June 10

• Whitaker Bank, Inc., a Kentucky Bank corporation, successor by merger with People’s Bank and Trust of Madison County to Michael D. Hensley, tract 13 plat 28/16, $30,000

• Lindsay Wilson and Arnold Wilson to Christopher Ray Shouse and Amanda Gabrielle Rader, tract Madison County, $250,000

• Glen Cathcart and Gina Cathcart to Bethany Noe and Logan Kegan Noe, lot 21 Hays Fork Heights Subdivision, $180,000

• Adrian Jolly and Lori Jolly to Princess Properties, LLC, lot 10 Phase 1 Section 1 Welchwood Subdivision, $110,000

• J. Witt Properties, LLC to Greg Barker and Elvira Barker, lot 142 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3, (661 Four Winds Drive), $269,900

• Kayla Hendren (f/k/a Kayla C. Stump) and David Hendren to Deann Cox and Paul David Cox, lot 119 Fieldstone Subdivision (921 Cobble Drive), $229,000

• Windsor Creek Properties, LL to Sharon Bothen and Benjamin Bothen, lot 18 Walnut Grove Subdivision (2048 West Court), $378,000

• KJC Properties, LLC to Cleveland Willoughby and Cassandra Faye Willoughby, lot 55 Stoney Creek Subdivision (346 Wyldwood Way), $202,500

• Steven C. Hendricks and Lori Jean Hendricks to Alabama 1031 Property Exchange, Inc., tract Madison County, $50,000

• Richmond Bottling Works, Inc. to LD&S LLC, tracts Madison County, $115,000

 June 11

• Marla L. Thomas to Rodney W. Tompkins and Tracy D. Tompkins, lot 43 The Vineyard Phase 1, $274,900

• Shamrock Machining, Inc. to Cummings Holdings, LLC, lot 25 Mason Manor Subdivision, $160,000

• Haybarre, LLC to Manuel Alberto Alvarez-Estrada, lot 72 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 3 (316 Memory Lane), $234,900

• Spyglass Construction Co., LLC to Earl H. Lambert and Vickie L. Lambert, lot 94 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3, $489,000

• J&F Grant, LLC to Craig Scott Nelson and Kimberly Dawn Nelson, lot 55 Ashpark Subdivision Phase 2 Section 2, $244,900

• Matthew J. Backus and Christine E. Backus to William Azzinaro and Cathryn Papasodora, lot 239 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (832 Aster Court), $192,500

