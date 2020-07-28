Property Transfers Berea
M104

July 9

• Brent Ray Homes, LLC to Chastity C. Ray, Lot 30 Plat 27/376, heirs and assigns

• Charles and Marilyn Arnold and Steve and Linda Carpenter to GRS Plumbing, Inc., Lot 30 Rose Hill Subdivision, $15,500

• Jamie Cummins to Eric and Evelyn Durr, Lot 57 Highland Lakes Subdivision, $315,000

• Meridian Partners, LLC (successor by merger with 876 Development, LLC) to The Renovation Group, LLC, Lot 136 Heritage Place Subdivision, $34,000

• William and Margaret Luxon to Amy and Clayton Lane, Lot 1 Golden Acres Subdivision, $185,000

• Lindsay and Amy Hughes to Lincoln and Lauren Frazier, Lot 82 Waterford Place Subdivision, $302,500

• Snapp Construction, LLC to Christine Sepanek, Lot 154 Heritage Place Subdivision, $211,500

• Jennifer Maupin to Tanner Sammons and Lauren Bates, Lot 14 Burnamwood Subdivision, $188,900

• Justin and Lauren Raymer to Devon Sellers, Lot 79 Beginnings @ Fourmile, $182,000

• Zachariah and Lindsey Harvey, Lot 53 Crossings Subdivision, $192,000

• Lauren and Anthony Wilburn to Terrance and Amanda Lewis, Lot 29 Beaumont Subdivision, $275,000

• Robert and Christine Rasmusson to Ellen and Randy Dunn, Lot 39 Lexington Heights Subdivision, $125,000

• Timothy Hamilton to Aaron and Cassie MacDonough, Lot 3 Hidden Point Subdivision, $153,000

• Greg Shackelford to Weston and Tyler Cline, Lot 3 T E Baldwin Subdivision, $186,000

• Justin and Erin Zachary to Edwin and Susan Hall, Lot 28 Fieldstone Subdivision, $216,000

• Ron Durham Builders to William Aldridge, Lot 126 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $267,000

• K&L Developers to Ashley Shelkey, Lot 14 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $410,000

• Thomas Quality Construction, LLC to Rebecca and Matthew Coots, Lot 26 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $278,000

• New Idea Construction & Homes, LLC to Jared Shoemaker, Lot 52 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $192,000

• Jeremy and Katherine Meade to Timothy and Tammy Picklesimer, Lot 85 Beginnings @ Fourmile Subdivision, $232,900

• Harry McBride Jr. to William and Tamara Carey, Tract Hwy 52, $390,000

• Kathleen and Ryan Moberly to James and Ashley Wright, Lot 65 Heritage Place Subdivision, $212,500

• Kausar Rasul to CP Builders Inc., Lot 6 Traditions At Parkley Falls, $48,500

• Daniel and Courtney Masters to Shawn and Alicia Adams, Lot 43 Battlefield Place Subdivision, $217,000

• Victory Heights Holdings, LLC to Keeneland Drive, LLC, Lot 2B South Bluegrass Junction, $500,000

July 10

• Dale and Teresa Lainhart to Cody Lainhart, Lot 1 P29/106, heirs and assigns

• Jacob and McKayla Ginter to William and Sandy Adams, Lot 34 Robinswood Subdivision, $125,000

• Horn Investments, LLC to Riley Trucking, LLC, Tract Madison County, $512,500

• Serenity Development, LLC, to Douglas and Brittany Roberts, Tract 3 Serenity Acres, $40,000

• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, Lot 48 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $40,000

• Debra Duerson-Swinford, Daniel Duerson, and Brenda Duerson (as Executrix and Trustee of the Estate of Earl Duglas Duerson, Deceased) to Nathan and Leah Leonesio, Lot 3 Plat 27/48, $30,000

• Neil and Jane DiTeresa to Jane DiTeresa, Tracts Madison County, no monetary consideration

• John Devere Builder, Inc. to Reeves Property Group, LLC, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $866,000

