Madison County Property Transfers: June 22 - 23, 2023

June 22
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Steven W. Livingston and Ashley Livingston, 1022 Prairie View Drive, Richmond, $339,000
• DDT Development Co., LLC to JHT Properties, LLC, 201 Candy Apple Lane; 205 Candy Apple Lane; 208 Candy Apple Lane; 212 Candy Apple Lane, $242,500
• Billy Hazelwood and Phyllis Hazelwood to Brooke Black and Jordan Black, tract Madison County (east side of Estridge Street), for no monetary contribution but rather as a gift from parents to their child
• Rainey Construction, by and through Jason Rainey, to Steven Anto and Sandra Anto, tract 2B-4 plat 25/216, $344,900
• Delia M. Sadler to Stephanie Agee and David Sadler, Co-Trustees of the Everett and Delia Sadler Irrevocable Trust dated April 26, 2023, lot 17 Hill Crest Subdivision Addition C, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Ramonda K Oliver to Kathy M. Lawson and Bobby K. Oliver, Co-Trustees of the Ramonda K. Oliver Irrevocable Trust, dated June 15, 2023, tract Kentucky Highway 595, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
June 23
• Kariton Allex to Sarah Stevens and Justin Tyler Stevens, 698 Cottonwood Drive, $229,000
• Karl K. Karkaria and Dusty R. Karkaria to Michael Livesay and Charlene Livesay, 812 Stone Ridge Drive (Shiloh Pointe Subdivison), $775,000
• James Paul Harvey and Cynthia Harvey to Day Enterprises, lot 4 Linden Street Phase V, $130,000
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. and William Bruce Cope to BCB Rentals, LLC, 548 Kindred, for and in consideration of membership interest proportionate to the value of the real property
• Tyrone Foster to Robin L. Foster (a/k/a Robin Lee Foster), 1050 Diamond Brook Court, pursuant to a Decree of Dissolution found in Civil Action No. 21-CI-50574, Madison Circuit Court, entered August 4, 2022
• Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, Inc. to Pretty Pixels Photography, LLC, tract 3 Plat 8/96-97 (North Broadway, Berea), $280,000
• Kevin Gibson to Franklin Ray Napier and Sheila Lynn Napier, lot 19 Crestview Subdivision, $80,000
• Brenda K. Morgan and James Morgan to Austin Ray Short, Parcel 2 Plat 30/393, for and in consideration of love and affection, the Grantee being the nephew of the Grantor
• Ruth Ann Lowery to Stargazer Homes, LLC, lots 10 and 11 Rosedale Park Addition, Block P, $35,000
June 26
• Ruby Willis Maupin to Teresa Williams, tract Madison County, $229,900
• David L. McFarland and Sandy McFarland to David L. McFarland, Jr. and Sandy J. McFarland, trustees of the David L. McFarland, Jr. and Sandy J. McFarland Revocable Trust under agreement dated December 23, 1999, tract Madison County, for no monetary consideration, but rather as a contribution to the trust created for the benefit of the grantors
• William D. Welch and Jennifer Arina Welch to Joan Weslie Brannon and Jacqueline Irene Boggs, lot 25 Trevor Estates, $375,000
• Michelle Adams to Robert C. Bierman and Dianna L. Bierman, lot 85 Block 3 Section 1, Suncrest Meadows Subdivision, $259,900
• Alan W. Cashin and Kim A. Cashin to Derek Glen Adams and Mary Judith Adams, tracts Madison County, $85,000
• CHAMP Properties, LLC to Camille Burnett, 7095 Winner’s Circle Drive, Richmond, $130,000
