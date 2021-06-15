Madison County Property Transfers: June 2, 2021

June 2
• Donna Allen-Sewell and Tony Sewell to Donna Allen – Sewell and Tony Sewell, Parcel 1 of the James Allen Farm (Parcel 1 Plat 7/35), to create a joint title with rights of survivorship between wife and husband and for and in consideration of the love and affection First Parties have for each other
• Marie Gay to Garry Wade Gay, lot 1 plat 29/274, $75,000
• Marie Gay to Garry Wade Gay, tracts plat 29/273, $22,000
• The Estate of Brenda Lee Rogers (a/k/a Brenda Rogers), by and through Brian Keith Rogers, in his capacity as Executor to Debbie Lynn Rogers France (f/k/a Debbie Lynn Rogers Guinn), lots 165 – 174 and Lot #D of Battlefield Subdivision #1(Lots Battlefield), for good, valuable and sufficient consideration, and as a distribution pursuant to Article II(a) of the Last Will and Testament of Brenda Lee Rogers
• The Estate of Brenda Lee Rogers (a/k/a Brenda Rogers), by and through Brian Keith Rogers, in his capacity as Executor to Brian Keith Rogers and Betty Sue Rogers
tract Madison County for good, valuable and sufficient consideration, and as a distribution pursuant to Article II(a) of the Last Will and Testament of Brenda Lee Rogers
• Jordan Black, Brooke Black Bryan Thomas and Holly Thomas to Christopher Jarvis, Lot 33 S C Hanson Addition, $220,000
• Phillip Johnson and Paula Jones as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Darnell Bicknell to Kovaleski Agency LLC, tract Madison County. $32,000
• Billy Ray King and Melanie Louise King to Dupuy Rentals, LLC 3516 Tate’s Creek Road, $94,00
• Carol Burman to Joseph Scott Sexton and Andrea Kate Clark Sexton, tract U.S. Highway 25, $292,500
• Tyler Wayne Touratos and Caitlin Marie Miller Touratos to Tyler Gene Burris and Candice Nichole Burris, lot 34 Creekside Village Unit 1, $182,000
Merna Brown and Jonathan Brown to Emily Elizabeth Roark, lot 57 Ashpark $225,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Danni Shey Fore and Andrew Michael Fore, lot 48 Magnolia Pointe, $339,900
• Deann Cox and Paul Cox to Joshua Dale Robinson and Summer Robinson, 249 Sunset Avenue, $218,000
• Donna Hale and Jacqueline S. Sartin to Christopher Redmon, 815 Circle Hill Drive, for and in consideration of $1.00
• Donna Hale and Jacqueline S. Sartin to Christopher Redmon, 815 Circle Hill Drive, $436,500
• Jennifer G. savage to Abigail Corman and Matthew Corman, Jr., tract Madison County, $290,000
• William Nobel and Darlene Nobel to Christopher G. Lawrence and Abby L. Lawrence, lots 7 – 10 Country Club Heights Subdivision, $200,000
• Richard Mike Horn and Mary Suzetta Horn to Keys Investments, LLC, lot 90 Gleneagles of Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $27,000
•Daniel Lee Black, Darrell T. Bicknell, and Nancy Bicknell to Austin Jennings and Samantha N. Jennings, lot 8 A Rolling Ridge, $44,000
• Carter H. Johnson and Denise Johnson, Ronnie Spillman and Glenda Spillman to Kara Rose Baughman and Matthew Baughman, lot 9 Lorraine Woods Subdivision, $349,900
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Nicholas Okpokho and Ngohide Okpokho, lot 29 The Reserve, $39,000
• Scott Edward Collins as Administrator of the Estate of Mahogany L. Richardson to J. Susan Smith, lot 22 Briar Wood Estates, $140,000
• Vernon E. Barrett and Andreanna Barrett to Amanda Stevens, 51 South Bluegrass Center (201 Delmar Drive),$224,000
• Shaddie Habash to David Mitchell Lewis and Jena Ramey Marie dooley (a/k/a Ramey Dooley), lot 60 Ashpark Subdivision, $235,000
• Commonwealth Designs Inc., to Arnold W. Adams and Brenda L. Adams, lot 120 Richwood Subdivision (516 Leaverton Place), $145,000
Triple M, LLC to Lois Tacker, lots Dinsmore Street, $130,000
• Paul Jones, to James William Jones, tract plat 1/49, for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from parent to child
• Shelby Alexandra Isaacs (a/k/a Shelby Isaacs) , Clarence N. Isaacs (a/k/a Nick Isaacs) Skylar Paige Flannery and Ricky Flannery, to Skylar Paige Flannery and Ricky D. Flannery, lot 16 Moreland Estates, $180,000
• Donald Fourre and Donna L. Fourre to Chekh Mbacke Dioop and Melinda Gail Diop, tract Madison County, $350,000
• Kenneth Gaines and Rachel Gaines to Mark Cooper, lot 2 of the W.T. Anderson lots on Baker Court, $145,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Kayla Christina Hendren and David Hendren, lot 45 phase 2 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $387,500
• Indigo Run, Inc., to Vicky Jeanene Walters and Gary Lee Walters, lot 231 phase IV Indigo Run Subdivision, $ 75,000
• Vickie Coffey, Larry Coffey, Paula Coffey, Carolyn Anderson, Michael Anderson, Mary Coffey to Vickie Coffey, tract Scaffold Cane, for and in consideration of the love and affection grantors have for their sister/aunt
• Brandi Fletcher and Alexander Cundiff to Ashley Johnson, lot 32 block A Madison Hills Subdivision, $143,000
• Jan M. Ison and Ashley E. Ison to Shawn Lee Liechliter, lot 49 Waco Heights, $440,000
• Bobby Gene Carr and Judy McCollum Carr to The Bobby Gene Carr and/or Judy McCollum Carr Revocable Living Trust with Bobby Gene Carr and Judy McCollum Carr as trustees, lot 54 Final Subdivision Plat for Lower South Pointe Subdivision, for and in consideration of their estate plans
