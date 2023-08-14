Madison County Property Transfers: July 31 - August 2, 2023

July 31
• Marsha W. Colley and Andrea Colley to Jessica J. Brown, tract Madison County, $102,500
• Bryne Andrew Smith and Frances Marnie Smith to Jeffrey Conkwright and Sherry Conkwright, lot 89 Grey Oaks Subdivision, #330,000
• Vivian Loraine Rose to Pamela Preston and James Preston, tracts Madison County, $22,950
• British Bob, LLC to Blue Heaven Realty, LLC, 421 West Main Street, $1,249,000
• Jane G. Lynch (a/k/a Lucy Jane Lynch) and Joseph B. Lynch, III to John Heward Henning, III and Catherine Ann Monzingo, lot 15 Riverhill Farms, $125,000
Aug. 1
• Ashley Duluca and Ever A. Reyes to Morgan Hanson and Jennifer Hanson, 636 Fairfax Lane, $355,000
• Nicholas E. Rawlins and Danielle P. Spicer Rawlins to Alexandria Todd and Lucas Todd, 103 Rose Court, $199,800
• Carol L. Westerfield and Everett Gary Westerfield to Ronald Ginter and Mary Jane Ginter, Unit 22 Highlands Townhomes, $285,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Harold R. Blythe and Marsha J. Blythe, Unit 6D St. Andrews Place Condominiums, $218,000
Aug. 2
• Robin Mendel Montoya, Trustee of the Meta Mendel-Reyes Irrevocable Trust, dated August 15, 2022, tract Madison County, $135,000
• Caroline Baugh (a/k/a Carolyn Baugh to Jeff’s Hearth and Gas Products, LLC, lots 7 and 8 Plat 12/3, $193,000
• Katherine T. Maher and Laura Maher to Randall Gray, lot 14 Wandaland Land, $200,000
• William Edwin Luxon, Jr. and Karen A. Luxon to Townplace Properties, LLC, lot 12 Section 1 Holiday Heights Subdivision, $290,000
• Kendall A. Walker and Michael R. Morris to Laurier A. Beard, Jr. and Terri Lynn Beard, tract Madison County, $300,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to WW Investments, LLC, Condominium Unit 996 of 1000 Golden Leaf Condominiums, $175,000
• Martha Royalty, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Charles Royalty to Charles Royalty, Condominium Unit 20 Highlands Townhomes, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties
• Donna Woosley, as Executrix of the Estate of Ricky Darrell Reynolds to Emily C. Harvey Agee, tracts Madison County, $45,000
• Rodney Keith Mobley and Debra Mobley to Barbara Nicole Guinn, lot 26 South Bluegrass Junction Center Phase 4, $225,000
• John Joseph Walsh and Anne Elizabeth Walsh to Wesley Graves and Donna Calloway, lot 45 Woods Subdivision, $660,000
• Kellie Ellis to Sherri Eden and Sharon Meadors, lot 108 Condominium Unit Wilmore Park, $270,000
• Ron Durham Builders, LLC to McKenzie Rae Horn, 5013 Bentwood Court, $282,000
• Mary Jane Wallhausser (a/k/a Mary Wallhausser) to Mary Jane Wallhausser, Trustee of the Mary Jane Wallhausser Revocable Trust, dated July 21,2023, tract Berea, for purposes of funding the Mary Jane Wallhausser Revocable Trust
• Patricia L. Gailey to William Bruce Hoefer and Patricia L. Gailey, parcel 1 p31/55, $125,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.