• Justine Smith to Justin Smith, Tract P29/62, heirs and assigns

• Linton and Roanna Wells to Jason Alexander, Tract A2 P28/392, $77,750

July 13

• Kulkriwes & Gibbons Enterprise to Hannah Harris, Dawn Rothe, and Jayson Lewis, Lot 193 Heritage Place Subdivision, $209,900

• Todd Builders, LLC to Russell and Patricia Ott, Lot 6 Roaring Creek Estates Subdivision, $255,000

• John Combs Properties, LLC to Anthony and Jennifer Morrison, Tract Hwy 21, $35,000

• Joseph Shelkey and Ashley Shelkey to Scott and Shannon Kimber, Property 2 P24/179, $720,000

• James and Rita Ramsay to Carlos and Oma Lopes, Lots Hill Top Acres Subdivision, $220,000

• TP Rentals, LLC to Baker Holding Group, LLC, Unit 2 Villages of Lake Reba Subdivision,

• Jason Bowling to Ricky and Robin Sellers, Lot 19 South Bluegrass Center Subdivision, $186,900

• Thomas and Betty McMullin to Nathaniel and Charlene Morris, Lot A P29/96, heirs and assigns

• Short Carpentry and Construction Inc. to Rasheila Smith, Lot 37 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $182,500

July 14

• Laura Calk (successor trustee of the Lois Deering Bell living trust agreement) to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc., Unt 5D Andrews Place Condominiums, $88,500

• WM Development, LLC to Augeo, LLC, Tract 2 P28/160, $165,000

• SFS Investments, LLC to Duanne and Juanita Curry, Lot 49 Estonia Estates, $57,000

• RMW Development, LLC to Roy Todd Builders, Inc., Lots Stoney Creek Subdivision, $125,000

• RMW Development, LLC to Roy Todd Builders, Inc.,Lots 1-5 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $125,000

• Tudor Holdings, LLC to SFS Investments, LLC, Lots 31-34 Elkin Heights Addition, $89,000

• Jeremy McQueen to Rebecca Tucker, Tract Scaffold Cane, exchange and distribution of assets

• Farmer and Resch Developments, LLC to Chance and Korin Mailloux, Tract P8/134, $133,500

• SRA Properties, LLC to Chase Marcum, Lot 37 Oakdale Subdivision, $180,000

• Joy Thomas to Joan and Ted Tucker, Lot 74 Traditions at Parkey Falls Subdivision, $420,000

• Stephen and Meredith Ellis to Daniel Gray, Lot 30 Wilshire Walk Subdivision, $213,000

• Daniel Gray to Meredith and Stephen Ellis, Tract Hackett Pike, $332,000

• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to Jordan Whitaker and Whitney Hankins, Lot 1 Ashpark Subdivision, $223,900

• Donald Combs to Terri Reynolds and Dale Pruett, Tract B P29/2

July 15

• Trenton and Megan Edwards to Kathleen Moberly, Tract A P11/65, $115,000

• Gary and Michelle Satler to Louis and Lisa Park, Lot 61 Boones Trace Subdivision, $468,000

• Paul and Candace Coleman to Acie and Melissa Hager, Tract P28/299, $23,000

• L&P Investments, LLC to Bobby Abrams, Lots Richmond Investment Company, $130.500

• John Devere Builder Inc. to Jason and Whitley Niceley, Lot 95 Lower South Pointe, $189,500

• John and Sandra Young to Madison Keeneland LLC, Lots South Bluegrass Junction, $5,000

• Connie Hubbard to Roy and Brenda McHargue, Lot 61 Burnell Homestead Estates, $184,900

• Janie Howard to Sarah Forsythe, Lot 43 Stoney Creed Subdivision, $174,000

• David Lawson Builders, LLC to Jabez Construction, LLC, Lot 41 Laneybrooke Estates, $21,000

• Serenity Development LLC to Keith and Sherry Marshall, Lot 7 Serenity Acres Subdivision, $30,000.

