Madison County Property Transfers: June 1 - 6, 2023

June 1
• LP Constrution, LLC to Britney Whipple, lot 92 Phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $345,900
• John Coburn and Janice Coburn to Blake Angel, 356 King Trace Drive, Berea, $349,00
• Vernon Kenneth Kiser, III and Tracey Hurst Kiser to Phoebe Stevens and Jerred Tyler Stevens, 6031 Old South Drive, $650,000
• Lucas A. McCauley to Christian Hensley and Darienne Hensley, lot 109 Fieldstone Subdivision Block 1, $292,000
• Wilson Ramos and Mildred Ramos to Karen K. Hamilton, 979 Spanish Grove, Richmond, $290,000
• John Devere Builder, Inc. to Debbie Puckett, 1020 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $215,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Conte Properties, LLC, lot 212 Dove’s Landing Phase IV, $43,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Wilson’s, LLC, lot 215 Dove’s Landing Subdivision Phase IV, $43,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to HDC Properties, lot 217 Dove’s Landing Subdivision, Phase IV, $43,000
• Happy Landing, LLC to Steven McKenzie and Karyn McKenzie, 1014 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $209,000
• Brenda Lea Spradlin and William Raymond Phillips, Jr. to Robert Thomas and Brittany Thomas, tracts 1 and 2 plat 28/16, $108,000
• DLS Partners, LLC to Vada Katherine Wright and Luther Kyle Jones, Co-Trustees of the Nancy J. Etherton Special Needs Trust, tract 28/221, $295,000
• Ross the Realtor, LLC to David Krantz and Ryan Nelson Sedler, 127 Bolton Avenue, $239,900
• Magnolia Development, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lots 176 and 196 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision Phase 7A, $125,000
• Mildred J. Moore to John Creech and Sarah Creech, 140 Brooks Road, $185,000
• Allan David Wickersham, Jr., as the Executor of the Estate of Anna Shafer Kindred to Matthew Pelfrey and Kenlie Chandler, 516 Baker Court, Richmond, $180,000
June 2
• Jack D. Spence to David Dean Worley and Julie Anne Worley, 6017 Atwood Drive Unit #24, $138,500
• C. Rexford Layne to Ashton M. Poole and Grace A. Poole, lot 29 block E unit 1-B Burchwood Subdivision, $168,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Small Ferry Boat, LLC, lot 205 Dove’s Landing, Phase IV, $43,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to WW Investments, lot 201 and 210 Dove’s Landing Phase IV, $86,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Matthew Meadows, lot 211 Dove’s Landing Phase IV, $43,000
• Poll Properties, LLC to SPF Advisors, LLC, lot 200 Dove’s Landing, Phase IV, $43,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to All Points Professionals, LLC, lot 215 Dove’s Landing Phase, IV, $43,000
• River Oak Properties, LLC to Dylan Guffey and Danielle Rowe, tract Madison County, Richmond, $220,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 174 Phase 7A Magnolia Pointe Subdivison, $62,500
• Amy Johnson to Aiden Reese and Cayla Reese, tract Madison County, $$246,000
• William V. Chambers, II to Ragen Sensabaugh and George Sensabaugh, tract plat 5/267, $250,000
• Lorena Hall (previously Lorena Webb) and Euel Stephen Hall to Erica M. Webb Barrett and Clarence Jason Barrett, tract plat 23/381, $1.00 and other good and valuable consideration as a gift from parent to child
• Zella Mae Mullins to Joshua L. Mullins, tract 4 Larry Freeman Farm Division Subdivision, Waco, $20,000
• Estate of Dorothy Ann Clay to Jennifer Lynn Kinney and Tyler James Kinney, lot 6 Crow Addition, Richmond, $145,000
• Ralph Isaacs and Paula S. Isaacs to Lyndia Oxford and Thomas Oxford, lots Deacon Hills, $339,000
• Stephen Robinson to Timothy Mark Cornett and Nikki Lynn Cornett, 501 Ranier Drive, Richmond, $426,000
• Chad Warren and Donna Warren to Maria Dolores Garcia and Jessica Garcia, lot 105 block C Tate’s Creek Estates Subdivision, $393,500
• Colbrown, LLC to Tyler W. Keith and Jordan A. Keith, lot 23 Spring Hurst Subdivision, $355,000
• Robin Meissner to Victor Corson and Ali Corson, lots 3 and 4 Lester Addition, Berea, $290,000
• Stephen W. Gordon and Teresa A. Gordon to Shelby Miodrowski, 2103 Dreyfus Road, Waco, $170,000
June 5
• Nicole Wilson (f/k/a Nicole Bacon) and James Wilson to Thomas A. Shortridge and Cassidy A Shortridge, lot 5 plat 7/258, $180,000
• Jeffrey C. Martin and Coy Martin to KY Home Investors, LLC, tract Madison County, $60,000
• Windsor Creek Property, LLC to Alfred Joseph Doucette and Heather Kimberly Cloke, 325 Ridgeview Drive, Berea, $242,900
• Jessica Alexander and Tim Alexander to Kimberly Ann Kirk and Brian Lee Kirk, 210 Long Branch Road, Berea, $45,000
• RBDR, LLC to Tyler Parker, Tammy Parker, Harold Vanwinkle and Kathy Vanwinkle, tract Madison County, $50,000
June 6
• Horn Investments, LLC to George David Oliver and Janet M. Oliver, 220 Park Lakes Drive, $335,000
• ARHC ACRICKY01, LLC to John Rimbach and Richmond KY PROPCO, LLC, The Remainder of Tract 11-B Pavilion @ Golden Leaf Subdivision, $750
• KT and D, LLC to Arzelia Faye Winkler, 103 Redwood drive, Richmond, $155,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Extreme Properties, LLC, lot 208 Dove’s Landing Phase IV, $43,000
