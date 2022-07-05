Madison County Property Transfers: June 21 - 22, 2022

June 21
• Lonnie W. Lover and Limuel B. Oliver, Co-Executors of the Estate of Ralph J. Oliver, Sr., to RPO, LLC< tracts Madison County, $100,00
• Pamela R. McGuire to Pamela R. McGuire and Jason A. McGuire, jointly as tenants by the entirety with rights of survivorship, 96 Rainbow Drive, Berea, for valuable consideration
• Roger Henson and Breana Nichole Foster to Clarence R. Logston and Violet S. Logston, tracts Madison County, $1.00 and other goo and valuable consideration
• Leonard Franklin Dyer and Leeann Dyer to Vincent Browning, lot 133 Grey Oakes Subdivision, Richmond, $291,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 94 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $48,000
• William Kissinger and Natalie Kissinger to Ashley A. Householder, tract Madison County, $129,900
• Sowers Commercial, LLC to Holiday House Restaurant, Inc. lot 6 Windcrest Subdivision, $150,000
• Connie McKinney and Wyth W. McKinney to Amelia Williams, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection between parties, Grantor being the mother and father of Grantee
• John Stanton and Deborah K. Stanton and S. Chase Riddle, Esquire to John Stanton and Virginia Stanton, 1013 JD Circle, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection between spouses and immediate reconveyance of property from Tress to Grantee
June 22
•Griffan Wallace Smarr and Alexis Smarr to Sabrina N. Spillman and Brandon M. McKinney, 828 Aster Court, Richmond, $239,000
• Stephen Dwayne May and Jackie Renee May to Sara J. Parker (a/k/a Sara Jean Parker and Thomas D. Parker (a/k/a Thomas Dwight Parker, Sr), 221 Delancey Street, Berea, $312,000
• LP Construction, LLP to Roger Cornett and Tamela Cornett, 616 Falcon Crest Drive, Richmond, $355,487
• Faith and Hope Properties, LLC to Aaron R. Lang and Candace F. Moberly, 349 Birchwood Drive, Berea, $147,500
• Dylan Andrew Perry and Brianna L. Perry to Patricia Nicole Clark and Trevor Clark, 1608 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, $280,000
• Doyle Hisle to Fanny Nancy Hisle, Park Lane, Clarksville Subdivision, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantor holes for Grantee, Grantee being his daughter
• WM Coastal Investments, LLC to Jimmy Mullins and Victoria Mullins, 206 Leimaur Drive, Richmond, $235,000
• Otis L. Drinkard and Lori M. Drinkard to Otis L Drinkard and Lori M. Drinkard as Trustees of the Otis Drinkard and Lori Drinkard Family Trust, dated June 22,2022, 500 Park Drive, for the purpose of conveying property to the Trust
• Foxglove Apartments, LLC to Gemstone Apartments, LLC, 236 Patsy Drive, Richmond, $100,000 of which $13,076.47, cash in hand
• Aaron Isaacs and Randall D. Isaacs, as Co-Executors under the Will and Estate of Virgil Isaacs to Prestige Worldwide expansions, LLC, lots 8 – 11 Irvine View, Richmond, $1.00
• Darren Salyers Jessica Lewis (f/k/a Jessica Salyers and Freddy Lewis, II to Jesse Gannon and Victoria Gannon, 428 Cypress Place, Richmond, $275,000
• Aleshia J. Wilson to Kinberlee Adams, lot 25 Eagle Point Subdivision $240,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Ethan Richard May and Hannah Rose May, 505 Sapphire Drive, Berea, $229,000
• Christopher D. Estes and Lindsay N. Estes to Pavilion Development, LLC, lot 14 Pavilion @ Golden Leaf Subdivision, $550,000
• Tabitha Lynn Hankins (f/k/a Tabitha Lynn cox), to Ashley Nicole Isaacs and Travis Ryan Issacs, lot 36 and 37 Sugarville Meadows Subdivision, Berea, $340,000
• Andrew D. Pritchard and April Ann Pritchard to Nathan Wayne Crotti and Trista LaSha Crotti, 1001 Derby Chase Drive, $295,000
• Wauletta Reynolds to Eckman Properties, LLC, tracts Madison County, $130,000
