Madison County Property Transfers: June 14 - 14, 2022

June 14
• Lauren Ashley Early to Bradley Ashley Early, 305 Pin Oak Drive, Richmond, in accordance with the Decree of Dissolution. Entered in the Madison Circuit Family Court, Division III, Case number 22-CI-50165
• John George Anthony to Regina Gail Anthony, 125 Primrose Circle, for and in consideration of the mutual covenants contained in the Separation of Property Settlement agreement of the parties entered into in connection with their divorce action and incorporated into their decree of Dissolution entered on May 31, 2022, by the Madison County Court in Civil action Number 22-CI-50203
June 15
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, lot 74, Prairie View at Twin Lakes Subdivision, $40,000
• Edna Mary Yagami to Edna Mary Yagami, Sachiko Yagami and Setsuko Pigeon, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection grantor has for grantees, grantees being daughters of the grantor
• JF Development, Inc to Michael Land and Anna Land, tracts Madison County (between lots 9 and 11 of the Summit), $15,000
• Deborah Kaye Moore and Lloyd Dale Moore to Erin Fitzpatrick, 25 Kaye Street, Berea, $133,000
• Angela G. Rice (formerly Watts) to Mima F. Hoskins and Angela G. Rice (formerly Watts), 2204 Mercer Drive, Richmond, for and inconsideration of the love and affection Grantor has for Grantee
• Kevin W. Jensen, a single person individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Jacquelyn Jensen to Kitman Law, 205 Hollywood Court, Richmond, $232,000
• Christopher Thomas-Edward Allen and Jess Allen to Richard L. Wheeler, 121 Mockingbird Hill Drive, Richmond, $330,500
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., to Vickey Jean Zwall and Gary James Zwall, 2851 Scaffold Cane Road, Berea, $179,900
• Benjamin P. Ritter and Amy L. Ritter to Christopher Thomas-Edward Allen and Jess Allen (a/k/a Jess Danielle Allen), 153 Primrose Circle, Richmond, $325,000
• Melissa Richards a/ka/ Melissa Coyt, joined by her spouse Benny Coyt to American Escrow and Closing Company, Inc., 1028 Pauley Court, Berea, $252,000
• American Escrow and Closing Company, Inc. to Jacob J. Phillips and Heather Phillips, 1029 Pauley Court, Berea, $252,000
• James A. Coffey and Jennifer L. Coffey to Charles Cottle and Jennifer Cottle, 2009 Emerald Way, $425,000
• James Patrick Freel and Brittany Danielle Freel to Patricia Ann Curry, 149 Castlewood Drive, Richmond, $466,500
• Clinton P. Patterson and Christine L. Smith-Patterson to Lindsey Breeding and Ben Mason, 170 Dale Road, Paint Lick; parcel 2: Dale Road, Paint Lick, $250,000
• Craig C. Combs and Dorothy Z. Combs to Patrick Eugene Sowers and Debra Moran Sowers, lot 10 Stocker Place, $685,000
• Charles Curtis Estes, Administrator of the Estate of Charles Earl Estes, having been appointed administrator by Order of the Madison County District on July 22, 2020, and having received the property described in Will of Mary Earl Estes to Charles Curtis Estes, Johnna Estes, Donna Estes Antebi and Paula Renee Edmister, 1385 Dodd Road, Richmond, for and in consideration of conforming to the wishes expressed in the Last Will and Testament of Mary Earl Estes in operation law
• Jamee A. Barton to Paul Lee Hale and Debora S. Hale, 404 Highland Lakes Drive, $425,000
• Joshua C. Maynard and Caroline L. Maynard to Nuzhat Naqvi, lot 13 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, $865,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.