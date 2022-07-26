Madison County Property Transfers: July 7 - 8, 2022

July 7
• Aiden K. Burton to Zachary James Watt, 47 Heron Landing Place, Richmond, $302,000
• Richard J. Savage and Nicole Savage, 614 Crocket Court, Richmond, $295,000
• Jack F. Bisping, Trustee of the Jack F. Bisping and Iris M Bisping Revocable Trust, dated August 26, 1996, to Mary Stewart Montague and Franklin Daniel Echevarria Gonzalez, parcel Will – O- Mac Subdivision (120 Old Pond Way), Richmond, $499,900
• Key Homes, LLC to Anthony Mark Gentry and Patricia Lois Gentry, 2022 Hidden Falls Trail, Richmond, $739,000
• Ben C. Gullett and Katrina L. Gullett, 623 Cottonwood Drive, Richmond, $145,000
July 8
• The Estate of Allen D. (AD) Grant, by and through Rebecca Chenault, Executrix to Victory Lane Development, Inc., lot 1 Clay Point Subdivision, $5,000
• Timothy Langer and Jessica Langer to Jane Miller Pettus, Allison McDonald Pettus and Tonya Raye Adams, 229 Eric Drive, Richmond, $425,000
• Linda Sesta to Linda Sesta, tract Madison County (Johnson Shop Road), for and in consideration of foregoing
• Joh Bradley Gabbard, Administrator of The Estate of Julia Gabbard to Dusty Len Thompson and Shirley Thompson, 1261 Gabbardtown Road, Berea, $191.500
• Chadwick Scott Salyer to David M. Brown and Sarah Nichole Brown, 388 Southern Aster Trail, Richmond, $239,950
• Toby I Miller and Adriana M. Miller, to Mildred Miller, 1908 Jacks Creek Road, Richmond, $1.00
• Derek R. Adams and Virginia L. Adams to Billy O’Brian Frasure and Jessica Frasure, 2025 Kearns Way, Richmond, $308,000
• Baker Holding Group, LLC to Janes E. Plaisted, Unit 2 of 581 Regency Circle (n/k/a 587 Regency Circle), of Villages of Lake Reba Condominiums, $215,000
• Breanna Mattingly and Charles Mattingly to Michael Murphy and Amy Murphy, 101 Tremont Drive, Berea: $260,000
• Farmer and Resch Developments, LLC to Ashley Gipson, 105 Evansdale Avenue, Richmond, $120,000
• Kyle C. Conte and Candice L. Conte to Dylan Creech and Amy Katherine Creech, 129 Elliott Ford Road, Richmond, $300,000
• Jeffrey Kilgore (a/k/a) Jeffery Kilgore) and Laura Kilgore to Jeffery Kilgore and Laura H. Kilgore trust, under agreement dated, May 17, 2022, Jeffery Kilgore and Laura H. Kilgore, trustee, tracts Madison County, for no monetary consideration, but as partial funding of their trust
