Madison County Property Transfers: June 16 - 17, 2022

June 16
• The Estate of Robert N. Huffman, by and through Matthew Wayne Huffman and Amy Huffman Dabney, Co-Executors to David Napier and Lora Napier, tract 1 plat 28/336, $235,000
• Nathan Hudson and Michele Hudson to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the terms and provisions of the contract between Grantors and Grantee to construct a home and re-convey property back to Grantors
• Kyle Logan Watkins and Krystal Lillian Watkins to Bruce A. Kennedy and Jennifer J. Kennedy, 100 Bluebird Avenue, Berea, $150,000
Valerie Tennille Isom (f/k/a Valerie Tennille Phillips) to Robert F. Peterson and Vickie Peterson, 1047 Raintree Drive, $235,000
• Samuel L. Salter and Phyllis A. Salter to Bobbie S. Potts, Forest Lane, Richmond, for and in consideration of love and affection, Grantor being parents of Grantee
• Walton Properties, Inc. to Richard Todd Arthur, 2382 New Irvine Road, Richmond, $290,000
• Town Rentals, LLC to Kerrie Lynn Myre, tract plat 1/65, $242,500
• David Pennington, Co-Executor and Joseph Pennington, Co-Executor of the Estate of Jane B. Pennington to Gary Shane Morris and Jamie Morris, lot 10 plat 6/158, $305,000
• Brian Charles Living Trust, by Brian Charles, Trustee to Melvin Macomber and Cheryl Macomber, 101 Waycross Street, Berea, $180,000
• Blaine Brawner to Matthew Cody Ortt and Heather Leann Ortt, 310 Bold Forbes Drive, Richmond, $265,000
• Shafer and Sons Investments, LLC to Mark Edward Holdsworth, Trustee of Holdsworth Family Protection Trust, dated June 20, 2014, 716 Goldenwood Drive, $325,000
• Ryan D. Coates and Darica L. Coates to Donna Gail Coates, 561 Maple Grove Road, Richmond, $85,692
• Bryson P. Lair to Mark Stevens, lot 56 Hill Top Acres Subdivision, Richmond, for nominal and other good and valuable consideration
• Melissa Watson to Jimmie Woods and Tammy L. Woods, by her Attorney-In-Fact, Jimmie R. Woods, 182 Bybee Loop, Waco, $185,000
• Michael S. Allen to Cassandra Bethard, 157 Banyans Boulevard, Richmond, $249,900
• Phillip B. Cummings and Teri Cummings, to Brian Jenkins, 303 Remington Court, Richmond, $260,000
• J. Witt Properties, LLC to Kenny Kamber and Katherine Kamber, 532 and 534 Breezewood Circle, Richmond, $367,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Jonathan D. Agee and Jennifer M. Creech, 512 Sapphire Drive, $230,900
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Andrea Kate Clark Sexton and Joseph Scott Sexton, 748 Tower Drive, Richmond, $430,900
• Sean R. Premo, Melanie Premo and Rachel D. Premo to Wendell Combs and Diana Combs, lot 3 King’s Trace Subdivision, Berea, $210,000
• Justin Kent Bergman and Helena Magdalen Bergman to Michael Leger and Amanda Leger, tracts Madison County, $23,000
• Gregory Richards and Senecia Beth Richards to Gregory Richards and Senica Beth Richards, 112 Stevie’s Way, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties, who are husband and wife, and to create a survivorship interest
• Johnnie C. Abrams and Harriett Abrams to James Patrick Freel and Brittany Danielle Freel, 441 Gumbottom Road, $240,000
• David Ledford and Jeannice Ledford to Sherry Tolson, 112 McIntosh Drive, Richmond, $150,000
• Eckler Properties, LLC. To David Muse, Dana Muse and Savannah Muse, 1055 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $210,000
June 17
• Marcia Seals to Blake Osborne and Sarah Lynn Osborne, 620 Walnut Creek Drive, Berea, $195,000
• Matthew John Hulberg and Tracy Lynn Winckler-Hulberg to Charles Whitaker and Brittany Whitaker, 974 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $339,900
• The Estate of Brad Everett McGraw to Ralph L. Williamson and Vicki Williamson, lot 42 High Meadows Subdivision, Richmond, $225,000
• Paul Kilburn to Patrick Hill and Lauren Mitchell Hill, 744 Amanda Court, Richmond, $286,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Patrick Severin, 518 Sapphire Drive, Berea, $224,900
• A$ Investments, LLC to Aaron Chase Litton and Whitney Litton, 138 Mountain View Drive, Berea, $232,500
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC to Bulverde Ventures, LLC, 221 South Porter Drive, Richmond, $650,000
• Johnny Abney and Sheila May Abney to Phillip Gerald Vanwinkle and Andrea D. Vanwinkle, 325 Bocote Drive, Berea, $266,500
• Olivia M. Rosa and Jason H. Robinette to Alford Properties, LLLP, lot Canyon Grove Subdivision, $200,000
• Oakmont Group, LLC to J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC, 201 South Robbins Court, $125,000
• Eldridge Enterprises, LLC to J.T. Barrett Holding, LLC, 353 Fifth Street, Richmond, $150,000
• Tim Barton to Mandy Alexander, 123 Chris Drive, $143,000
• K&L Developers, LLC to Shiyer Construction, LLC, lot 131 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Richmond, $25,000
• Travis Mobley, Janice Mobley and Logan Davis to JBRO Holdings, LLC, 128 Parrish Avenue, Richmond, $110,000
• Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC to Zac Wynn and Ana Belen Arce Sanchez to EJS Stanley, LLC, lots 14 and 15 South Bluegrass Junction, $270,000
• Kenny Hobbs and Patty Hobbs, Robert Isaacs and Kimberly Isaacs and Justin Hisel and Jamie Hisel to Austin Prater and Grace Prater, tract 3 plat 29/295, $40,000
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding LLC to Duluth Investments, LLC, tracts Madison County (Parrish Avenue, $179,900
• Devin K. George and Jenna George to Lawrence B. Gray and Barbara K. Gray, tract Kentucky Highway 595, $140,000
• Brandon James Firmature and Lisa Marie Firmature to Douglas Weskesser and Perla Weskesser, 114 Brookline, Richmond, $395,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC< lot 23 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision
