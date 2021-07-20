Madison County Property Transfers: July 6 - 7, 2021

July 6
• The Burt L. Watkins III and/or Lillie Marlene Watkins Revocable Trust, dated January 16, 2010, by Bert L. Watkins II and Lillie Marlene Watkins, Trustees to Aaron Lee Watkins and Andrea Renee Watkins, Trustees or its successors in trust under the Aaron Lee Watkins and/or Andrea Renee Watkins Revocable Living Trust, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection of the party of the second part
• The Burt L. Watkins III and/or Lillie Marlene Watkins Revocable Trust, dated January 16, 2010, by Bert L. Watkins II and Lillie Marlene Watkins, Trustees to Aaron Lee Watkins and Andrea Renee Watkins, Trustees or its successors in trust under the Aaron Lee Watkins and/or Andrea Renee Watkins Revocable Living Trust, tract Kentucky Highway, for and in consideration of the love and affection of the party of the second part
• Kevin Guzman and Lindsey Guzman to Amber J. Vonstaden, lot 5 and 6 Bluegrass Addition, $153,000
• Markus E. Griffin to Jacob E. Griffin, lot 92 The Banyan at Goldenleaf (401 Balite Way), $162.000
• Daniel G. Mayton, Jr. and Danielle Mayton to Destiney Marie Turner and Trevor Haney, tract U.S. Highway 421, $368,000
• J. C. Carr Builders, LLC to Samuel Bart Metcalfe and Teresa Harris Metcalfe, lot 8 A Berkley Hall, $337,372
• Daniel Combs and Tabitha Combs to Steven Case and Eden Case, lot 65 Burnell Homestead Estates, $285,000
• Jennifer Little to Matthew Phelps and Brittany Phelps, lot 49 Creekside Subdivision (336 Reynolds Drive), $201,000
• Amy Rose and Robert Rose to Robert Anthony Wallace and Lana Jean Wallace, lots 32 and 33 Vineyard Subdivision, $429,900
• BKS Properties, Inc., a Kentucky Corporation to David Tenhagen and Cynthia K. Tenhagen, lot 191 Heritage Place Subdivision, $299,000
• Ronald Rose and Phyllis Rose to Ronald Rose and Phyllis Rose lot 44 Battlefield Estates, $1.00
• Indigo Run, Inc., to J.C. Carr Builders, LLC, lot 46 Berkley Hall, $36,000
• Triple M. LLC to Pam M. Lunsford and Douglas Lunsford, Lot 6 Lester Addition, $144,000
• Ann Elizabeth King and Richard Lee Kinlaw to Ann Elizabeth King and Richard Lee Kinlaw, lot 23 Lexington Heights Subdivision (128 Norton Drive), for and in consideration of the love and affection between grantor and grantee, who are mother and son respectively and in order to create survivorship interest
• Wendell E. Combs, Diana Combs, Dale W. Combs and Sara K. Combs to Darrin Scott Flynn and Mary E. Flynn, tracts Madison County, $217,000
• Harvey Lee Lewis and Jamie Lewis to Jason Rogers and Trinity E. Rogers, lot 45 Derby Chase Subdivision, $192,500
• William S. Watts and Rhonda Watts to Victory Lane Development, INC., lot 2 Rich Lex Subdivision, $18,000
• Christine Goins (a/k/a Tina Goins), Jennifer Lea Bright, and Whitney Jill Bright to Wesley Graves and Rick Graves, lot 11 Rosemont Subdivision, $35,000
• Boone Square Center, LLC to Ram Lakhan and Neeraja Sharma, lots 1 and 2 Laurel Drive, $164,000
• Virgil Hurst and Pat Hurst to IDA Investments, LLC, tract Madison County, $175,000
• Robert Harris and Lisa Harris to All In Investment Group, LLC, lot 3B plat 12/142, $500,000
• Robert R. Ripley and Jan Ripley to Brian S. Stivers, Tabitha G. Stivers and Kelli P. Stivers, 106 Darlene Court, $88,000
• Jonathan Bolin, by Emma Jane Harrison, as Attorney-in-Fact and Jessica Bolin by Emma Jane Harrison, as Attorney-in-Fact to Sara R. Moody, lot 12 Unit 1B Burchwood Subdivision (251 Marcellus Drive), $160,000
• Erik Von Fischer and Patti Von Fischer to Robert Baker and Kimberly H. Baker, lot 89 Mockingbird Hill Estates (1016 Echo Valley Drive), $274,000
• Donald W. Pressley to Jonathan R. Smith, lot 22 Saddlebrook Estates (312 Saddlewood Court), $179,900
• Earl R. Ruggles and Linda Ruggles to Kristopher M. Lawrence and Caitlyn Lawrence, lot 200 Block 4 Homestead Estates, $325,000
• Kevin Adkins and Kathryn Adkins to Henry J. Fay, lot 6 Holly Hills Addition, $60,000
• Lois Tucker to Lois Tucker and Billy Damrell, tract Madison County, $1.00
July 7
• James Peters to James Peters and Lori Thacker, tract Madison County, the grantor, for no monetary consideration, but as a gift from a parent to his child
• Anderson Cox, Jr. and Kelly Cox to CW Investments, LLC, tract Madison County, $55,000
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Britney Bell and Robert Bell, tract 44B plat 29/348, $6,000
• Neil Ira Durbin to Spencer R. Zimmer and Kevin B. Vaughn, tract Madison County, $200,000
• Kay Cornelison (a/k/a Elizabeth Cornelison) and Trent Funk to Peter Chawga and Morgan Brown, lot 46 Willow Ridge II Subdivision, $390,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Collin H. O’Connell and Cherish N. O’Connell, lot 93 Orchard Hills Subdivision (233 Page Drive), $229,900
• Cary Clark to Robert C. Hensley and Heather Colleen Boyle Hensley, lot 46 Burnell Homestead Estates (244 Keith Drive), $305,000
• Lorraine Woods, LLC to Kyla Clements, lot 8 Lorraine Woods (183 Lorraine Court), $40,000
• Ron Durham Builders, LLC to Daniel Wade Davis and Sandra Jo Davis, lot 133 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $229,000
• Timothy S. Greer and Stephania E. Greer to Vincent Thomas, Jr. and Jessica Thomas, lot 93 Battlefield Place (307 General Smith Drive), $269,500
• James D. Collins, Tamera T. Collins, Thomas Mitchell Collins, Lynn K. Collins, Jerry Collins and Leila Collins to CBM Farming, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration o the addition of capital contribution to the limited liability company between Grantors James D. Collins and Jerry Collins, being members of Grantee and for and in consideration of the sum of $200,000 paid to Thomas Michael Collins
• Christopher L. Hager and Gracie A. Hager to Roger Keck and Marsha Keck, lot 56 South Bluegrass Center Phase 4 (236 Keystone Drive), $161,000
