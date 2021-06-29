Madison County Property Transfers: June 11 - 16, 2021

June 11
• Lynda H. Stivers to Brandon Carr and Meggan Carr, 2018 Tate’s Creek Road, $208,741
• Lynda H. Stivers to Brandon Carr and Meggan Carr, 2018 Tate’s Creek Road, $141,259
• Mary E. Powell and Joshua M. Powell to David Moore, tract Madison County, $125,000
• Denzil Sizemore and Norma Sizemore to Brian Spencer and Danielle Spencer, lots R and S Wild Goose Island Subdivision, $265.900
• Michael W. Austin and Dawn Austin to Daniel Raleigh and Leeann Raleigh, lot 7 Argyll Woods Subdivision, $265,000
June 14
• Darren Westley Wilson (a/k/a Westley Wilson to James Saunders, lot 20 Section 1 White Hall Manor, $20,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc to Randall Brewer and Teresa Brewer, lot 14 Tahoe Way at Seven Oaks Subdivision Phase 2 (260 Tahoe Way), $48,500
• Teresa Marie Volpe to T. Volpe, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of membership interest proportionate to the value of the real property
• Snapp Construction, LLC to Linda Brumagen, lot 195 Heritage Place Phase 4 (1036 Melbourne Way), $234,900
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Brandon Thompson and Kimberly Haney, lot 7 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 1, $262,500
• Ronald B. Cunliffe to KY Home Investors, LLC, lots 5 and 6 West Overland Subdivision, $65,000
• Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC to Eldridge Enterprises, LLC, Lots 7-9 and 29 – 34 Dixie Park Highway Subdivision, $110,000
• Michael L. Stolitca, Jr. to Matthew Norman and Tessa Norman, tract G Plat 26/210, $744,000
• Greg Alan Hall and Dianne Susan Hall by Dianne Hall Trustee God’s Provision CRUT to God’s Provision CRUT, Dianne Hall, Trustee, lot 27 Richmond Business Center, for and in consideration of $1
• Elizabeth Marie Howard and Charles Bradford Howard, lot 41 Shiloh Cove Subdivision Phase 1 (405 North Creek Court), $319.000
• Phil Jurgensen and Sheila Jurgensen to Kacey Riddle, lot 18 McIntosh Subdivision, $140,000
• Josh Barrett Homes, LLC and Davis Development, LLC to Robert Skaggs and Amber R. Skaggs, lot 74 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $234,900
• Hallmark Properties, LLC to Second Street Holdings, LLC, tract Madison County, $230,000
June 15
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Shannon Renfro and Charla Kay Renfro, tracts Madison
• The Estate of James Edward Kelley by Kory Odell Isaacs, Public Administrator to Myron K. Rader and Mary Lee Rader, lot 31 Highland Park Place Subdivision, $240,000
• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Candace Young, lot 48 Ashpark Subdivision, $248,245
• Terry Gabbard, Executor of the Estate of Nora Blanche Fields to Andrew William Butcher and Sara Butcher, lot 59 Southern Hills Subdivision, $215,000
• The Edward J. Borski Declaration of Trust dated April 19, 1989, to Calvin Casey and Tiffani Casey, lot 52 Eagle’s Landing, $181,650
F• lorence McHone to Juanita McHone Hounshell, lot 22 Robbinswood Subdivision Section 2, for and in consideration of love and affection, the grantee being the daughter of Grantor
• Sara B. Dick and David N. Dick to Wanda Bryant, 105 Pennington Street, $134,900
• Kasey R. Keeney and Sebrina D. Keeney to Austin Hill and Hayley Hill, lot 25 Hidden Hills Subdivision Phase 1 (formerly Great Acres subdivision) (333 Dylan Court), $225,000
• Wilburn M. Miller, Jr. to John Huff, lot 15 Estonia Estates, $145,000
• Summer H. Jones and Brian Jones to Christina Davis and Brian Scott Davis, lot 43 Block 3 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision (112 Bryon Avenue), $255,000
June 16
• Thomas B. Pennington and Roxie G. Pennington to Joshua Adam Bailey and Cassandra Renee Bailey, tract Cedar Cliff Road, $135,000
• Rainwood Properties, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lots 2 and 3 Rainwood Trace @ Golden Leaf, $80,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Leslie Lavender, lot 41 Berkley Hall Phase 2, $65,000
• Charles Burton Fields to Karen Lynn Davis and Michael Bret Roberts, tract 1 plat 10/110, for and in consideration of $1.00 and the love an affection between siblings
• H. Wayne Perkins, Trustee of the H. Wayne Perkins Trust, dated December 18, 2001, to Jefferson W. Jackson, Geraldine Jackson, Mark Jackson and Ashlie Jackson, tract 1 Plat 29/323, $3,000
• The Estate of Glenda Michelle Albertson by Sue Ann Berry Executrix, Aron Michelle Aldridge and Josh Aldridge to Jonny James Harrison and Misti Lashea Harrison, lot 4 Section 1 White Hall Manor (107 Frances Drive), $10,772.38
• Convenience Stores Leasing and Management, LC to Rameshchandra Patel and Vasanti Patel, tract Highway 876, $370,000
• Katherine Overberg and Timothy J. Overberg to Kathryn B. Overberg and Timothy J. Overberg, 300 Sand Ridge Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties, who are husband and wife, and in order to create a survivorship interest in the following described property
• Ken Ritter (a/k/a Kenneth Ritter) to Horn Investments, LLC, lot 74 Highland Lake Subdivision (220 Park Lakes Drive), $315,000
• Brandon Patrick Thompson to Riley Trevor Howard and Katelyn Marie Howard, lots 3 and 4 Block D Baker Addition, $119,900
• C. Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Erin Leigh Childress and Julia Coffman Curry, lot 22 Woodlands Subdivision Phase 1-B, $37,500
• Justin Jones and Sarah Jones to Donnie Stephen Sullivan, Jr. lot B of Final Minor Subdivision Plat of the Ray Arthur Property (1263 Speedwell Road), $215,000
• The Estate of Jacqueline Goodin Neal to Nicholas Scogna, lot 10 Plat 5/343, $178,000
• Robert Zachary Coldiron and Miranda Page Coldiron to Samuel Hensley, lot 6 Block B Arlington View Subdivision (1299 Arlington Drive), $150,000
• Timothy Wayland VanWinkle and Bobbie VanWinkle to Nichalas S. Burns and Sheighla R. Burns, tract Madison County, $124,000
• Michael E. Gilman and Susan E. Gilman to Gary B. Maiden and Cecelia L. Maiden, lot 38 Barnes Mill Subdivision Addition 4, $247,500
• Bruce Hayden to Mark Petersen and Roseanne Petersen, lot 8 River Bend Farms (251 River Bend Road), $80,000
• Jeremy Ray and Tiffany Ray to Wilma Smith, lot 104B Battlefield Estate, $245,000
• BKS Properties, Inc. to Ezekiel Farmer and Deborah Hope Farmer, lot 190 Heritage Place Subdivision Phase 4 (1049 Melbourne Way), $302,300
• Patricia Taylor to Daniel K. Baker, 385 Whitt Road, $132,500
• Janice W. Gabbard to Samuel R. Fothergill, Belinda Fothergill, William David Owens and Tonya Owens, lot C Plat 13/105, $38,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.