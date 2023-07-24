Madison County Property Transfers: July 6 - 10, 2023

July 6
• DLS Properties, LLC to Cynthia Diane Powell, Trustee of the Cynthia Diane Powell Revocable Trust, dated February 5, 2016, 918 Paddock Court, Richmond, $295,000
• Steven T. Leerentveld and Gillian E. Leerentveld to Pete Peters and Penelope L. Peters, 329 Lewis Drive, $556,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Timothy Dale Reynolds and Monica Lynn Reynolds, lot 269, Phase 7 Indigo Run Subdivision, $52,000
• Kim Love Wilson Realty Limited Liability Company to SFS Investments, LLC, lot 63, Block B, Frazewood Subdivision, Richmond, $97,220
• Chester E. Azbill and Corrina J. Azbill to SFS Investments, LLC, lot 26 Block “B,” Bear’s Den Subdivision, $175,000
• Fields, LLC to Robert Jacob Fields, 2378 Old US 24 N, Berea, $27,000
July 7
• Allen Carmine to Joshua Lee Turpin, 1014 Diamond Brook Drive, Richmond, $67,000
• Thomas W. Highsmith (a/k/a Thomas Wayne Highsmith and Courtney H. Highsmith to Oliver Durell Moree and Joslyn Christine Martin, lot 38 Block “H,” Deer Creek Estates, $356,000
• Thomas W. Highsmith (a/k/a Thomas Wayne Highsmith) and Courtney H. Highsmith to Oliver Durell Moree and Joslyn Christine Martin, lot 19 Block “B,” Deer Creek Estates, $356,000
• Cielo Properties, LLC to Margaret D. Johnson, Unit 24 Arcadian Condominiums, $178,000
• W. Brent Rice, Brenda L. Rice, Man O’ War Development LLC, No. 3, and Frazier Realty Company, LLC to Fouzbox Development, LLC, tract Madison County, $590,000 ($147,500 paid to W. Brent Rice and Brenda L. Rice)
• Home Loose Leaf Tobacco Warehouse Company to Home Lumber Company of Richmond, Inc. tracts Madison County, $277,500
• John J. Walsh to John Joseph Walsh, lot 45 The Woods Subdivision, $610,000
• Edward M. Wray and Nancy P. Wray to Ronald J. Messerich, 304 Wellington Court, $100,000
July 10
• Jeffrey Van Hook and Sonya VanHook to Arjun Chokshi and Riddhi Chokshi, 125 Tuscany Way, $550,000
• Jacob B. Hancock and Emily G. Hancock to Kellie Ellis, 1017 Park Place, Phase 1, $
• Victory Lane Development, Inc to Mario Duane Williams, 244 Tahoe Way Richmond, $369,900
• The Estate of Kenneth R. Kelley and Travis Allen Atkerson to Niki Renee Becker, tracts Madison County $125,000
• Phillip Andrew Jones and Allison Kate Jones to Crystal Bailey and Matthew J. Northern, lot Third Street Lane, $172,900
• J. Flynn Properties, LLC to Jackson Croslin Damron, tract Madison County, $205,000
• Shaun Washington and Samillaia Washington to Harmony Property Management, LLC, tract Madison County, $68,000
• David E. Brown and Paula Michelle Brown to National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. 163 Avawam Drive, Richmond, $554,000
• National Residential Services, Inc. to Cody Gupton and Kali Gupton, 163 Avawam Drive, $554,000
• Mark J. Iorio Pamela Ball Iorio to Cameron W. Webb, lot North Street, Richmond, $175,000
• Anastasios D. Karathanasis (a/k/a A. D. Karathanasis, lot 30 Section 2 Boone’s Trace Development (220 Avawam Drive), $558,000
• Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America to Jimmy Sylvester Alexander and Jessica R. Alexander, 3745 Walnut Meadow Road, Paint Lick, $335,000
• Claire Holsapple Middleton and Nicholas Middleton to Alex Tyler Vaughn, lot 1 Block 1 Clay Lane Subdivision, Richmond, $255,000
• Ronald Lee Adkins and Melissa Ann Adkins to Richard Travis Holland, II and Cinda Rena Holland, tract Madison County, $162,000
• Travis Cook to Delbert Neal and Crystal Michelle Neal, 102 Jack Marie Drive, $140,000
• Nathaniel R. Simmons and Jessica Morgan Lake Simmons, lot 35 Phase III Dreamland Subdivision, $215,000
• Grossman Family Homestead, LLC (a/k/a Grossman Family Homestead, LLC), managed by its members Bob Grossman, John Grossman and Larry Grossman to Robert J. Grossman and Marilyn Grossman, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of Robert J. Grossman paying the sum of $63,275 to John Grossman and also paying the sum of $63,275 to Larry Grossman
• Joe Don Long and Jamie Voyles Long to Kayla R. Daniels and Michael P. Daniels, 2020 Hidden Falls Trail, Richmond, $447,500
• Donald D. Jeziorski to Donald D. Jeziorski Living Trust, dated June 29, 2023, 2027 Partridge Way, Richmond, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Jennifer Rae Thacker and John Murley to Shana Lynne McGraw and Danny Lynn McGraw, II, lot 66 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, $250,000
• Heath Napier and Angela Napier to Karl K. Karkaria and Dusty Karkaria, tract Madison County, $550,000
• Jacob Lloyd Elwood East and Ronald Jackson East, 915 East Main Street, $131,000
• Boss Daniel Ramsey, Executor of the Estate of Hazel Ramsey to John Hayes and Drucilla Hayes, 1196 Willis Branch Road, Richmond, $220,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Claire Holsapple Middleton and Nicholas Cole Middleton, 6029 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $389,900
• Colbrook, LLC to Gooch Investments, LLC, lot North Killarney Lane, Richmond, $575,000
• Matthew T. Smith, Managing Member of McClelland and Associates, PLLC, Trustee of the Smyth Trust to Andrew Ringwelski and Angela Suzanne Ringwelski, lot 12 Green Meadows Subdivision, $204,900
• The Banyans, LLC to Jessica Miesmer and Timothy Miesmer, tract Madison County, $316,000
• Gil R. Smith and Carla A. Smith to James Costa, Jr. and Jennifer M. Costa, 1104 Valley Run Drive, Richmond, $348,000
