June 20
• Tri Nguyen and Yun Li to K L, LLC, 105 Commerce Drive and 107 Commerce Drive, Berea: $610,000
• Rose and Caldwell Investment, LLC to Bruce D. Gildmeister and Kathryn J. Gildmeister, lot 170 final subdivision plat Hardin HiIls Subdivision, 366,000
• Mackenzie Pauly to Zachary Lehotsky and Morgan Lehotsky, lot 1 plat 10/53, $135,000
• Donald R. Butler to Donald R. Butler and Charlotte R. Hisle, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection Grantor has for Grantee, Charlotte R. Hisle, his daughter
• The Estate of Clydia Alcorn, by and through Connie Lewis, Administratix under Order entered November 16, 2022, in Madison County District Court Case Number 22-P-00584 to Connie Lewis and Larry Lewis, 118 Adams Street, Berea, the Grantor, in order to implement the devise made by Clydia Alcorn in her last will recorded in Will Book 80 pages 625-628
• Gertrude Scrivner to Jennifer A. Duerson and Bobbie Germaine Hobbs, lot 22 Lanebrook Estates, for and in consideration of the love and affection the Party of the First Part has for the Parties of the Second Part, that relationship being parent and child
• Parsons Counseling, LLC to Properties and Investments, LLC, 1018 and 1012 Ace Drive, Berea, $305,000
June 21
• DMD, LLC to Adam Jacob Noland and Ashley Noland, lot 8 Airport Road, $125,000
• Shane Matthew Richardson and Macey Adams to Wilma Marlene Finck, lot 8 Block A of Holly Hills Addition, $200,000
• Southern Restoration, LLC to Thaer A. Markos and Samaher I Marque, 5000 Barbaro Court, Richmond, $260,000
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Tyler Joel Bowling, by Geoffrey Bowling his Attorney-in-Fact, lot 7 Prairie View at Twin Lake Subdivision, $338,000
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Charles N. Saunders, III and Tuyet A. Nguyen, lot 45 Final Subdivision Plat, Prairie View Subdivision, $265,000
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Jimmy Deaton and Katelinde Deaton, lot 46 final subdivision plat for Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, Phase I, $265,000
• Joshua James Harbolt and Allison Marie Harbolt to Dylan Murphy and Kristin Murphy, lot 165 A Pinnacle AT Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $85,000
• John Randall Harris to Colbrooke, LLC, lot 19 Burnamwood Subdivision, $75,000
• Debra K. Rogers and James T. Rogers to Blevins Law, PLLC. Debra K. Rogers and James T. Rogers, tract 1 plat 30/261, for and in consideration of the love and affection between spouses and the immediate reconveyance from Trustee to Grantee to create survivorship rights.
• Debra K. Rogers and James T. Rogers to Damaris Isaacs Robbins, Eliza Jane Isaacs, Charles Robert Isaacs, Julie Issacs Losh, Joni Isaacs Hood, Henry Isaacs and James Joseph Isaacs, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection among siblings
• Whitaker Bank, Inc., a Kentucky Banking Corporation as successor in interest to Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Madison County to Chasteen Enterprises, Inc., 1042 Ace Drive, Berea, $56,100
• Karl Schill to K&S Home Rentals, LLC, lots 5 and 6 GHG, Inc, Property, Phase II, $55,000
• Howard Kiner to Bend Road Farm Operations, LLC, tract 1 p30/391, $180,000
• Etta W. Teater, by and through her Power-of-Attorney, Robert Allen McKim to Robert Allen McKim, lots 17-19 Norwood Subdivision, $92,200
• KJC Properties, LLC to Vincent Genovese, III and Leslie Farler Genovese, lot 81 Vineyard Estates Subdivision Phase 3-B, $350,000
• Randall B. Shafer and Barbara H. Shafer to Brittany Renae Allen, 102 Indian Mound Drive, Richmond, $386,900
• Craig C. Lakes and Cherie A. Lakes to Vincent Angelo Depalma and Tara Jean Depalma, 1017 Rubrum Way, Richmond, $370,000
• Paul R. Burkley and Carolyn M. Burkley to Joseph B. Crain and Kristen L. Crain, tracts Madison County, $183,500
• Byer Builders, LLC to Wesley Owen Cummins and Sommer Dawn Calvert, 987 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $479,900
• C Cannon Construction, LLC to Taryn Sweet and Kimberly A. Kammer, lot 41 C Ash Park Subdivision, 218,500
