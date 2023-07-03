Madison County Property Transfers: June 15-16, 2023

June 15
• Thomas L. Nickle to Coulter Real Estate Group, LLC, tract Madison County, $280,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to William Meeks, III and Sara Meeks, lot 2 plat 23/217, $435,000
• Vicky H. Thomas to Justin Carman, 318 Brandon Court, Berea, $255,000
• Gary W. Whitehead and Patsy C. Whitehead, lot 106 phase 2 Indigo Run Subdivision, $375,000
• Kristen R Garza (f/k/a Kristen R. Harrod) and Rogelio Garza Garcia to Rondall G. Durham and Susan Durham, 621 Walnut Creek Drive, Berea, $228,000
• Charles P. Shaw and Marie E. Shaw to Thomas James Martin, lot 14 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $365,000
• Tony Alexander and Marlene D. Alexander to Dewey Charles Bradley and Jamie Bradley or survivor, tract IIIB Plat 23/108, $90,000
• Dewey Charles Bradley (a/k/a Dewey Bradley) and Jamie Bradley to Dewey Charles Bradley and Jamie Bradley or survivor, tract plat 23/54, for and consideration of the sum of $!.00 and the parties’ desire to combine their properties into one deed
• Lacinda Marie King and Joel J. Roberts, to Sarah May Price, lot 15 P1/35, $159,900
• The Howard C. Baker Revocable Trust dated August 28, 2007, being the same trust formerly referred to as the Howard C. Baker Trust, dated August 2. 2007, by and through Trustee, Robyn Goodpaster Baldwin (f/k/a Robyn Goodpaster Gray to Allison Baker, lots P1/77, $117,000
• Leatrice J. Ready, by and through Kathryn L. Reedy and Bobby W. Reedy, her Attorneys-in-Fact to Rhonda Durham and James Steven Armstrong, lot 17 Meadowbrook Subdivision, $230,000
• DDT Development, LLC to Briggs Properties, LLC, 200 Candy Apple Lane; 204 Candy Apple Lane; 213 Candy Apple Lane; 217 Candy Apple Lane and 224 Candy Apple Lane, Richmond, $242,500 total or $48,500 per lot
• Brookelyn Townsend and Joshua Ryan Fertig to Harold Dale, 353 Flint Road, Waco, $75,000
• Jonah Wayne Moberly, as Trustee of the Jonah Moberly and Betty M. Moberly Trust, under agreement dated October 5, 2004, to Jonah Wayne Moberly, lots 22 and 23 Sunny Acres Subdivision, for purposes of making a distribution from the Jonah Moberly and Betty M. Moberly Trust, dated October 5, 2004, to the beneficiary of the Trust
• E 52 Developers, LLC to Chris Alan Fleming and Tracy Renee Fleming, lot 214 final subdivision plat for Dove’s Landing Phase VI, $40,000
• DDT Development Company, LLC to Wiley Real Estate, LLC, lot 5 Fair Vista Landing Subdivision, $50,000
• Brandy View Apartments, LTD to Triad Group, LLC, 140 Brady Lane; 1046, 1050, 1054, and 1058 Brandy Lane, Richmond, $1,050,000
June 16
• Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Daniel Lee Knox and Margaret Ann Knox, lot 25, The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace Phase 1-B, $920,000
• Aden Owens and Kathy Owens to Nicholas Joseph Martinson and Sara Elizabeth Martinson, tracts Madison County, $850,000
• Robert L. Mansfield and Cathy Mansfield to Darren Parman and Ashley Parman, 408 Balite Way, Richmond, $240,000
• Patrick G. Tuzzolo and Sakura Tuzzolo to Aden Bryan Owens and Kathy Owens, lot 32 plat 24/217, $425,000
• Natalie Fagan, Trustee of the Ingrid B. Schulburg Revocable Trust, dated March 17, 2016, to Stargazer Homes, LLC, lot 93 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $225,000
• Blue Builders, Inc. to Brian Scott Callebs, 749 Amanda Court, Richmond, $285,000
• David Feltner to Billy Hartman and Mariah Laniece Estes, lot 17 Creekside Villages Subdivision, $230,000
• Theresa L. Brown, Executrix of the Estate of Verna R. Brown to DRC Property Management, LLC. lot 4 W.C. Parks Subdivision, $199,900
•Edward Chenault, Jr., and Becky Chenault to David Benjamin James, lot 4 Applewood Subdivision, $175,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.