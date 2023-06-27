Madison County Property Transfers: June 12 - 14, 2023

June 12
• Marcella M. Matthews to David L. Kennedy and Therese M. Hildebrand, lot 26 Apple Grove Park, $128,000
• Elite Service Solutions, LLC to Jennifer Kristan Adams Ahmedou and Agdsalen Ahmedou, 105 Lowery Heights, $193,000
• Billy C. Walters and Judy Walters to Billy E. Walters, tract 2 plat 12/181, for and in consideration of love and affection, grantor being parents of grantee
• Gouden Sprinkaan, LLC to Phillip Hardy and Caleb Hardy, tract Madison Count, $16,000
June 13
• Russell McMahan and Stephanie McMahan to Dwayne Stephen Blair, Jr. and Lindsey Blair, lot 53 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, $470,000
• Wanda Dixon, by Darlene Renfro, her Attorney-in-Fact to Ashley Laruen Twehues, 1102 E. Irvine Street, $105,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Mark Allen Walters and Ines Marie Walters, lot 207 Dove’s Landing, phase IV, $43,000
• E 52 Developers, LLC to Denny Siding and Continuous Guttering, Inc., lots 202 and 203 Dove’s Landing phase IV, $80,000
• Calvin Bryan Reynolds, as Executor of the Estate of Mayme C. Reynolds, Beverly Carol Hutchinson, Sam Hutchinson, Calvin Bryan Reynolds, Lucy Reynolds, Larry Bruce Reynolds, Marilyn Reynolds, Mark Blake Reynolds, Karen Reynolds and Brittany Elizabeth Reynolds to Andrew Tolliver and Hannah Tolliver, tracts Madison County, $125,000
• Charles L. Miller and Judy M. Miller as Co-Executors of the Estate of Elizabeth A. Curry to Andrea Johnson and Christopher Johnson, lot 26 Heritage Place Subdivision, $268,900
• Stephen Brent Wasson and Michelle Melanie Wasson to Curt Grapentine and Karol Grapentine, lot 10 Rose Trace Subdivision, $300,000
• Martha Harrison Dorman and Larry W. Dorman to Tudor Holdings, tract plat 31/32, $708,540
• Joshua D. Mullins and Tara Gah Mullins to Joshua D. Mullins and Tara Gail Mullins or survivor, lot 44A Block2 Executive Park Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantors have for Grantees being husband and wife and their desire to hold the property jointly with rights of survivorship
• Michael S. Haney, Beth Ann Haney, Nancy E. Gruenwald and Gregory Gruenwald to Charles Lee Felts and Michelle R. Felts, 3036 Silver Charm Court, $295,000
• Corey D. Davis to Victoria Rennu and Matthew A. Prater, 304 Palomino Drive, $315,000
June 14
• Mima F. Hoskins to Angela G. Rice and Elizabeth Garrett, 2204 Mercer Drive, in consideration of the love and affection Grantor has for Grantee, her daughter
• Scott A. Saygers, Trustee of the Thomas A. Saygers Revocable Living Trust, dated December 16, 2013, and Scott A. Saygers, Trustee of the Carol J. Saygers Revocable Living Trust, dated December 16, 2013, to John W. Sheffield and Pamela Sheffield, 1009 Palmetto Drive, $389,000
• Mark Casey and Jessica Casey to April Ray and Phillippe Ray, tract 2A p30/9, $162,000
• David T. Benton, Michaela Aubrey Benton, Noland R. Skip Benton II, and April Leah Benton to Dakota S. Morris and Kaitlyn S. Morris, 117 Merrimac Court, $267,000
• Kevin Hensley and Natasha Hensley to Tun Tun and Khin Mi, lot 7 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $370,000
• Ronald Wayne Gemig and Lisa Marie Gemig to Svilen Milentchev Velinov, lot 42 Deer Creek Subdivision, $380,000
• Steven Brewer and Carolyn Brewer to Samuel Eye, 104 Ivy Creek Drive, $350,000
• James L. Aldridge and Tina M. Aldridge to John Hasty and Victoria Hasty, tract 1 p 27/397, $127,000
• Rose and Caldwell Investments to Lois Anne Jordan, lot 169 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $398,950
• Harvey Little, Jr. and Sarah Little, by and through her attorney in fact Harvey Little to Katrina D. Reid and Lucas Short, lots G L Wren Addition, $130,000
• Donald W. Bryant to KY Home Investors, LLC, lot 10 Olde South Estates Subdivision, $61,000
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Ernest E. Franklin, lot 10 Olde South Estates Subdivision, $85,000
• Stephanie Lynn Baker and Bryan Paul Baker to Steven W. Shaffer, Trustee of the Steven W. Shaffer Revocable Trust, dated December 22, 2020, lot 16 Ashpark Subdivision, $285,000
•Jennifer Phelps to Rebecca Patterson and Charles Patterson, 5008 Barbaro Court, $259,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Cecil Homes, LLC, lot 199 phase 1 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $62,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Cecil Homes, LLC, 198 phase 1 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $62,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Cecil Homes, LLC, lot 219 phase 7A Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $62,000
