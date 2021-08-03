Madison County Property Transfers: June 21 - 23, 2021

June 21
• Jacob A. Carter (a/k/a Jacob Austin Carter) to Sleven Properties, LLC, lot 56 Argyll Woods Subdivision (1024 Heathcliff Drive), $228,000
• Gregory Dean Berry to Dawson Marcum, lot 33 Seven Oaks Subdivision, (241 Tahoe Way), $63,500
• Cat Blu Realty, LLC, by Patrick Ray Riley, Manager to Timothy Johnson II, 161 Cedar Cliff Road, $127,600
• Taylor Deana Moore (f/k/a Taylor Deana Craft) and Kory Blaine Moore to Lora Leigh Huguely and Tauryn Zachariah Huguely, lot 2 plat 15/38, $136,000
• Barry K. Moore and Kathy L. Moore to Daniel Flynn and Shannon Isbell, lot 6 Fairfield Subdivision, $214,900
• Charles E. Hoy, Jr. and Phyllis Jean Beshears to Gary Wayne Richards and Carolyn Fontaine, lot 22 High Meadows Subdivision, $196,000
June 22
• Eddie McIntosh and Blevins Law, PLLC to Eddie McIntosh and Shelia McIntosh Fligor, lot 46 Frank Taylor Addition, for and in consideration of the love and affection which Eddie McIntosh has for his sister Sheila McIntosh Fligor
• Frances Pineur and Robert Pineur to Pluto Properties, LLC, 2471 Cedar Hill Drive, $184,500
• Eric Justin Gabbard and Christy M. Gabbard to Joshua R. Henrie, lot 39 Bush Bottom Estates, (501 Ashley Court), $215,000
• Hazel Turner to Melissa Ann Turner and Sarah Lynn Turner, lot 9 Jack’s Creek Homes Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection which grantor has for grantees, they, being the granddaughters of the grantor
• Sawgrass Enterprises, LLC to Brennan M. Reichley, David Reichley and Courtney McBride Reichley, 205 Langford Court, $155,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 93 Phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $40,000
• Tudor Holdings, LLC and H. Wayne Perkins, lot 7 block A Mayfield Subdivision, (401 Bond Street), $84,000
• Fredrick Wilson and Pamela Wilson to Sherra L. Morgan, tract plat 6/55, $204,000
• RMW Development, LLC to Todd Builders, LLC, lots 6,7,8,10, 63, 64, 65, 66, and 67 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $250,000
• Dempsey Shearer and Tamra Shearer to Chelsea Shearer, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection of parents for a child
• Kenny Hobbs, Patty Hobbs, Robert Isaacs, Kimberly Isaacs, Justin Hisel and Jamie Hisel to Jessica Alexander, lot 2 plat 29/295, $30,000
• Stuart W. Spencer and Colleen E. Spencer and Small-Town Ventures, LLC to Cindy R Holman, tract 6 plat 29/173, $190,000
• Gordon Eads, Charlotte Eads, Paul Osborne and Harolyn Hope Eads Osborne to Nathaniel Curtis Eads, Harold W. Eads and Amy Eads, lot 21 Crestview Subdivision, $125,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Rebecca Moberly, lot 3 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $330,000
• William Akins to Freddie C. Parks and Adora D. Parks, lot 101 Richwood Subdivision, (305 Bowerwood Drive), $175,000
• Ankit Patel and Mary Patel to Sarah Annette Lay and Joshua Glenn Lay, lot 63 Blue Grass Acres (125 Circle Drive), $202,000
• Cory Clark to Jessica Fannin and Patrick Fannin, 625 Cottonwood Drive, $140,500
• NAC Heavy Highway, Inc. to Sam Homes, 284 Inverness Trail, 288 Inverness Trail, 304 Inverness Trail, 308 Inverness Trail, $102,000
• Sherra Lynn Morgan to Elizabeth Chiara DiSavino and Arpad J. Bodnar, lot 8A Tract 4 Mountain View Subdivision, $200,000
• Russell H. Powell and Sandra S. Powell (a/k/a Sandra Scott Powell) to the Powell Family Trust under agreement dated May 24, 2021, Russell H. Powell and Sandra S. Powell, Trustees, 5877 Battlefield Memorial Highway, for no monetary consideration but as partial funding of their trust
• Wallace Reams, Jr. and Iris Reams to Thomas Construction, Inc., tract B plat 13/158, $6,000
• Ronald Rose and Phyllis Rose to Phyllis Rose, lot 44 Battlefield Estates, Phase I, for and in consideration of $1.00, cash in hand, and for the purposes of partitioning the property herein described pursuant to KRS 381.130, to create a tenancy in common with the other joint tenant, Michael Rose
June 23
• Susan Price to Mickey G. Strunk and Amy M. Strunk, tract plat 29/334, $2,500
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Matthew Trent, lot 141 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000
• NLS Properties, LLC to Chuck Dwayne Alexander and Michelle Lee Alexander, 146 Log Cabin Road, $95,000
• Richard A. Case II and Jennifer Case to Karen Gayle Adams Edwards and Peter C. Edwards, lots 6 and 7 Will O Mac Place Subdivision, $345,000
• Joyce Thomas to Michael Allen Clark and Tracy Lynn Clark, lot 72 White Hall Manor Subdivision, (106 Lisa Ann Court), $25,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Ray Glenn Fulks and Jill Arvin Fulks, lot 278 Phase 7 Indigo Run Subdivision, $48,000
• Benjamin J. Bothen and Sharon K. Bothen to Kathleen D. Hines and Clinton M. Hines, lot 5 Kingston View Subdivision, (361 King’s Trace Drive), $325,000
• David Clyde Sullivan, Linda Sullivan and Audrey C. Sullivan to Audrey C. Sullivan and Cameron Costello, 266 Green’s Crossing Road, $73,783.13
• Manuel Sanchez and Lisa Sanchez to Brandon F. Adams and Rebecca Drinkard, lot 51 Argyll Woods Subdivision, $255,000
