Investments, LLC, Condominium Unit 996 of 1000 Golden Leaf Condominiums, $175,000

• Martha Royalty, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Charles Royalty to Charles Royalty, Condominium Unit 20 Highlands Townhomes, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties

• Donna Woosley, as Executrix of the Estate of Ricky Darrell Reynolds to Emily C. Harvey Agee, tracts Madison County, $45,000

• Rodney Keith Mobley and Debra Mobley to Barbara Nicole Guinn, lot 26 South Bluegrass Junction Center Phase 4, $225,000

• John Joseph Walsh and Anne Elizabeth Walsh to Wesley Graves and Donna Calloway, lot 45 Woods Subdivision, $660,000

• Kellie Ellis to Sherri Eden and Sharon Meadors, lot 108 Condominium Unit Wilmore Park, $270,000

• Ron Durham Builders, LLC to McKenzie Rae Horn, 5013 Bentwood Court, $282,000

• Mary Jane Wallhausser (a/k/a Mary Wallhausser) to Mary Jane Wallhausser, Trustee of the Mary Jane Wallhausser Revocable Trust, dated July 21,2023, tract Berea, for purposes of funding the Mary Jane Wallhausser Revocable Trust

• Patricia L. Gailey to William Bruce Hoefer and Patricia L. Gailey, parcel 1 p31/55, $125,000

